Supercross Nashville 250 East / West points, results: Major points shakeup in both divisions

East / West Showdowns are among the most exciting events on the Monster Energy Supercross 250 division calendar, and Saturday night's feature race in Nashville, Tennessee, was no exception. The points lead changed hands for both the East and West riders after a Lap 1 crash collected the previous leaders.

Riders from the West claimed bragging rights, and RJ Hampshire made his third trip to victory lane this season. Entering the race, he knew he needed to start winning and rode with determination from Free Practice through the Feature. After back-to-back disappointments in San Francisco and San Diego, Hampshire earned four podiums in his next five races and stayed in contention. He has a slim two-point advantage over Levi Kitchen with two rounds remaining.

Jo Shimoda extended his streak of podium finishes to four consecutive with another runner-up finish in Nashville. It took most of the program for him to find comfort on his bike, but once he did, he stayed close to Hampshire and finished within four seconds of the leader. Shimoda has two more opportunities in Denver and Salt Lake City to get his first win for his new Honda team.

In third, Tom Vialle was the highest-finishing rider from the East. In the post-race news conference, he said he knew where the other Eastern riders were running on the track and concentrated on minimizing mistakes. With a catastrophic finish for Cameron McAdoo, Vialle assumed a 13-point advantage over second place, which now belongs to Haiden Deegan.

With his fourth-place finish, Jordon Smith was the third West rider in the top five. If not for his trouble in Seattle earlier this year, he would be in the thick of the points championship after scoring top-fives in all but eight rounds.

Jalek Swoll scored his first top-five of 2024 and did so amongst the greatest concentration of competitors he's faced on the new Triumph bike. Swoll came close in Detroit and Birmingham with sixth-place results, and his consistency has contributed to this team's standing of seventh in the East and 15th in the combined divisions.

Last week's winner, Deegan finished sixth in Nashville.

The points exchange at the top of the leaderboard was occasioned by a Lap 1 wreck that swept up both divisional leaders. McAdoo was already riding hurt from an incident in qualification that left him with a sore shoulder, but a crash in Turn 2 ended his day. Teammate Kitchen went down in the bowl turn before collecting McAdoo and others. While Kitchen remounted and climbed to 14th, McAdoo was forced to retire in 22nd.

Kitchen updated his Instagram fans that he may have broken some ribs. McAdoo says he will be evaluated later this week and will provide an update.

Here is the finishing order of Round 14 in Nashville:

1. Rj Hampshire (West)

2. Jo Shimoda (West)

3. Tom Vialle (East)

4. Jordon Smith (West)

5. Jalek Swoll (East)

6. Haiden Deegan (East)

7. Max Anstie (East)

8. Chance Hymas (East)

9. Julien Beaumer (West)

10. Phillip Nicoletti (West)

11. Pierce Brown (East)

12. Coty Schock (East)

13. Nate Thrasher (West)

14. Levi Kitchen (West)

15. Casey Cochran (East)

16. Anthony Bourdon (West)

17. Cole Thompson (West)

18. Henry Miller (East)

19. Ryder DiFrancesco (West)

20. Daxton Bennick (East)

21. Gage Linville (East)

22. Cameron Mcadoo (East)

