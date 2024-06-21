Superb Roman Yaremchuk goal sends Ukraine into raptures with comeback win over Slovakia

Roman Yaremchuk is mobbed by team-mates after his goal - Getty Images

There were three separate celebrations on the pitch, thousands in the stands and millions around the world when Roman Yaremchuk gave Ukraine the lead. Perhaps it will make no difference to his team in this tournament, who must play Belgium in their final game. It certainly made a difference to his country.

What control from Yaremchuk, dabbing down a tricky pass with his toe then feathering it past Martin Dubravka with the most delicate stroke off his studs with 10 minutes left to play. What profound joy everywhere you looked.

The players in yellow screamed in Yaremchuk’s wake, a gaggle of green-bibbed subs started a breakaway party on the other side of the touchline, while the grown-ups in the technical areas were more restrained, but only just.

You could see a dozen beautiful embraces in most blocks of the stadium. Just to my left a mother with a blue floral headpiece and yellow t-shirt hoisting and hugging her young son, the boy caught between enjoying the moment with her and trying to crane his neck back towards the pitch.

The cheer was long, loud and cathartic. Football seemed like the most and least important thing in the world.

If their opening game 3-0 defeat by Romania proved that the sport is immune to what neutrals want, this game felt like a correction. More than a million refugees have come to Germany from Ukraine since Vladimir Putin’s invasion and they see supporting their team as an act of union with those mobilised to fight in the conflict.

Few games will match the emotional heft of this one, with Yaremchuk leading another moment of togetherness at the end, players and supporters chanting and clapping their hands Iceland-style at one another.

After the bad dream of half-empty and frequently quiet stadiums in Qatar, it has been a relief to be at a tournament where almost every seat is occupied. Clearly demand for tickets was lower here than Spain vs Italy on Thursday night, but the stands were still full, albeit with more neutrals than most other games. Predictably most were supporting Ukraine.

Francesco Calzona’s Slovakia will attract some floating voters of their own if they play like they did in the first minutes. On the ball there is width galore, the midfield three knows when to press and when to block the passing lanes and in Lukas Haraslin they have a winger who looks frightening every time he receives the ball and faces up to his full-back. England look on with envy.

They also, for now, have the tournament’s joint-top scorer. Slavia Prague’s Ivan Schranz had not scored an international goal for two-and-a-half years, now he has two in five days, the same as Germany’s Jamal Musiala. Haraslin made his opening goal, crossing unexpectedly with an up-and-under following roughly the same trajectory as a Kareem Abdul-Jabaar sky hook. Schranz had the relatively simple job of heading it in.

Ukraine looked a team in need of composure. Most of their best chances fell to Artem Dovbyk resulting in one not-quite-reached cross, and miscuing a free if uncomfortable header. Yet slowly the gaps began to open in between Slovakian lines. The pressure to regain the ball dropped off. The intensity drifted. England look on with recognition.

Mykola Shaparenko equalised, finishing off Oleksandr Zinchenko’s cross after a Mykhailo Mudryk-powered move. The winning goal should have come sooner. Yarmechuk was put through to run unopposed at Milan Skriniar. Mudryk was alongside, desperate for the pass. When it came it was overhit. His shot still hit the post but was fatally compromised by the quality, or lack of, in Yarmechuk’s ball.

Mudryk was excellent, a faith-renewing display for any Chelsea fans wondering if his £88 million fee may have been a little punchy. His pace and speed of thought bothered the otherwise sturdy Slovakian defence and he stood up to the physical challenges too. He and Yarmechuk have given their country hope. Few will begrudge them that.

Ukraine fight back to beat Slovakia: As it happened...

04:14 PM BST

04:10 PM BST

Ukraine coach Serhiy Rebrov’s reaction

I’m very glad for the players. We reacted well to going behind and the emotion is very good for the people of Ukraine. Nothing changed at half-time. We changed some positions in our high pressing, but that was all. It’s very important to have fresh players from the bench and they improved our game. Most importantly today we showed our spirit. You can win, you can lose, but it’s very important how you do this. We deserved our win.

03:56 PM BST

The Group E table

Romania P1 Pts3 (GD+3)

Ukraine P2 Pts3 (GD-2)

Slovakia P2 Pts3 (GD0)

Belgium P1 Pts0 (GD-1)

Belgium face Romania in Cologne tomorrow evening.

