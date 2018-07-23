Super Late Model racer to drive GMS Racing’s Xfinity car at Iowa

Super Late Model racer Casey Roderick will drive GMS Racing’s No. 23 Xfinity car this weekend at Iowa Speedway, the team announced Monday.

Roderick, the points leader in the Southern Super Series, will make his first Xfinity start since 2012. The 25-year-old ran three Xfinity races in 2011 and eight in 2012. He finished a career-high 17th in 2012 at Phoenix.

“I can’t thank Mike Beam, everyone at GMS Racing, Chevrolet and Chase Elliott enough for believing in me to make this possible,” said Roderick in a statement from the team. “This is an incredible opportunity for me to be back in the Xfinity Series. I am excited to get to Iowa to work closely with Chad (Norris, crew chief) and the GMS Racing team to get this No. 23 Chevrolet Accessories Camaro up front and have a strong run.”

Said Beam, president of GMS Racing, in a statement from the team: “We are very excited about having Roderick behind the wheel this weekend at Iowa Speedway. He is a great short track racer and has had a lot of success in his career around the Southeast. It’s nice to give someone who works so hard a chance to show his skill at a national level.”

Spencer Gallagher drove the car in the first nine races of the season, scoring a win at Talladega Superspeedway. NASCAR suspended him for violating its substance abuse policy. After being cleared, Gallagher drove at Kentucky Speedway, finishing 17th. GMS Racing stated upon Gallagher’s return that he would drive again after the Kentucky race “after our agreed contracts are fulfilled.”

Elliott, Alex Bowman, Justin Haley and Johnny Sauter have driven the No. 23 in races Gallagher did not run.

The Xfinity Series races at Iowa Speedway at 5:20 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN.