Supernatural stars hint at show revival

Dark fantasy series Supernatural could be getting a revival after stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki hinted at more content set within the world of the show.

Supernatural ran for 15 seasons and over 300 episodes, and followed brothers Dean and Sam Winchester (Ackles and Padalecki) as they hunted demons, monsters, ghosts – and more.

Despite ending in 2020 with the brothers reuniting in Heaven, Supernatural's focal pair recently appeared at the 2023 Creation Honolulu convention, where they made some interesting comments.

"I have some ideas, and I hope that now that the writers are back, and the actors are back, that we all get together," Padalecki said, as reported by Collider.

Ackles added: "Stay tuned on that. There are some conversations regarding that conversation that are being had."

Ackles stepped back into his Winchester role last year after appearing in prequel series The Winchesters – but it was then cancelled after just one season.

Ackles, who had previously asked fans to help save the series, expressed his disappointment at the cancellation in June.

"To all of you who watched, followed, and supported this story, THANK YOU. And to all those who brought this show to life… I couldn’t be more proud of what we all did together. But as they say… timing is everything," he wrote on X.

Supernatural first debuted in 2005 on the WB Network, before swapping to the CW in 2006, where it stayed until 2020.

It was originally created by The Boys's Eric Kripke, who has continued to work with Ackles in other respects; the actor has appeared in both The Boys and its spin-off Gen V as the original super soldier (and original psychopath) Soldier Boy.

Padalecki, meanwhile, has starred in crime drama Walker since 2021.