03:54 PM BST

FT: Slovakia 1 Ukraine 2

A memorable win for Ukraine, who were facing elimination at half-time but showed character and class to secure a deserved victory. Mykola Shaparenko scored the equaliser and set up a marvellous winning goal from the substitute Dennis Bergkamp Roman Yaremchuk.

Slovakia were superb in the first half but lost their way, unsure whether to stick or twist. Ukraine fully deserved their victory.

03:52 PM BST

90+2 min: Slovakia 1 Ukraine 2

Great chance for Slovakia! The big defender Maksym Talovierov replaces Shaparenko, who made one and scored one.

A Slovakia corner breaks perfectly for ‘Bobby’ Vavro, 10 yards out, but he’s so desperate to burst the net that he completely miskicks his shot! My word, what a chance.

03:50 PM BST

90+1 min: Slovakia 1 Ukraine 2

This result would make things extremely interesting in Group E, with three teams on three points and Belgium on nought. They play Romania tomorrow.

03:48 PM BST

90 min: Slovakia 1 Ukraine 2

Obert wins a corner for Slovakia, who have upped their intensity since going behind. Benes’s outswinger is headed on at the near post and drifts right across goal.

Five minutes of added time.

03:45 PM BST

87 min: Slovakia 1 Ukraine 2

Slovakia bring on the teenager Leo Sauer of Feyenoord to replace Ivan Schranz.

03:44 PM BST

86 min: Slovakia 1 Ukraine 2

Double substitution for Ukraine Ruslan Malinovskyi and Serhiy Sydorchuk replace Mudryk and Brazhko.

03:44 PM BST

85 min: Slovakia 1 Ukraine 2

Kucka wafts a free-kick miles over the bar. Slovakia have been poor in the second half; they settled for a draw and have been punished.

03:43 PM BST

84 min: Slovakia 1 Ukraine 2

Yaremchuk is booked for a sliding foul on Skriniar. He’s probably away with the fairies after that goal.

03:39 PM BST

Goal!

80 min: Slovakia 1 Ukraine 2 (Yaremchuk) Never mind his hopeless return pass to Mudryk a few minues ago: Roman Yaremchuk has put Ukraine ahead! It was a beautifully taken goal. Shaparenko, on the right wing, clipped a pass over the Slovakia defence towards Yaremchuk, who made a fine run in behind. He stretched to control the ball beautifully on the corner of the six-yard box, and in the same movement pushed a shot that beat Dubravka and dribbled over the line.

The first touch as the ball came over his right shoulder was sumptuous. Dennis Bergkamp would have been happy to score that goal. I was going to say ‘proud’, but come on, it’s Dennis - he has the highest standards.

03:34 PM BST

74 min: Slovakia 1 Ukraine 1

Chance for Ukraine! Mudryk breaks two on two, gives the ball to Yaremchuk and charges into the area for the return. Yaremchuk’s pass is dreadful, forcing Mudryk far too wide. He still manages to screw a left-foot shot that Dubravka allows to hit the outside of the post, but it should have been a much clearer chance. Slightly odd goalkeeping from Dubravka too, though I’m pretty sure he had it covered.

03:31 PM BST

72 min: Slovakia 1 Ukraine 1

Slovakia know a draw would almost certainly ensure a last 16 place, and they have another bite against Romania. Ukraine’s need for a winner is much greater; the intensity of their play is a reflection of that.

03:28 PM BST

69 min: Slovakia 1 Ukraine 1

Mudryk, who has been excellent since half-time, wins a corner on the left. He takes it himself and it’s headed away at the near post. Ukraine are still on top.

03:26 PM BST

67 min: Slovakia 1 Ukraine 1

Double substitution for Ukraine Roman Yaremchuk and Oleksandr Zubkov replace Artem Dovbyk and Andriy Yarmolenko.

Double substitution for Slovakia Tomas Suslov and Adam Obert replace Lukas Haraslin and the injured David Hancko.

03:24 PM BST

64 min: Slovakia 1 Ukraine 1

Hancko’s attempt to continue reminds me of Diego Costa trying to run off a hamstring tear in the 2014 Champions League final, one of the more endearingly absurd gestures of defiance ever seen on a football field.

03:22 PM BST

63 min: Slovakia 1 Ukraine 1

A blow for Slovakia, whose excellent left-back David Hancko is down with what looks like a groin injury. He’s having it strapped up and is going to try to continue. With that, good luck.

