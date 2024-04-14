Supercross Foxborough 250 East points, results: Haiden Deegan returns to the top of the podium
Haiden Deegan earned the holeshot and led all 18 laps of the 250 East Monster Energy Supercross race in Foxborough, Massachusetts for his second career victory in the series.
Feeling as if he had underperformed on a number of occasions this year, Deegan nevertheless has four top-five finishes in the six races contested in the eastern division.
Cameron McAdoo was hoping to score the 300th victory for the Monster Energy Pro Circuit team but came up one position short. Of greater importance, he got around his closest points' competitor on Lap 3 and managed to keep Tom Vialle behind him for the remainder of the race. McAdoo now has a four-point advantage with three rounds remaining.
Vialle minimized any damage in the standings by finishing third, which was his fifth consecutive podium finish.
Pierce Brown finished fourth and has been the model of consistency in 2024. He was fifth in the first three rounds and now has a three-race streak of fourth-place finishes. Brown is currently fourth in the 250 East standings, 15 behind McAdoo.
Max Anstie showed a lot of speed in qualification and scored one of the best gate picks for the evening show. A modest start of sixth put him in heavy traffic, however, and he was able to move up to only fifth at the end.
The same week that he signed a three-year deal with ClubMX, Coty Schock's Cinderella season continues with a sixth-place finish. He currently sits fifth in the standings, 10 behind Brown.
Here are the 250 East Supercross results and points standings after Foxborough:
Here is the finishing order of Round 13 in Foxborough:
1. Haiden Deegan
2. Cameron McAdoo
3. Tom Vialle
4. Pierce Brown
5. Max Anstie
6. Coty Schock
7. Daxton Bennick
8. Jalek Swoll
9. Marshal Weltin
10. Henry Miller
11. Nicholas Romano
12. Chance Hymas
13. Preston Boespflug
14. Trevor Colip
15. Casey Cochran
16. Bryce Shelly
17. Gage Linville
18. Luca Marsalisi
19. Vinny Luhovey
20. Logan Leitzel
21. Thomas Welch
22. Seth Hammaker
