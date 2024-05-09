Superior moving back to Class C in some sports

May 8—Scorecard, scorecard, can't tell the players (or conference?) without a scorecard.

The dudes who used to hawk programs and scorecards outside ballparks would likely have a fit trying to keep up with the changes in Montana High School sports classifications, particularly in Superior.

The driving force behind the changes is changing enrollment levels, including the latest forecast that has caused the Montana High School Association (MHSA) to move Superior back to Class C in boys and girls basketball, track and field, and volleyball for the 2024-25 season. Also moving to a new classification in Superior is golf, where the boys and girls' teams will be shifting to the Western Division next year.

Lower student enrollment levels for next year and projections for the two years after that are behind the move to the 13C conference for basketball, volleyball and track.

The Bobcats' wrestling will remain in the Western B-C division, while the football team will also stay in the Western Division eight-player league. The Lady Bobcats tennis team will remain in the Northwest Division.

Got it?

All the moves, according to MHSA, are part of an effort to level the playing field for schools throughout the state based on student enrollment. This past Fall, according to MHSA statistics, Superior had a 9-12 enrollment of 103 students, just enough to classify as a Class B school. Projections for the coming year, as well as for 2025-26 and 26-27 show the district falling below that level.

"They (classifications) are based on 9-12 enrollment and future projections," said MHSA Executive Director Brian Michelotti.

Earlier this school year, Superior was moved to the Western 8-player division in football, as was nearby St. Regis, which co-ops its football program with Mullan, Idaho, meaning the two rivals separated by 14 miles of Interstate 90 will now face each other on a regular basis.

Superior High football and girls' basketball head coach Jeff Schultz said he likes the new move as it applies to basketball.

"It will be a good move for us," Schultz said. "We are under the number 100 (enrollment) and are projected to be for the next eight years. Class C and Class B are similar in some aspects. There are really good teams in both classifications".

Schultz added that there are a lot less weaker teams, with depth and number of really good players being a key difference between classification levels.

"In Class C, every team has 1-2 good players and some good role players. Bigger schools means more players from which to choose. We competed and ended up about the same this year (in Class B) as we would have been in Class C. Having said that, the dream of competing at the state level might be an easier task at the class C level than competing against the larger schools."

Browning High School, a Class B school, has 614, 9-12 students by comparison.

Another local coach who is in favor of the change for Superior is St. Regis head basketball coach Jesse Allan.

"I think that Superior coming to the new "13C" is great," Allan said of the move. "We were all a little surprised they were moved up a year ago, but in the long run I think it probably helped their program see a little different level of competition"

The two schools will be part of the new 13C conference beginning this Fall. The 13C and 14C conferences merged this past season to form a highly competitive "super" conference that begins play in basketball and other sports this coming Fall.

"I'm sure they (Superior) will be a healthy competitive addition to the new district," Allan said.