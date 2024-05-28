SUPER-SECTIONAL ROUNDUP: Windsor/Stew-Stras falls to Campbell Hill (Trico); Newton ends season against Carterville

May 27—JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. — The Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg and Newton softball team's seasons came to an end Monday, each one win shy of a state berth.

Below is a full recap of each contest.

Campbell Hill (Trico) 5, Windsor/Strasburg (Stewardson-S.) 3

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg fell to Campbell Hill (Trico), 5-3, in the Class 1A Johnston City Super-Sectional.

The Hatchets got on the board first, scoring once in the first.

Ella Kinkelaar reached base safely after a dropped third strike.

Alaira Friese then struck out for the first out of the inning. Samantha Hayes drew a walk and Erin Althoff reached on a fielder's choice.

Kinkelaar then scored after Mya Friese reached on an error.

Kendra Hayes popped out and Ellie Wittenberg struck out to end the inning.

The Lady Pioneers answered in the top of the third, tying the game on an RBI single.

Samantha Hayes started the bottom of the third by reaching safely on an error. Althoff then grounded out, pushing Hayes to third after she advanced to second on the same error.

Hayes then scored after Mya Friese reached on a bunt fielder's choice.

Trico regained the lead in the top of the sixth after a pair of runs scored on an error.

The Hatchets tied the game in the bottom of the sixth.

Clarissa Johnson reached first on catcher's interference. Cameron Carey then reached on an error and Kinkleaar was intentionally walked.

Alaira Friese then grounded into a fielder's choice.

Carey then scored on a wild pitch before Samantha Hayes struck out and Althoff flew out to right.

The Lady Pioneers then took the lead for good in the top of the eighth on a two-run single.

Johnson and Carey struck out to start the bottom of the eighth and Kinkelaar grounded out, ending the game.

Carterville 8, Newton 1

Boasting a 35-game winning streak, Carterville pushed that impressive number up one after its 8-1 win over Newton in the Class 2A Johnston City Super-Sectional.

Colbie Bennett started the top of the first with a ground out. Kennedy Rushing then grounded out before Amayah Doyle reached on an error.

Maddie Rosenberry then grounded out, ending the inning.

Lady Lions starting pitcher Caidence Phillips then struck out the side.

Lacie Carr followed with a double to start the second. Taryn Ford then hit a single and Karson Caudill flew out before Phillips hit an RBI single.

Kendall McCalla followed with an RBI single and Sofia Badiu scored on a passed ball, making it 3-0.

Kennedy Rushing then hit an RBI single to make it 4-0.

From there, Newton was in an uphill battle.

Phillips punched out two more batters in the bottom of the second and Kessler flew out.

Rosenberry started the top of the third with a solo home run. Carr then drew a walk before Ford grounded into a fielder's choice and Caudill hit into a double play.

Phillips struck out Allie Hermann and Macy Barthelemy in the bottom of the third and got Audrie Reich to fly out.

Amelia Collins induced back-to-back fly outs and got Bennett to strike out to end the fourth.

Collins finished allowing nine hits, seven runs (six earned) and one walk to two strikeouts in five innings. Mulvey relieved her and allowed four hits, one run and one walk to one strikeout in two innings.

Fricthl had two hits in the game. Mahaffey and Kessler had one.