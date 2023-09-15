Which supermarket sausages are the best for the price? I tried 23 to find out

The sausage can be relied upon to provide a meal that is both cracking value and delicious

Bangers and mash, toad in the hole, pigs in blankets. The sausage can be relied upon to provide a meal that is both cracking value and delicious. No wonder there are so many types on sale. Including, it has just been announced, Waitrose’s No.1 range of pork sausages which are now to be filled not into natural hog casings but into vegan algae-based ones.

Purists say that the natural casings give the best flavour (more of that below), but flavourless plant-based casings are increasingly used by brands. They don’t impart the classic ‘snap factor’ associated with a traditional banger, but Waitrose says its customers now prefer a “softer” product.

We’re certainly spoiled for choice when it comes to sausages. Broadly, pork ones fall into four categories.

Frozen tend to be at the cheap end, starting at 16p for 100g for Tesco’s Butcher’s Choice, though most are between 30p and 40p for 100g. Then, in the chiller cabinet, are those bargain-basement versions in a simple cellophane wrap, around 33p for 100g on average.

Next step up are standard sausages in a bag but with a slightly more upmarket look, perhaps printed to look like butcher’s paper. Prices start at about 41p for 100g (Lidl Birchwood) and go up to 50p for 100g for Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda versions. Most expensive are the top-end Finest or Taste the Difference type, in a plastic tray adorned with a cardboard sleeve. Prices vary widely here, from 49p for 100g (Lidl Deluxe Cumberland) to £1.32 for 100g (Waitrose Duchy Organic British Pork Sausages ).

Legally, a pork sausage must contain a minimum 42 per cent pork – at the premium end, some contain more than 90 per cent pork - Getty Images

Picking your pig

Making a decision about which sausage to buy isn’t as simple as what tastes best for the money: we may want to know that the pig has been well reared, and perhaps in the UK. This requires hard examination of the packaging, so take your glasses.

At the lowest prices the meat is generally British and EU, with no reassurance beyond that. Red Tractor certification guarantees basic levels of traceability and housing standards, while RSPCA Assured is a more robust standard, meaning extra space and bedding for animals as well as a ban on farrowing crates (which restrict the sow’s movement) and a later weaning date for piglets. Organically-farmed pigs have the most space and an organic diet to boot.

Also note, “outdoor bred” means just that: pigs are born outdoors but moved indoors once weaned, at about three to four weeks. “Outdoor reared” pigs stay outside for longer, about 10 weeks. Only free-range pigs spend their whole life with the option to go outdoors.

A look inside

So what’s in the bangers?

While sausages were traditionally a means to use up “trim” from larger joints, butchers can’t throw any old bits and bobs in. Mechanically recovered meat – the scrapings from the bones – is out, and there’s a whole list of “parts” that are banned, including lung and brain.

According to John Mettrick, a fifth-generation butcher in Derbyshire and member of the Q Guild of independent butchers, these days even the “trim” is more likely to go into pork mince, while good butchers concentrate on gourmet sausages made using shoulder and belly, “because they have the right level of intramuscular fat that makes the sausage succulent”. Larger manufacturers, meanwhile, may pick leaner cuts and bump up the fat content with back fat, which some people feel doesn’t integrate so well.

Fifth-generation butcher John Mettrick: “The quintessential English sausage should have a soft bite” - Getty Images

Legally, a pork sausage must contain a minimum 42 per cent pork; as the meat is the most expensive ingredient, cheaper ones tend to edge close to this. At the premium end, some contain more than 90 per cent pork. But more meat doesn’t necessarily mean better.

“The quintessential English sausage should have a soft bite,” says Mettrick. “We’re not Continental, you know.”

That juicy chewiness relies on breadcrumbs (known as rusk) or gluten-free alternatives such as rice flour, and water going in along with the seasoning. Mettrick reckons 65-80 per cent meat is optimum.

As for the other ingredients, most lists don’t make for cheering reading, heavy with words that belong in the ultra-processed food category, such as sodium metabisulphite and diphosphates. One sausage maker grumbled to me that the heavy use of preservatives is down to the supermarkets demanding a nine-day shelf life, far longer than he reckons is optimum. On the upside, most sausages don’t contain nitrates or nitrites, ingredients which the World Health Organisation has advised are cancer causing.

Skin deep

Check out the sausage skin, too. Traditionally, pork intestine or “hog casings” are used, with narrower lamb or sheep casings for chipolatas and cocktail sausages. They are still mandatory for organic sausages. However, most of the big manufacturers opt instead for ones made out of beef collagen or alginate from seaweed. They are cheaper and a consistent width, making it easier to produce identical sausages.

