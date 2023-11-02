Superb play of Giants' young defense bodes well for future in otherwise lost season for New York

It has been a disastrous 2023 season for the Giants. Brian Daboll has consistently made questionable game management decisions, New York's special teams have been one of the worst units in the league, the offensive line has performed as bad as ever, and the offense has been brutal to watch -- and as a whole rank last in the league in scoring (11.9 points per game).

Their problems don't come close to ending there. Big Blue has dealt with a slew of injuries, including to all four offensive stars: Darren Waller, Saquon Barkley, Andrew Thomas, and Daniel Jones. As Murphy's Law states, "Anything that can go wrong will go wrong."

Pretty much everything has gone wrong, but the Giants' young defense has been a bright spot in recent weeks. Over their last three games, New York has allowed just 44 points -- 14.6 points per game -- despite playing the Buffalo Bills, Washington Commanders, and Jets, who combine to average 22.4 points a game.

It may be grim in the Big Apple now, but the young defense's superb play of late portends a bright future for the Giants.

Two bright young corners

No Giants position group should give the organization more hope for the future than the secondary. Two young corners -- 22-year-olds Deonte Banks and Cor'Dale Flott -- have been standout players.

Banks, New York's 2023 first-round pick, has become New York's top cornerback. Through eight games, the Maryland product is giving up just 39.5 passing yards per game. Opposing quarterbacks have a modest 80.0 passer rating when targeting Banks this year and have completed just 55.1 percent of passes. Those marks are especially impressive considering Banks has been matched up against elite NFL wideouts like Garrett Wilson, Stefon Diggs, DK Metcalf, and Terry McLaurin.

After a rough camp forced him to the bench to start the season, Flott forced his way back into the lineup and has been great. Of the Giants' defensive players with at least 100 snaps, PFF has Flott graded as New York's top cornerback. The LSU alum was dominant against the Jets, allowing zero receptions on three targets, and has allowed just 73 yards in the last four games combined.

A budding superstar pass rusher

Kayvon Thibodeaux got off to a slow start this season but has put up massive numbers in recent weeks. The Giants' 2022 first-round pick didn't have a sack for the first two weeks, but after recording three sacks against the Jets on Sunday he raised his season total to 8.5, tied for third in the NFL. Thibodeaux is suddenly on pace for 18 sacks, which would be the fourth-most in a single season in franchise history.



Sep 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) is pressured by New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) as he throws during the second half at State Farm Stadium. / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Thibodeaux trails only Danielle Hunter (10) and Josh Allen (nine) in the sack race. The ex-Oregon Duck also has 24 pressures, 14 hits, eight tackles for loss, and a forced fumble this season.

In each of New York's four Super Bowl seasons, Big Blue was built through the trenches, especially the defensive trenches. In their last two Super Bowl wins, the Giants had elite pass rushers Justin Tuck, Michael Strahan, Osi Umenyiora, and Jason Pierre-Paul wreaking havoc.

It's not a coincidence that some of the NFL's best teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, and Jacksonville Jaguars, also have premier NFL pass rushers. Elite pass rushers win games.

Since Pierre-Paul left New York, the Giants have lacked a star pass rusher. Thibodeaux is playing like an All-Pro this year, and if he continues on that trajectory, Big Blue will start winning games in abundance.

Lawrence deserves his own category. He has been that kind of dominant force this year. Lawrence, who many call "Sexy Dexy," is in his fifth NFL season yet is somehow only 25.

The Clemson product signed a four-year, $90 million extension last spring, making him the fifth-highest paid defensive lineman in football and cementing his status as the face of Wink Martindale's defense.

Sexy Dexy has backed up the contract on the field and, quite frankly, is underpaid. According to PFF, Lawrence has recorded 44 pressures, 30 hurries, 18 tackles, 10 hits, eight assists, and four sacks while committing just one penalty this year.

In Sunday's loss to the Jets, Lawrence recorded 15 pressures, tied with JJ Watt for the most pressures in a single game by a defensive lineman since 2006. Watt benefited from lining up on the edge, while Lawrence generated all his pressures despite playing nose tackle.

PFF has given Lawrence a 92.4 grade for the 2023 season, which is considered elite. In fact, PFF has Lawrence graded as the best defensive lineman in football this season and the second-best defensive player in football, only trailing Myles Garrett, who is in the MVP discussion.