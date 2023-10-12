'Superman in a phone booth': Brian Battie's elusiveness no surprise to former coaches

AUBURN — Spencer Hodges took a look at Brian Battie's stats and knew something had to change.

Battie, who had just transferred to join Hodges at Sarasota High School ahead of his senior season in 2018, was coming off a junior campaign in which he posted some gaudy numbers. The 5-foot-7 Florida native amassed 2,133 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns at Braden River, helping the Pirates to a 9-3 record and leading an offense that averaged 38 points per game.

But something was amiss. Yes, Battie stuffed the stat sheet on a weekly basis − he went for more than 100 rushing yards in nine of Braden River's 12 games that season − but it was coming at an unsustainable rate. Battie toted the rock 249 times in 2018, averaging just under 21 carries per game.

The NFL's leading rusher that season was Ezekiel Elliot, who racked up 1,434 yards on 304 attempts for the Dallas Cowboys. His 20.3 carries per game also led the league.

Elliott is listed at a durable 228 pounds. Battie doesn't come within 50 pounds of that with rocks in his pockets.

"Running backs have shelf lives," said Hodges, who coached Battie at Sarasota. "... Brian had a very efficient year with us."

It was true. Battie's average yards per carry ballooned from 8.6 his junior year to 9.5 as a senior. Hodges also focused on putting his running back in advantageous opportunities rather than making him operate in an offense not best-suited to his abilities.

Battie can run between the tackles − he's proven that much through his first five games at Auburn, where he's averaging 5.4 yards per offensive touch − but he excels in space: "Anytime I could ever put Brian one-on-one with somebody in a 3-yard box, it would be like tackling Superman in a phone booth," Hodges said. "It’s probably not going to happen."

And on kick and punt return opportunities where the blocking lined up properly? That's where the real fun was.

"Special teams, for me, that’s where I gambled," Hodges said. "... If it was a punt formation, I’m bringing 10 and I’m leaving Brian back there so they have to now block and account for 10. It takes longer for them to get down to Brian. Now instead of that 3-yard box, he’s got like a 5- to 8-yard box.

"Pardon my French, but good (expletive) luck."

Proving capable

Battie entered the transfer portal in early January and committed to Auburn within three days, agreeing to join Hugh Freeze's large transfer haul ahead of the coach's first season back in the SEC.

Freeze is no stranger to the league, as he spent two years on Ed Orgeron's staff at Ole Miss before he later returned to coach the Rebels himself from 2012-16. By the time Freeze was named Auburn's coach in November 2022, he already had 42 games of experience versus SEC competition.

Battie, on the other hand, had gone up against an SEC team just twice in his career at South Florida, where he committed to out of high school and spent three seasons. The Bulls, a member of the American Athletic Conference, didn't often play Power Five teams in Battie's tenure.

But a primetime game against then-No. 18 Florida last season gave Battie a stage he rarely had the opportunity to enjoy with the Bulls. He took full advantage, slicing the Gators up for 152 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

Battie was never the No. 1 option in the backfield in his first two years at USF. But that performance against Florida changed how former coach Jeff Scott viewed the speedster.

"Brian had a really big game against them, and he also had to run up in between the tackles versus Florida, which is definitely the biggest front seven that we were going to face that year," said Scott, who was fired nine games into last season. "I think that’s really where he started to separate himself as a running back that was going to be a big player for us the rest of that season.”

Battie finished last season with a career-best 1,185 rushing yards and accounted for 56.3% of USF's carries by running backs, which allowed for him to put enough on tape for Auburn running backs coach Cadillac Williams to come knocking once he entered the portal.

'Hard to find'

Hodges, who played college football at Liberty and Jacksonville, credited Battie for his elusiveness − the running back forced 54 missed tackles last season, per Pro Football Focus − but pointed to his natural ability to evade devastating blows as his defining skill.

Battie, as Hodges put it, "never takes a hit head on."

It's not quite like anything the former coach had ever seen before. Before getting the job at Sarasota, Hodges made stops as an assistant at places like IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and worked with backs like Bo Scarbrough and Tony Jones, who each had successful college careers before getting opportunities in the NFL.

"There was other guys that had the shake, had the wiggle. But at the end of it they would either get tired and they’d just go down, or as they’re going down they’re just going to absorb the hit," Hodges said. "(Battie) has a way of never letting you square him up.

"I think that, to me, is what makes him have the ability to last as long as he has. It’s hard to find.”

Battie is still finding his footing with the Tigers, competing with others such as Jarquez Hunter, Damari Alston and Jeremiah Cobb for snaps. But he was given eight rushes in each of Auburn's first two SEC games, tallying 94 yards and forcing four missed tackles in limited opportunities.

His stature makes him an anomaly, and carving out a role will only become harder when Alston returns from dislocating his shoulder. But in his short time on the Plains, Battie has already flashed that special skill set in a small sample size.

"There’s a ton about his game that’s interesting (and) innovative," Hodges said. "I think he fits where the NFL is going more than some people would like to admit.”

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football's Brian Battie has long been a shifty offensive threat