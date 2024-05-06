Supercross Denver 450 points, results: Jett and Hunter Lawrence make history

Jett Lawrence earned his eighth Monster Energy Supercross victory in Round 16 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, and extended his points lead to 20 over Cooper Webb.

Lawrence needs to finish 17th or better in the Salt Lake City season finale this week to clinch his third consecutive 450 title and remain perfect in the division. Lawrence won the 2023 Pro Motocross championship with a perfect season and the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship last year.

With his eighth win of the season, Lawrence ties Chad Reed for second on the rookie wins list and could take sole possession of the position if he wins in Salt Lake City. With 10, Jeremy McGrath's record set in 1993 is out of reach.

Jett was also part of a historical finish by beating his brother Hunter Lawrence to the finish line by 1.802 seconds. This is the first time brothers have finished first and second in a Supercross race.

A little less than four seconds back, Jason Anderson scored his second consecutive podium and fourth straight top-five finish. He sits fifth in the championship standings, 41 points ahead of Ken Roczen, who has been sidelined by injury after a brutal crash in Nashville.

Eli Tomac will compete in 2024 Pro Motocross, SuperMotocross World Championships

Eli Tomac’s original contract for 2024 was Supercross only.

Dan Beaver ,

Justin Barcia scored his second top-five in the last three races in fourth. He's been consistent in recent rounds, with a best of fourth and worst of sixth in that span.

Webb rounded out the top five in fifth, losing eight points to Lawrence in the process. This is Webb's 10th consecutive top-five finish.

Earlier in the week, Eli Tomac announced he would run the full Pro Motocross and SuperMotocross World Championship in 2024 and entered the race with determination. Tomac started strong and rode in third on Lap 2 before slowly losing ground to the competition. He finished the night 10th.

Here are the 450 Supercross results and points standings after Round 15 in Denver:

Here is the finishing order of Round 16 in Denver:

1. Jett Lawrence

2. Hunter Lawrence

3. Jason Anderson

4. Justin Barcia

5. Cooper Webb

6. Justin Cooper

7. Malcolm Stewart

8. Chase Sexton

9. Dylan Ferrandis

10. Eli Tomac

11. Dean Wilson

12. Mitchell Oldenburg

13. Colt Nichols

14. Freddie Noren

15. Adam Cianciarulo

16. Vince Friese

17. Justin Hill

18. Shane McElrath

19. Cade Clason

20. Jeremy Hand

21. Jerry Robin

22. Mitchell Harrison

