Super League: Wigan Warriors 36-14 Castleford Tigers - Warriors keep pace at top

Betfred Super League Wigan (12) 36 Tries: French, Marshall 2, Hampshire 2, Miski Goals: Keighran 2, Smith 4 Castleford (8) 14 Tries: Senior, Milnes Goals: Milnes 3

Liam Marshall and Ryan Hampshire scored twice as Wigan swept past Castleford to keep pace at the top of Super League.

Bevan French opened the scoring after just seven minutes but Louis Senior intercepted a pass to run 80 metres and score for Castleford on his debut.

Marshall's first try put Wigan back in front before Hampshire scored two in four minutes just after half-time.

Marshall went over in the corner and wing Abbas Miski crossed, before Rowan Milnes scored a consolation for Cas.

It was a sixth Super League win of the season for Wigan, who are behind new leaders St Helens on points difference but with a game in hand, in an encounter they dominated after the break.

Milnes' penalty for Cas on the stroke of half-time made it 12-8 but Warriors then stretched away.

Smith's pass sent French through a hole and he passed inside for Hampshire to score his first.

French then looped a pass out wide and Marshall's kick back infield found Hampshire to collect and score his second try.

Farrell's flat pass to the wing sent Marshall into the corner before French grubbered to the right corner and Miski gathered to complete Wigan's night with a sixth try.

Castleford could not build on their first win in the league this season, against Salford last time out.

But they were at least more competitive than in the 60-6 drubbing that Wigan handed out in the Challenge Cup on Sunday.

Senior's breakaway try and Milnes' boot gave them hope at the break, but by the time Milnes gathered his own chip ahead to score their second try, the game was well gone.

Wigan head coach Matt Peet told BBC Radio Manchester:

"It was alright, not great, the effort was good but we lacked a bit of cohesion.

"We showed glimpses at times of what we're capable of and came through with no injuries, so we move on.

"We're building and learning all the time and we'll keep progressing."

Castleford head coach Craig Lingard told BBC Radio Leeds:

"We knew the level of the task coming here and we had a couple of late changes, so we were down to the bare bones.

"We spoke all week about being competitive and wanted us to have an edge and we showed that, certainly in the first half.

"After last week we could have rolled over but we kept going all the way to the end and we'll take that into next week."

Wigan: French, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, Hampshire, Smith, Thompson, Leeming, Dupree, Nsemba, Farrell, Ellis.

Interchanges: Cooper, Mago, Hill, Eckersley.

Castleford: Broadbent, Senior, Hodson, Wood, Senior, Milnes, Miller, Watts, Horne, Hall, Tasipale, El-Zakhem, Hill.

Interchanges: Robb, Martin, Kibula, Hindmarsh-Takyi.