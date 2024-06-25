‘Superb’ Donnarumma widely praised by newspapers in Italy draw with Croatia

Gianluigi Donnarumma was showered in praise by the Italian newspapers after the Azzurri’s vital Euro 2024 draw with Croatia, plauded for his ‘superb’ work and ‘miracle’ saves.

The 25-year-old Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper was the best player on the night for Luciano Spalletti’s side, making three key saves and stopping a Luka Modric penalty to try and keep his side in the match. The goal conceded in the 55th minute cannot be blamed on the shot stopper, who was visibly furious with his defence in the aftermath.

Despite Donnarumma’s impressive work, Italy looked to be on track for another miserable result at Euro 2024, until Mattia Zaccagni saved the team in the final minute with a vitally important equaliser, a goal that takes the Azzurri through to the Round of 16, breaking Croatia hearts.

La Gazzetta dello Sport had high praise for Donnarumma following Italy’s draw, highlighting his important contributions, writing: “Suddenly his little face comes out of the best player’s box, and he’ll be very happy to hand it over to Zaccagni. First Modric’s penalty and the shots from Sucici and Budimir. Superb.”

Corriere dello Sport echoed these sentiments and made it clear that the 25-year-old wasn’t to blame for Croatia’s opener, saying: “Miracle with Sucic, a shot at 121km per hour. The encore when he stopped Modric from the spot, he had a hat-trick with Budimir’s touch, the goal isn’t his fault.”

Tuttosport were even more impressed, commenting: “And what should he do? Saved Modric’s penalty… And the next shot, but he’s not Superman. Immediately a hero in the 5th minute with a great save on a sudden shot from Sucic, then he’s reactive in the melee.”

Corriere della Sera referenced Donnarumma’s work with a mental coach, writing: “He imagines having roots under his feet, as well as flying on shots like Sucic’s and on Modric’s penalty.”

Donnarumma ratings in the Italian newspapers

La Gazzetta dello Sport: 7.5

Corriere dello Sport: 7.5

Corriere della Sera: 7.5

Tuttosport: 8