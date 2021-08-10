Supermarket giant Aldi hiring hundreds of workers on up to £61,000-a-year

(PA)

A major super market chain has launched a recruitment spree and is looking to hire 365 Londoners before Christmas - with salaries of up to £61,000 per year on offer.

In the latest sign of hope for the High Street, Aldi is pursuing a UK expansion plan alongside rival German discounter Lidl.

Aldi bosses said on Monday that they plan to open at least one store per week through 2021, creating more than 2,000 jobs in the next four months.

New stores are set to pop up in London and cities around the country, including Swansea and Canterbury. London stores currently looking to hire include Croydon, Tooting and Kingston-Upon-Thames.

Aldi is looking "for people of all levels of experience" to fill full and part-time roles in London, ranging from apprenticeships to store managers and cleaners. More senior roles can expect to command salaries of up to £61,000, the retailer said.

Aldi UK's recruitment director, Kelly Stokes, said: “As we continue to grow, we’re looking for ambitious and hard-working individuals to join our team at stores across London."

Store assistants at Aldi can earn up to £10.57 nationally, and £11.32 inside the M25. The supermarket pays for breaks.

Lidl revealed a long site shopping list in June, saying it plans to open 50 new stores in 2021, also creating 2,000 jobs. Lidl is planning to open a total of 140 stores in the UK by the end of 2023, as the discounters continue to take on British chains.

Aldi is among supermarket giants including Tesco, Morrison's Sainsbury's, to have handed back a total of more than £1.4 billion in taxpayer support this year.

Read More

FTSE 100 set for slow start, but plenty of mid-cap news for investors

Shop prices tumble sharply on back of cheaper food and clothes

UK competition watchdog threatens Groupon with court action