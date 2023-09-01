Supercar Transport Truck Capsizes in Kent

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Over 10 Luxury Cars Flipped in Unexplained Accident, Quick-Thinking Driver Sustains Minor Injuries.

In a jaw-dropping turn of events, a transport truck carrying over 10 supercars flipped on the A20 near Farningham, Kent, a location not far from the iconic Brands Hatch Circuit. The incident, which occurred late on Wednesday, August 23, had UK police scrambling to the scene. Fortunately, the truck driver reported only minor injuries, a silver lining in a situation that could have been far graver.

The truck and its luxurious cargo are estimated to be worth north of $1 million. The array of automotive excellence included the likes of a Lamborghini Aventador, a Jaguar F-Type, two Ferraris, an AMG GT, a Nissan GT-R, an Aston Martin, and a BMW. The lone escapee was a Bentley Continental, which paradoxically ended up on its roof.

The cars were in transit from Brands Hatch to Goodwood, following an event, and were connected to Everyman Racing, a company that later acknowledged the incident on its Instagram. The company expressed pride in their heavy goods vehicle driver named Richard, citing his quick reflexes as a potentially life-saving factor.

At present, the cause of the accident remains shrouded in mystery. Whether or not the driver will face any charges is also yet to be confirmed.

A transporter carrying ‘luxury’ cars overturned on the A20 outside Brands Hatch shortly before 8pm last night. The vehicles are thought to be used to provide driving experiences at the racing circuit. The transporter driver escaped with only a minor injury. Video: Ben Slipper. pic.twitter.com/PZk5LnBJyo — Kent 999s (@Kent_999s) August 24, 2023

Despite the adverse situation, the crew swiftly swung into action to recover the vehicles. As of this report, traffic has resumed its normal flow on the A20. Given the vehicles involved, extricating them without inflicting further damage would be no less than a Herculean feat, demonstrating the resilience and skill of those involved in the clean-up operation.