03:20 PM BST

61 min: Slovakia 1 Ukraine 1

Funny old game. For 25 minutes Slovakia looked a cut above Ukraine, but now they’re hanging on a bit.

03:19 PM BST

60 min: Slovakia 1 Ukraine 1

Double substitution for Slovakia Laszlo Benes and David Strelec replace Robert Bozenik and Ondrej Duda.

03:18 PM BST

59 min: Slovakia 1 Ukraine 1

An overhit cross from Shaparenko forces Dubravka to backpedal and grab the ball just under the crossbar.

03:16 PM BST

57 min: Slovakia 1 Ukraine 1

The momentum is with Ukraine now. As grateful as they are for that equaliser, they really need to win this game. Slovakia can afford to wait and see.

03:12 PM BST

Goal!

54 min: Slovakia 1 Ukraine 1 (Shaparenko) A precious equaliser for Ukraine! Mudryk drove a Ukraine break, which eventually led to an immaculate low cross from Zinchenko. It picked out Shaparenko, unmarked 12 yards out, and he swept a first-time shot past Dubravka.

03:12 PM BST

53 min: Slovakia 1 Ukraine 0

It’s starting to liven up. After a typically precise Slovakian move, Haraslin crosses too close to Trubin.

03:11 PM BST

51 min: Slovakia 1 Ukraine 0

Mudryk nutmegs Pekarik and crosses towards the unmarked Dovbyk at the far post. The ball is slightly too high for a header at goal, so Dovbyk can only head back it across the six-yard line and Slovakia clear.

03:09 PM BST

50 min: Slovakia 1 Ukraine 0

A slow start to the second half, and not only because of the break in play following that clash of heads. Ukraine had some good momentum at the end of the first half; now they have to start again.

03:08 PM BST

Now or never for Ukraine

03:05 PM BST

46 min: Slovakia 1 Ukraine 0

The second half begins with a clash of heads between Zinchenko and Pekarik. They’re both on their feet, though Pekarik looks a bit dazed.

02:49 PM BST

HT: Slovakia 1 Ukraine 0

Slovakia are on course for the last 16 after an enjoyable first half in Dusseldorf. They made a flying start, regularly testing the agility and nerve of Ukraine’s new keeper Anatoliy Trubin, and took a deserved lead through Ivan Schranz’s header.

For a while it was a mismatch, but Ukraine - who cannot afford to lose - grew into the game and came close to an equaliser when Oleksandr Tymchyk’s shot was touched onto the post by Martin Dubravka.

02:46 PM BST

44 min: Slovakia 1 Ukraine 0

Haraslin hits a deflected shot from 20 yards that is forced round the post by Trubin, diving low to his left. A good save from a goalkeeper who has had an impressive first half.

02:45 PM BST

44 min: Slovakia 1 Ukraine 0

Feels well-poised but for all their swiftness in attack Ukraine have entered their third hour of football in this tournament without a goal. There is a promising zip to their attacking play but also a sense that Slovakia, much bigger boys in the main, are allowing them to run their race, ball mostly in areas they can live with.

Notable how much more noise there is here for Ukraine attacks than Slovakia’s. Predictably the neutrals are behind yellow and blue. Many were accepting the offer of free yellow and blue facepaint in the queue to get inside beforehand.

02:45 PM BST

43 min: Slovakia 1 Ukraine 0

Ukraine are finishing the half on top, and Yarmolenko wins a free-kick on the right wing with what looked like a dive. Zinchenko’s shot is beaten away at the near post by Dubravka, a comfortable save.

02:40 PM BST

36 min: Slovakia 1 Ukraine 0

Suddenly Ukraine are creating chances galore. Mudryk is too quick for Pekarik, who is almost twice his age, and Dubravka charges from his line to make an excellent block. Mudryk was trying to square the ball to Dovbyk rather than shoot himself, which made it an even better intervention from Dubravka.

02:38 PM BST

34 min: Slovakia 1 Ukraine 0

Tymchyk hits the post! Ukraine are coming back into the game. First Dovbyk plays a needless backheel to Yarmolenko in the area when he would have been better off shooting. Slovakia don’t clear properly and the right-back Tymchyk drives a cross-shot that brushes the fingertips of Dubravka and hits the inside of the far post!

Dubravka did brilliantly to get a touch on that.

02:32 PM BST

29 min: Slovakia 1 Ukraine 0

Fine defending by Pekarik! That’s Ukraine’s best attack so far. Mudryk plays a nice pass down the side to Dovbyk, who sells Skriniar a textbook dummy and hits a close-range shot that is vitally blocked by the lunging Pekarik.

