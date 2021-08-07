‘Supergirl’ Star Melissa Benoist Bids Fans Farewell As Production Wraps On Final Season

At least this time her planet isn’t exploding.

Melissa Benoist, aka Supergirl from The CW’s series of the same name, bid farewell today to fans on the occasion of the series wrapping production on its final season. She included a shot posing in costume with fellow casts members Chyler Leigh (“Alex Danvers”) and David Harewood (“Martian Manhunter”).

“Thank you for an incredible 6 years—the cast who became family, everyone who worked on the show, all of you who watched us week after week ♥️♥️♥️ that’s a wrap on @supergirlcw,” she wrote on Instagram.

Benoist took over the role in October 2015, becoming the first woman to lead a primetime superhero TV series in decades. The series bowed on CBS, later moving to The CW. In addition to the series, Supergirl also appeared The CW Arrowverse crossovers Invasion!, Crisis on Earth-X, Elseworlds, Crisis on Infinite Earths and the Flash episode Duet.

The news that Supergirl was ending after Season 6 was announced in September 2020. Benoist wrote on social media at the time.

“To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. She’s had that impact on me, too. She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful.”

The final run of Supergirl will bow on Tuesday, August 24 on The CW at 9 PM ET and PT. The Season 6 will have 20 episodes, which means it will be around for a couple months. .

