'Superman' Jonathan Davenport Flies Past Kyle Larson For Bristol Dirt Win

Jonathan Davenport blasted from a 10th-place starting place to run away with the 40-lap Super Late Model portion of Saturday‘s Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Davenport showed exactly why he‘s nicknamed “Superman,” blowing by NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson with 15 laps to go and racing away for a 3.5-second win, pocketing $50,000 in the process.

Larson, who won a heat race earlier in the evening, wound up second. Dirt racing legend Scott Bloomquist finished third followed by Bobby Pierce and Frank Ingram.

Davenport, a three-time Lucas Oil Series national champion, said Saturday night‘s victory ranked near the top of his racing accomplishments.

“This ranks right up there with anything I‘ve done,” said Davenport, who is from Blairsville, Ga. “I just love this place in general. I think it means a lot for us to be here.

“We‘ve had this circled on the calendar for a long time. It means a lot to me.”

Chris Ferguson, who started on the pole and had won a $10,000-to-win Super Late Model race in Friday‘s Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals, fell out of the lead early and wound up seventh.

Larson dominated a 10-lap heat race early in the evening, racing to a comfortable win. But he said he was no match for Davenport in the feature.

“It was a fun race, even finishing second. The track was really good, we were able to move around,” said Larson, who will be back on track here next weekend for the Food City Dirt Race NASCAR Cup Series race.

“Davenport was just a lot better than me. He blew my doors off and put a straightaway on me and maintained it.”

#49: Jonathan Davenport, #51: Kyle Busch

Despite starting deep in the field, Davenport was able to quickly work his way toward the front and by the half-way point he had wrestled the lead from Larson.

“You just never know how things are going to play out. I think it took me maybe 10 laps to get going good. We fired back off on a restart and I could just go by them. I knew then we had a good car,” said the 38-year-old Davenport. “Then we started along Scott (Bloomquist) on a restart, and we fired off so good. I could run wide open through the center. At that point I knew I was going to be really good on the long runs.”

NASCAR Cup star Kyle Busch, who was late arriving at the track after winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, advanced to the feature with a second-place finish in the first 10-lap Super Late Model last chance qualifying race.

He started 19th in the feature and wound up 11th, one lap down.

Another NASCAR Cup Series driver, Austin Dillon, started on the pole and led every lap to capture the 20-lap 604 Late Model feature in dominating fashion. Dillon took a half-second win over Ross White with Shan Smith third.

#3: Austin Dillon

“This was a lot of fun, a blast all weekend long,” said Dillon, who won three events during the week, including a heat race and feature on Tuesday. “It was a good tune up for next weekend.”

Kyle Strickler held off NASCAR Camping World Truck Series star Matt Crafton to claim the 20-lap Modified Open race. Michael Asberry came home third with Curt Spalding fourth and Drake Troutman fifth.

The 20-lap Stock Car race was a family affair with 16-year-old Dallon Murtry beating his father Damon Murty for the win. Derrick Agee wound up third.

In the 18-lap Hornet feature, Jake Benishek was the winner with Jason Ketron second and Kyle Stark third.

AUSTIN DILLON POST-RACE PRESS CONFERENCE

The Food City Dirt Race at the dirt-transformed Bristol Motor Speedway is the first race on a dirt surface for the NASCAR Cup Series in more than 50 years. Richard Petty won the last Cup race on dirt in 1970 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.

The Food City Dirt Race will air on FOX and PRN Radio at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 28. The weekend also will feature Bush‘s Beans Practice Day on Friday, March 26 and the Pinty‘s Truck Race on Dirt for the Camping World Truck Series on Saturday, March 27, with the green flag dropping under the lights at 8 p.m. and race coverage by FS1 and MRN Radio.

Super Late Model A-Feature Results

1. Jonathan Davenport; 2. Kyle Larson; 3. Scott Bloomquist; 4. Bobby Pierce; 5. Frank Ingram; 6. Donald McIntosh; 7. Chris Ferguson; 8. Chris Madden; 9. Dakotah Knuckles; 10. Joey Coulter

11. Kyle Busch; 12. Coleby Frye; 13. Jay Scott; 14. GR Smith; 15. Travis Stemler; 16. Michael Rouse; 17. Adam Yarbrough; 18. Michael Chilton; 19. Brian Nuttall Jr.; 20. Kyle Lear

21. Jensen Ford; 22. Jon Hodgkiss; 23. Brandon Overton; 24. David Payne

604 Late Model A Feature Results

1. Austin Dillon; 2. Ross White; 3. Shan Smith; 4. Justin Hobgood; 5. Oscar McCown; 6. Steven Whiteaker; 7. Joseph Joiner; 8. Jackson Hise; 9. Todd Cooney; 10. Clay Harris

11. Michael Duritsky; 12. Tyler Arrington; 13. Jason Fitzgerald; 14. Cory Dumpert; 15. Brock Hall; 16. Kyle Lear; 17. JJ Mazur; 18. Ben Sukup; 19. Kevin Godwin; 20. Michael Combs

21. Corey LaJoie; 22. Anthony White; 23. Joe Sheddan

Open Modified A Feature Results

1. Kyle Strickler; 2. Matt Crafton; 3. Michael Asberry; 4. Curt Spalding; 5. Drake Troutman; 6. Clay Harris; 7. Michael Truscott; 8. Gunner Martin; 9. Steve Arpin; 10. Cory Davis

11. Aaron Branham; 12. Dalton Magers; 13. Andrew Charlson; 14. Victor Lee; 15. Daniel Sanchez; 16. Brad Deyoung; 17. KC Burdette; 18. Rich Michael Jr.; 19. Brayden Berry; 20. Mitch Thomas

21. David Reutimann; 22. Nick Stroupe; 23. Dave Pinkerton; 24. Brianna Robinson

Hornet A Feature Results

1. Jake Benischek; 2. Jason Ketron; 3. Kyle Stark; 4. Travis Brown; 5. Matt Pederson; 6. Dan Benson; 7. Billy Evans; 8. Terry Merritt; 9. Tim Raup; 10. Christopher Meyer

11. Josh Lank; 12. Andy Thompson ;13. Logan Clausen; 14. Phil King; 15. Tanner Earhart; 16. Wayne Risner; 17. Shannon Weaver; 18. Jaedon Erickson; 19. Brad Chandler; 20. Kaleb Hinkley

21. Walker Windham; 22. Chuck Fullenkamp; 23. John Windham; 24. Robert Williams; 25. Brandon Gibson Jr.; 26. Jonathan Sarratt; 27. Cyle Hawkins; 28. Don Rufener III; 29. Brandon Dalton; 30. Joshua Wood

31. Devon Dixon; 32. Hunter Anthony