The resulting corner leads to another, which leads to a deflected cross that is volleyed wide by the stretching Yarmolenko. A difficult chance.

02:29 PM BST

26 min: Slovakia 1 Ukraine 0

Haraslin goes on another terrific run, only to stab his pass slightly behind Duda in the D. He falls over under challenge and the referee waves play on.

02:28 PM BST

25 min: Slovakia 1 Ukraine 0

Games can change very quickly, but for now Slovakia look a class apart. Their passing and movement is so impressive, reminiscent of Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs at their peak.

02:25 PM BST

23 min: Slovakia 1 Ukraine 0

Mudryk mosies infield and then wallops over from 25 yards.

02:25 PM BST

22 min: Slovakia 1 Ukraine 0

Clearly this was not one of the sexiest group stage games but it is a good deal more entertaining so far than either of the games involving supposed joint-favourites England.

The official Uefa document has Ukraine down as a 4-3-3 but looks more like a 4-4-2 most of the time, especially without the ball, with Mudryk playing as a left-winger

Slovakia fanning out across the pitch when they have it with enjoyable width, Ukraine looking occasionally dangerous on the counter but highly vulnerable down their right, where Lukas Haraslin is already having a lovely afternoon. Incredible accuracy on his cross for the goal, especially given ball looked to be going out of play for a goal kick.

02:24 PM BST

21 min: Slovakia 1 Ukraine 0

It’s a reflection of how well Slovakia are playing, and how well coached they are, that the BBC commentator is repeatedly suggesting that England should follow their midfield template. They’ve been quite superb in both games.

02:19 PM BST

Goal!

17 min: Slovakia 1 Ukraine 0 (Schranz) Slovakia take a deserved lead! They’re fast becoming the revelation of this tournament. The goal was a simple one: a quick throw on the left to Haraslin, who looped an early cross beyond the far post. Schranz pulled away from Zinchenko and powered a header back across Trubin. He got a slight touch but the bounce beat him. No blame attached to the keeper, though some of the defending was a bit sleepy.

Schranz hadn’t scored for three years before this tournament; now he has two in a week.

02:19 PM BST

17 min: Slovakia 0 Ukraine 0

Lobotka is pulled down just outside the area by Brazhko, who is lucky not to be booked for that.

Hancko’s curling free-kick is pushed away by Trubin, falling to his right. A decent but essentially comfortable save.

02:16 PM BST

13 min: Slovakia 0 Ukraine 0

Duda shoots wide from 20 yards at one end, then Brazhko’s long-ranger is easily saved by Dubravka at the other. Slovakia are on top at the moment.

02:13 PM BST

11 min: Slovakia 0 Ukraine 0

Brilliant save by Trubin! The lively Haraslin wriggles away from two defenders on the left of the area and cracks an early low shot that is kicked away at the near post by Trubin.

Moments later Hancko’s cross from the left is kicked into his own face by Matviyenko (I think), facing his own goal in the six-yard box. The ball loops to Schranz, whose fierce close-range volley is somehow blocked by Trubin. He spread himself as wide as possible and the ball hit him in the stomach.

02:10 PM BST

8 min: Slovakia 0 Ukraine 0

The first bit of work for the new goalkeeper Trubin, who holds Haraslin’s cross without alarm. Can’t be easy being a replacement keeper after one game of a major tournament, especially when the former No1 is dropped rather than injured.

02:08 PM BST

6 min: Slovakia 0 Ukraine 0

Both teams have made a cagey start, and there is precisely nothing to report at this juncture. You’re welcome.

02:05 PM BST

3 min: Slovakia 0 Ukraine 0

Haraslin, so impressive against Belgium, breaks dangerously down the left for Slovakia. He comes back inside, and Slovakia eventually pass themselves out of contention.

02:01 PM BST

1 min: Slovakia 0 Ukraine 0

Slovakia kick off from left to right as we watch. They’re in blue; Ukraine are all yellow.

02:00 PM BST

Early kick-offs feel flatter

It is raining in Dusseldorf, which sounds like a code phrase a spy might use. Possibly to bring good tidings of the forthcoming upheaval of the ruling dynasty. Has it dampened the atmosphere, though? Yes, I would say it has.

