'Superb improvements' but still problems 'under the surface'

[BBC]

After victory in their final game of the season over Bournemouth, we asked if you were happy with the business end of Chelsea's campaign.

Here are some of your responses:

Kevin: Considering where we were in March we've finished really strongly. Keep Mauricio Pochettino and get three or four experienced players and a top striker and watch us next season. We need Manchester City to win the FA Cup because I don't want to be in the Europa Conference League, but Europa League isn't bad and we finished above Manchester United and Newcastle.

Michael: Superb improvements to our young team, led superbly by our stand-in captain Connor Gallagher. Look forward to even better things next season with Poch and his coaching team.

Ted: First half of the season was difficult. The side took a while to start to gel. It was decent end to the season. We still need a 20-plus goal frontman and a new centre-half, but things look good for next season.

David: Great unbeaten run and a probably job-saving outcome of European competition next season. Under the surface, however, our strikers don't worry defenders and we waste the simplest of chances all too frequently. Defensively, we fail to boss things and our wing-backs can't defend. The habit of defending by always continually holding on must be broken.

Pete: Coming together as a team. Enterprising and entertaining.

John: Significant progress in the second half of the season, but a leaky defence does need plugging, particularly when under pressure from the bigger teams. Keep hold of Reece James and Conor Gallagher and we can make progress without spending a fortune!