But beef collagen casings have come a long way, says Mettrick. “They used to be tough, the kind of chip-shop sausage where the skin stuck to your teeth, but the difference is negligible now.” So much so that last year’s Champion of Champions sausage competition (now in its 40th year) was for the first time won by a banger in a beef collagen casing.

When I ate my way through a couple of dozen supermarket sausages, I did notice a difference in the casings. Some of the beef collagen ones were thicker and crisped to an almost biscuity texture. Others peeled like a bad case of sunburn, or struggled to brown properly. Alginate versions faired better, while those with natural casings, while not the plumpest, had a nice delicate stickiness.

Here’s the low down then, on the best banger for your buck.

The value-for-money taste test

Freezer aisle

Richmond 20 Frozen Thick Pork Sausages

Rating: 1 out of 5

£2.99 for 860g at Tesco (35p/100g); beef collagen casing

Only 42 per cent meat, which when cooked has a moussey, overprocessed texture inside the crisp casing. The sausages look rather sad, shrunken and rough, though they do turn a good golden brown. Strong, distinctive pork flavour, which some people will love, but there is a hint of rancid aftertaste. The only one to state that they need to be oven cooked in extra oil – and they stick if you don’t, as I found out. Priced at the upper end of the frozen range but feels more like a bottom-end sausage.

Rating: 1 out of 5

Tesco Butcher’s Choice 20 Pork Sausages

£1.50 for 907g (16p/100g); beef collagen casing

These have the lowest percentage of pork of those I tried, at 41 per cent. Cook to a nice bright gold colour but the casing is tough and there’s not much of a porky flavour to the mealy sausagemeat. Well seasoned, though.

Rating: 1 out of 5

Morrisons 20 Thick Pork Sausages

£3.25 for 1kg (32p/100g); beef collagen casing

These are 50 per cent pork but are a bit sad and wrinkled, and the taste is bland and mealy. Not much going on at all. Very processed meat with what seems like a lot of filler.

Rating: 1 out of 5

Asda 16 Thick Pork Sausages

£2.60 for 725g (36p/100g); beef protein, cellulose casing

At 56 per cent pork, these cook to a dark colour, and one split, but nice enough. A mild pork flavour but a mealy texture. The strongest taste is of the slightly biscuity casing. On the salty side.

Rating: 2 out of 5

Chiller aisle: bargain basement

Just Essentials by Asda 8 Pork Sausages

£1.50 for 454g (33p/100g); calcium alginate casing

At 51 per cent pork, these take on some colour when cooked but are a bit shrivelled looking. Very soft, and rather claggy, they taste sweet and confected, with a bitter herb flavour.

Rating: 1 out of 5

Sainsbury’s Stamford Street Co. 8 Pork Sausages

£1.50 for 454g (33p/100g); pork collagen casing

One had already burst its mousse-like filling (53 per cent pork) in the pack, but once cooked the rest were very plump, nice and dark. The trouble is the sausagemeat is very, very soft, almost a purée, with no flavour of any kind.

Rating: 1 out of 5

Essential Waitrose & Partners 8 Pork Sausages

Rating: 2 out of 5

£2 for 454g (44p/100g); beef collagen casing

These 65 per cent pork sausages cook to a decent, attractive colour but the texture of these porky bangers is loose. They taste cheap, which they aren’t.

Rating: 2 out of 5

Tesco Woodside Farms 8 Pork Sausages

£1.50 for 454g (33p/100g); beef casing

With 53 per cent pork, these have a lovely dark colour and are sticky looking. The skin has a slightly biscuity taste, and inside has a mild flavour – it could do with more pepper – but they have a good, juicy, smooth texture. A very good breakfast sausage. Has to be cooked under the grill (no oven directions), which is annoying.

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

Chiller aisle: midrange

Tesco 8 Pork Sausages

£2.30 for 454g (50p/100g); casing not declared

At 72 per cent pork, these develop golden brown patches but the colour is a bit insipid otherwise. They do have a nice neat shape and are firm-textured and gently herby but not very porky. Disappointing in flavour.

Rating: 1.5 out of 5

by Sainsbury’s Butcher’s Choice British 8 Pork Sausages

£2.30 for 454g (50p/100g); beef collagen or pork collagen casings

These 72 per cent pork sausages cook nice and dark but the skin peels off, making them look like they have a bad case of sunburn. A bit bready, and the skin is tough, but savoury enough and caramelised on the outside. Not super porky, but a nice herb balance.

