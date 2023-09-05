Severe thunderstorm risk continues for parts of Manitoba, northwestern Ontario

With the Labour Day weekend coming to a finish, it means we're getting closer to the conclusion of summer. However, that doesn't mean the end of summer weather, especially for those in southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario.

The extreme heat blanketing eastern Canada is making way for severe thunderstorms to sweep across the provinces throughout the overnight hours Monday and into the day on Tuesday.

Monday overnight into Tuesday

Location: Southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario

Weather: Clusters of thunderstorms are forecast to move up from North Dakota, making way for the possibility of heavy rainfall with the risk of localized flooding, along with wind gusts up to 90 km/h. Vivid nighttime lightning is possible.

MBON Thunderstorm Risk

Tuesday

Weather: The same low is going to be track northeastwards with a second system moving in the same direction, bringing another round of severe storms. The second low will be coming up from the U.S. Plains into the Thunder Bay area, impacting northwestern Ontario once again.

MB ON TStorm Risk

Behind the cold front on Wednesday, temperatures are set to tumble across the area, recording temperatures several degrees lower than seasonal.

Thunder Bay forecast

Prepare

Make sure to keep up-to-date on your local forecast information and alerts. If you are outdoors in an area with a severe weather threat, make sure you have a safety plan in place in case you need to get to shelter.

If a severe thunderstorm approaches your location, remain mindful of trees or tree limbs that loom near your home. Trees falling into buildings are a significant source of injury during strong storms. Try to avoid rooms where trees may cause damage during high winds.

The greatest danger in any thunderstorm is lightning. If you can hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck by lightning.

DON'T MISS: Watch? Warning? How we communicate severe weather in Canada

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for more forecast updates for the Prairies and Ontario.