Who will emerge as the top coach in the SEC without Nick Saban? | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports national columnist Dan Wetzel, senior college football reporter Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde discuss the SEC's future without the former Alabama head coach.
Matt Brown say College Football '25 gets fan culture right

Extra Points founder Matt Brown joins FNIC to talk about the level of detail EA put into each team's home environment
Should the NCAA allow corporate logos on jerseys and football fields? | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports national columnist Dan Wetzel, senior college football reporter Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde discuss the potential for the NCAA to permit corporate logos on jerseys and on-field sponsors.
Adam Rank: D'Andre Swift is Bears player to own in fantasy

NFL Network's Adam Rank joins Football Night in Chicago to talk about D'Andre Swift's fantasy upside
Wanny: Matt Eberflus is handling 'Hard Knocks' news correctly

Dave Wannstedt joins Football Night in Chicago to talk about how he would handle getting "Hard Knocks" if he were head coach
College football and motocross racing: RJ Hampshire
Scott Smith takes an 'off day', but Chris Cato and FOX 13's Linda Hurtado are holding down the fort, talking college football and keep their Georgia/Alabama rivalry alive. Plus, motocross racer RJ Hampshire joins the show.