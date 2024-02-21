Superior sophomore slaloms into state competition

Feb. 20—SUPERIOR — Her high school doesn't have an Alpine ski team, but that won't stop sophomore Olivia Mihalik from competing in the Wisconsin State High School Ski and Snowboard Championships this weekend at Mount La Crosse.

Olivia, 15, a 10th grade student at Superior High School, is competing after maintaining top eight finishes in the girls slalom, giant slalom, super giant slalom and overall when she competed in the Northern High School Ski and Snowboard Conference.

Besides competing in Wisconsin High School races, Olivia is racing across the Midwest and Colorado for the Four Degrees Alpine Ski Team, said her father, Steve Mihalik.

"It's always been a thing where I ski raced, but I just figured out this year that I could ski race for a high school as an independent," Olivia said. "And I got the opportunity to do it. It's always been something I'm passionate about. Some of my friends have gone to state in Minnesota."

Olivia has been skiing for 10 years.

"My parents skied," Olivia said. "My dad ski raced, sort of, and so did my mom. So I just started from a young age. It's been sort of a family thing."

Steve Mihalik said his wife, Maria, started skiing as a kid and raced in middle school, and he started at the age of 10, but didn't take up ski racing until he was an adult. Their younger daughter, Allison, 13, also started skiing at age 5 and is an accomplished skier as well, he said.

"Olivia is a straight 'A' student; she takes many (advanced placement) courses, loves the industrial tech classes — woodworking, construction and welding," Steve Mihalik said. "She enjoys working out and staying active."

In addition to skiing, Olivia is on the

varsity tennis

and soccer teams at the high school and works out with the varsity wrestling team.

Working out with the wrestling team helps keep her legs in shape for skiing, Olivia said.

During the state competition, which ran Feb. 17-19, Olivia said she hoped to finish at least in the top five.

"I'm hoping to get at least a couple of medals for our school that doesn't have a ski team," Olivia said. "That would be pretty cool. I want to make a record for myself, to be known that I went to state as an independent and did well."

Olivia placed 21st in the slalom, 14th in the giant slalom, seventh in the super giant slalom and ninth in the combined ski.

And she's hoping that skiers are recognized for sportsmanship as well.

After all, in 2023, the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Central Region recognized Olivia as the Sportswoman of the Year. Also in 2023, her father was recognized as Volunteer of the Year.

"Coaches decided I was the most helpful, I was always a cheering-for-my-teammates kind of athlete," Olivia said. "So I think that's pretty cool, and I hope they do something like that. I'm always cheering for other girls that don't have a team, so they feel like they're welcome. Newer racers, I'm always cheering for them even though I don't really know who they are. I just like to make a good reputation for myself."

So far this season, Olivia's accomplishments have included placing third in the under 16 giant slalom and overall at Giants Ridge in Minnesota; placing second in the under 16 slalom at Ski Brule in Iron River, Michigan, and placing fourth in the under 16 super giant slalom at Snowriver in Bessemer, Michigan, and finished all of her high school races in each discipline in the top eight.

And now she's looking forward to the state competition.

"I'm just really excited overall," Olivia said. "I'm glad I get to do this my sophomore year."

Editor's note: This story was updated at 9:45 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 20, with Olivia Mihalik's results at the state competition. It was originally published at 2 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 15.