'Superhero?' What Chiefs said about Patrick Mahomes at Super Bowl 57 that you might not know

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Patrick Mahomes exploded into an NFL superstar almost from the moment when he became the Kansas City Chiefs' starting quarterback in 2018, the year he also won his first MVP trophy.

His arm talent has always been obvious, his Frohawk and voice always distinctive, and the endless stream of highlights captivating – from the left-handed passes, to the no-look passes, to the over-the-shoulder passes that almost no other passer would even dare attempt in a game.

And then there's that mountain of passing records and other positive results: A Pro Bowler in all five of his years as a starter; a two-time (runaway) MVP, including the 2022 season; Super Bowl 54's MVP; and now set to start on Super Sunday for the third time in four seasons when K.C. faces the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 today.

But what we all see is not necessarily what Mahomes' teammates see.

USA TODAY Sports closely monitored and asked Chiefs players and coaches during the days leading up to the big game about what it's like being around their intrepid leader, and some common themes quickly emerged.

Here's what they had to say about No. 15:

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (15) and TE Travis Kelce have been teammates for six seasons.

All-Pro TE Travis Kelce

"His talent level goes far beyond more than his ability to instinctually just go out there. He's playing a step ahead, he's almost playing chess out there in terms of he's got three or four moves already in his pocket depending on what the defense does. That's what's gonna make him the greatest ever to go down. And I love playing with him, and he's non-stop always trying to find ways to make himself better for this team. And you saw that more so this year than any other year that we've played knowing that the pieces were a little bit different in terms of the weapons that he has and the scrutiny that everybody was kinda looking to see how he was gonna take his game to the next level.

"Pat doesn't walk into that building thinking, 'I need to be the MVP.' He walks into that building trying to find the best way to beat the opponent that we have that week. And he just goes out there, and he plays the style of football that he does. He has fun doing it with the guys that he has around him, and we rally around that. We rally around that excitement, that want and that desire to win with the guys next to us, man. It just makes coming into the building that much more fun."

Second-string QB Chad Henne

"He's just a humble person, puts his ego aside. Obviously he's got this big persona about him, worldwide figure. But he's an easygoing guy. He's just like a regular guy, 'We're gonna go out and have a beer.' And he's a lot of fun to be around."

Third-string QB Shane Buechele

"The ultimate competitor. ... Whether it's football, freaking basketball, ping pong – he's doing it all. He wants to win, and he does it at any cost.

"He's a team guy first. I think it's easy in his position – the best player in the league – to kind of put himself on a pedestal, but he does everything the right way. ... He always puts his team first."

Head coach Andy Reid

"He works extremely hard, as you know, at his profession. He works hard to be the best. He tries to help our team be the best. He says it every day when he comes into practice, into the huddle: 'Let's be great today.' And he lives that. My hat goes off to him for that, very proud of him for the way he goes about his business."

RB Jerick McKinnon

"Just a great person – great friend, great leader. He has personality – that's the big thing, it's tough to be around people who don't have personality. But he definitely has a great personality."

TE Noah Gray

"He's a tremendous dude, very generous dude. A guy that loves God. I couldn't be more thankful for Pat and his leadership and the confidence that he brings into the locker room. Very grateful for him and how he's helped me and other guys transition into this team and into the NFL. Just truly a standout dude."

Quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy

"Very, very down to earth. Very, very humble. He's himself, which I love. A lot of guys – if you have a lot of success and fame, I mean, he's iconic, right? He has the ability to be very different and kind of go into his own shell and not want to be bothered – couldn't be more opposite, and I think that's why his teammates and coaches love him so much. He is just himself. He lets his guard down. He has phenomenal awareness with building relationships with different players on the team. ... He also doesn't put himself higher than anybody. He's the first to criticize himself, doesn't point the finger at anybody but points his thumb at himself. I think when you do that, people just want to do everything for him."

G Trey Smith

"Everything you see is real. He's a great dude off the field, he's solid. Always treats you with the utmost respect. He's a great friend. At the end of the day, he's a good human being and a great leader. What you see off the field and on the field is pretty consistent. He's a good person, that's what matters."

C Austin Reiter

"He's the same guy when I got here in 2018, just loves his teammates. ... Has all this (attention) gotten to a point where he's a celebrity? And I'd say absolutely not, and that's probably one of my favorite things about him. Great person, just wants to be a ball player and hang out with his teammates.

K Harrison Butker

"He's a kid at heart it seems – not in a bad, immature way. But he's very free, and he loves to have fun. He looks like he's just in someone's backyard playing football, and I think that's a credit to who he is but also Coach Reid not trying to change him, just letting his personality show. And Pat's a leader at heart, a great leader. ... He never makes it seem like he's above anyone else."

LB Willie Gay

"Y'all see, honestly, a superhero, a superstar. But behind those doors, behind those walls, off that field, man, he's a great person, he's a normal person. There's not a certain select few people that he talks to. He talks to everyone – rookies, undrafted guys. Great dad, everyone sees that, great husband. He doesn't have to talk to younger guys, rookies, guys with no status, but that stuff doesn't matter to him. I hope everyone can see that."

