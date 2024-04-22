Supercross Nashville 450 points, results: It's down to two for the championship

Jett Lawrence recorded his sixth win of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season in Round 14 in Nashville, Tennessee, and reclaimed sole possession of the red plate with three rounds remaining.

In the post-race news conference, Cooper Webb commented that Lawrence rode with something to prove, and he would know after following him around the track for several laps as Lawrence fishtailed violently through the sand section. Once he found the ragged edge, however, that was where Lawrence made up the majority of his time. At the checkered flag, Lawrence had a 9.3-second advantage over Eli Tomac.

Tomac led the first 10 of 25 laps making up Saturday night's feature as Lawrence, Webb, and Ken Roczen jockeyed for second place. After a dramatic accident involving Roczen, Lawrence settled onto Tomac's back wheel and was in position to take advantage when the leader got hung up behind a pair of lapped riders. Denied his second win of the season, Tomac settled for his sixth podium of 2024 and 101st of his career.

Webb entered the Nashville round with a share of the red plate because he knows where the limit is on any given week. He pressured Lawrence while they were in traffic, but once the leaders began to pull away, Webb settled into his own rhythm and protected the final podium position. Webb is now five points out of first and fully in control of his fate with three rounds remaining, but he needs to finish ahead of Lawrence with regularity. Webb cannot count on Lawrence making any more mistakes this season.

With Roczen's crash and 21st-place finish at Nashville, Jason Anderson moved into the top five in points after finishing fourth in this round. Anderson started sixth and steadily moved forward until he settled into his finishing position on Lap 8.

For the first time in 11 rounds, Justin Barcia cracked the top five with his fifth-place result. Barcia needs to look over his shoulder, however, because Hunter Lawrence is only three points behind him in the contest for ninth in the championship standings. Barcia gained two points in Nashville with Lawrence finishing seventh.

Chase Sexton entered Nashville only 15 points away from the leaders and was determined that he would not be the forgotten rider of 2024. He was riding in sixth place on Lap 5 and challenging Anderson when a rock stuck in his throttle mechanism and forced it to remain wide open. Sexton violently faced a jump and was helped to his feet before walking off the track under his own power.

Here are the 450 Supercross results and points standings after Round 14 in Nashville:

Results

Lap Chart

Individual Lap Times

Fastest Segment Times

Rider points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 14 in Nashville:

1. Jett Lawrence

2. Eli Tomac

3. Cooper Webb

4. Jason Anderson

5. Justin Barcia

6. Justin Cooper

7. Hunter Lawrence

8. Benny Bloss

9. Malcolm Stewart

10. Vince Friese

11. Dean Wilson

12. Justin Hill

13. Shane McElrath

14. Adam Cianciarulo

15. Mitchell Oldenburg

16. Kyle Chisholm

17. Freddie Noren

18. Grant Harlan

19. Jeremy Hand

20. Josh Hill

21. Ken Roczen

22. Chase Sexton

