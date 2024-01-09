'Superb December form may be the springboard to top finish'

Kilmarnock talking point graphic

Sandy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

After the hectic festive period the players will be using the winter break to rest their weary limbs and reflect on a good season to this point, with Killie sitting fourth in the table.

Despite the defeat at Ibrox we put up a fighting performance, and the outcome may have been different had we taken our gilt-edged chance at 0-0. With no match to preview this weekend it seems like the prefect time for a mid-season report card.

Season so far: 8/10

After steering clear of relegation last season I think most Killie fans felt we recruited fairly well and could look for improvement this season. I didn't want to get carried away, but our superb form in December may well be the springboard to a top finish.

Best player: David Watson

There have been several excellent contributions so far and our Player of the Year is still very much up for grabs.

Defensively we have been generally solid and I'd give a special mention to Lewis Mayo who has stepped up on the previous campaign especially when employed in a central role.

Danny Armstrong continues to be a key player for us and his return in terms of goals and assists have been vital.

However if I was picking the main player so far I'd nominate young David Watson, who has quickly established himself as a mainstay in midfield despite his age. He is now adding goals to his game and will be catching the eye of many teams down south - keep your hands off please.

Most disappointing player: Liam Donnelly

The Northern Irish midfielder has a history of injuries and I was amazed when he was given a belated two-year deal in the summer. Unsurprisingly he has spent most of his time on the treatment table leaving us short in a key area of the pitch.

Manager rating: 8/10

By Derek McInnes' own admission, last season was not good enough at times and we seriously wanted to avoid a relegation scrap this time around. His team selections have been more consistent this term and that has improved our points tally. There is still work to be done but we are moving in the right direction and the connection with the fans is improving.

Predicted finish in table: 5th

You can be made to look very stupid with these predictions as things can change so quickly but our December form has filled me with optimism, so I'll predict 5th whilst secretly hoping it might be even better.