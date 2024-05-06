Supercross Denver 250 West points, results: Jo Shimoda's progressive rise ends in victory lane

Jo Shimoda led all 18 laps at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, to score his first Monster Energy Supercross 250 race on the same day his 450 teammates, Jett Lawrence and Hunter Lawrence, finished first and second in their division. It was a perfect day for Team Honda HRC.

Shimoda has progressively improved throughout the season, finishing fourth in three of the first four races, third in back-to-back events, and second in consecutive rounds in St. Louis and Nashville. A win in Denver was seemingly inevitable. With one round remaining, Shimoda has the opportunity to make up the three points needed to move into third in the 250 West division.

Levi Kitchen and RJ Hampshire are vying for the 250 West title, which was made tighter with a crash by Kitchen in the first East / West Showdown in Nashville. Bruised and still sore, Kitchen gained an advantage over Hampshire early in Denver and kept his rival at bay.

As Kitchen and Hampshire tested one another, they slowly cut into Shimoda's lead, and at the end of the race, a mere 2.163 seconds separated the podium contenders. Kitchen and Hampshire will share the red plate next week in Salt Lake City, the second and final East / West Showdown of the season, which makes that a winner-take-all event.

Nate Thrasher has had an up-and-down season. After finishing outside the top 15 in the first two rounds, he stood on the podium in his subsequent two appearances. He has not been on the box since and alternated top-fives with results outside that mark. He was fourth in Denver.

SX 2024 Rd 11 Seattle Jo Shimoda jumps high.jpg

Jo Shimoda is riding well and making smarter decisions with consecutive podiums

With back-to-back third place finishes and four straight top-fives, Jo Shimoda is climbing up the points standings and living up to Honda HRC expectations.

Dan Beaver ,

Dan Beaver ,

Jordon Smith rounded out the top five. In nine rounds this season, Smith has finished that well or better in eight races, and if not for trouble at Seattle when he was 14th, the title fight would be a three-rider affair. He is not mathematically eliminated, but he needs Kitchen and Hampshire to have trouble in next week's Feature.

In his penultimate race on a 250 in Supercross, Phil Nicoletti narrowly missed the top five in sixth.

Here are the 250 West Supercross results and points standings after Denver:

Results

Click here for complete 250 West results from Denver.

Lap Chart

Individual Lap Times

Fastest Segment Times

250 West Rider Points

250 East / West Combined Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 16 in Denver:

1. Jo Shimoda

2. Levi Kitchen

3. RJ Hampshire

4. Nate Thrasher

5. Jordon Smith

6. Phillip Nicoletti

7. Cole Thompson

8. Robbie Wageman

9. Talon Hawkins

10. Julien Beaumer

11. Ryder DiFrancesco

12. Lux Turner

13. Joshua Varize

14. Hunter Yoder

15. Geran Stapleton

16. Anthony Bourdon

17. TJ Albright

18. Max Sanford

19. Preston Taylor

20. Carter Stephenson

21. Brad West

22. Max Miller

More SuperMotocross News

Denver 450 results, points

Jett Lawrence wins eighth rookie season race at Denver

Eli Tomac extends contract to Pro Motocross, SMX

Benny Bloss out for remainder of 2024 SX

Denver by the numbers

Jalek Swoll: Podium denied

Jett Lawrence wins Philadelphia and takes control.

Dylan Ferrandis returns for end of SX season

Cameron McAdoo out, Seth Hammaker in at Philadelphia

Ken Roczen is out for the remainder of the 2024 SX