Rating: 2 out of 5

Asda Flavourful 8 Pork Sausages

£2.30 for 454g (50p/100g); calcium alginate casing

Fairly neat. Nice, bouncy, 72 per cent pork sausages with a bit of texture, and a hint of herb. Pleasingly sticky skin. These would be good bangers for breakfast.

Rating: 3 out of 5

Lidl Birchwood Butchers Choice 8 Pork Sausages

£1.89 for 454g (41p/100g); casing information not available

Although these 72 per cent pork sausages cook with a slightly uneven colour, they have a very herby flavour; juicy and with a pleasing nubbly texture. Red Tractor certified.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Posh porkers

M&S Collection 6 British Outdoor Bred Sausages

Rating: 2 out of 5

£4.25 for 400g at Ocado (£1.06/100g); natural pork casings

These split slightly on cooking and are very wrinkly. The pork content is high – 90 per cent – but they’re not exciting or especially porky.

Rating: 2 out of 5

The Jolly Hog Proper Porkers 6 British Pork Sausages

£4.25 for 400g at Ocado (£1.06/100g); natural pork casings

Even brown, with green herb colour showing. Some stickiness to the skin, but there’s a slightly soapy sage flavour – much too herby for me. The meat (84 per cent pork) is compacted and rubbery in texture.

Rating: 2 out of 5

Waitrose & Partners Duchy Organic 6 Free Range British Pork Sausages

£5.30 for 400g (£1.32/100g); hog casings

Nicely plump, with a little bit of stickiness. The sausagemeat (86 per cent pork) is herby and a bit coarse and gristly – almost like haggis in texture and not at all juicy.

Rating: 2 out of 5

Waitrose & Partners No1 Free Range 6 Farmhouse Pork Sausages

£4.50 for 400g (£1.12/100g); natural hog casing, tasted before alginate casings introduced

There’s a herby green colour to the meat (95 per cent pork) and the herb flavour comes through strongly. The bangers become slightly shrivelled but cook to a nice colour. Texture nicely meaty.

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

Lidl Deluxe 6 Lincolnshire British Pork Sausages

£2.49 for 400g (49p/100g); casing information not available

These oozed a bit of gunk while cooking and didn’t colour up brilliantly, but the meat (90 per cent pork) has a nice mottled colour and is peppery. Densely meaty and rough textured, as it should be, but they don’t blow me away.

Rating: 3 out of 5

Tesco Finest 10 Pork Sausages

£5 for 667g (75p/100g); alginate casings

Plump looking but not smooth; the meat (90 per cent pork) is pale inside but tastes porky, gently herby, and quite fatty. Doesn’t have the stickiness and length of others but a good effort.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Better Naked 6 Pork Sausages

£3.50 for 400g at Ocado (87p/100g); natural vegetable casings

These 90 per cent pork sausages browned up well, staying pretty plump. Pinkish meat with a balanced but strong spice flavour and some onion. Bouncy soft texture, a little bit rubbery, slightly nubbly.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Morrisons The Best 6 Thick Pork Sausages

£3.25 for 400g (81p/100g); beef collagen or natural pork casings

These nicely plump, 97 per cent pork sausages are quite firm. They have a slightly biscuity skin – a little tough and very savoury – and deliver a distinctive chew.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Rankin Selection Outdoor Bred Pork Sausages

£3.50 for 400g at Ocado (87p/100g); calcium alginate casings

Smooth and pale inside, with juicy meat (85 per cent pork) that’s gently spicy. Nothing about the flavour will frighten the in-laws. A very safe sausage, but not that porky.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Asda Extra Special 6 Classic Pork Sausages

Rating: 5 out of 5

£2.95 for 400g (74p/100g); calcium alginate casings

Dark brown and sticky looking with lots of caramelisation, these look plump and unshrivelled. A juicy, meaty chew – they’re 90 per cent pork – with a nutmeg flavour and a touch of sweetness. Lip-smacking stuff, fantastic for breakfast.

Rating: 5 out of 5

Sainsbury’s Taste the Different 12 Pork Chipolata Sausages

£3.25 for 375g (87p/100g); natural lamb casings

Nice teak colour with a bit of stickiness. Pleasant pale brown meat – 93 per cent pork – that’s very savoury, with a touch of spice. These would be great for a toad in the hole.

Rating: 5 out of 5

What is your favourite brand of sausage? Please tell us in the comments.