Slovakian and Ukrainian fans both in good voice on the way in but I suspect these early kick-offs are always going to feel a touch flatter. Never mind, only one left after today. Then we can move onto the phase of the tournament when we lament the loss of three consecutive matches per day. The Euros giveth, the Euros taketh away.

In the language of the football match preview, my preparations have been dealt a huge blow by a tragicomic slip on a wet metal walkway when leaving the press centre with too much gusto. Nothing was hurt apart from my pride. And my wrist. And my hip. Anyway, the main thing is the laptop has emerged unscathed so I can bring you many more scintillating updates like this.

01:57 PM BST

Weather watch

Aberdeen’s an old place

Dusseldorf’s a cold place

Not so much today: it’s warm, around 21 degrees, with a chance of showers. Meteorological and metaphorical.

01:52 PM BST

A reminder of the teams, who are about to take the field

Slovakia (4-3-3) Dubravka; Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Bozenik, Haraslin.

Subs: Obert, Rigo, Gyomber, Suslov, Tupta, Benes, Rodak, Hrosovsky, De Marco, Strelec, Duris, Bero, Ravas, Sauer, Kosa.

Ukraine (4-3-3) Trubin; Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Zinchenko; Shaparenko, Brazhko, Sudakov; Yarmolenko, Dovbyk, Mudryk.

Subs: Bushchan, Konoplya, Svatok, Taloverov, Sydorchuk, Stepanenko, Malinovsky, Yaremchuk, Tsygankov, Mykolenko, Zubkov, Bondar, Lunin, Vanat, Mykhaylichenko.

Referee Michael Oliver (England)

01:46 PM BST

Preparation time

01:41 PM BST

01:21 PM BST

Team news: Lunin dropped

Ukraine have dropped Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin after his nightmare after Romania, one of four changes from the team that lost 3-0. Antaoliy Trubin replaces Lubin in goal. Volodymyr Brazhko, Oleksandr Tymchyk and Andriy Yarmolenko come in for Yukhym Konoplia, Viktor Tsygankov and the captain Taras Stepanenko

Slovakia are unsurprisingly unchanged.

Slovakia (4-3-3) Dubravka; Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Bozenik, Haraslin.

Subs: Obert, Rigo, Gyomber, Suslov, Tupta, Benes, Rodak, Hrosovsky, De Marco, Strelec, Duris, Bero, Ravas, Sauer, Kosa.

Ukraine (4-3-3) Trubin; Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Zinchenko; Shaparenko, Brazhko, Sudakov; Yarmolenko, Dovbyk, Mudryk.

Subs: Bushchan, Konoplya, Svatok, Taloverov, Sydorchuk, Stepanenko, Malinovsky, Yaremchuk, Tsygankov, Mykolenko, Zubkov, Bondar, Lunin, Vanat, Mykhaylichenko.

Referee Michael Oliver (England)

01:04 PM BST

01:02 PM BST

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to live, minute-by-minute coverage of Slovakia v Ukraine in Dusseldorf. You spend 12 months trying to reach a major tournament, and the whole thing can be over inside a working week. If Ukraine lose today, as they did against Romania on Monday, they will almost certainly be out of Euro 2024 with a game to spare. A draw would keep them in the hunt, though they would then need to beat Belgium next Wednesday.

Slovakia have already done that. They shocked Belgium with a 1-0 victory on Monday and, while there was controversy over the second of Romelu Lukaku’s disallowed goals, it was hard to begrudge Slovakia after an intrepid, enterprising performance.

A draw in either of their last two games should be enough to reach the last 16. But there’s good reason to try to win the group: the team that finishes second will probably face France or the Netherlands in the next round, whereas whoever wins the group will meet one of the best third-placed qualifiers (as things stand that would be Slovenia, Albania, Scotland or Poland).

“The euphoria lasted a few hours, but three points will definitely not be enough to advance,” said their coach Francesco Calzona of that win against Belgium. There is no reason to celebrate yet. “Ukraine have great quality and identity. It’s going to be a tough game, but we also have our quality and I don’t think it was difficult to prepare the players mentally.”

Ukraine dominated the ball in their 3-0 defeat to Romania but made costly mistakes in defence and were punished by a ruthless opponent. “Games like that happen,” said Oleksandr Zinchenko. “It’s best we don’t say anything, but I’m convinced everyone learned things. We all work and we all dream. We wouldn’t be here if we didn’t believe in ourselves. It’s better to do more and say less.”

The doing starts at 2pm BST

