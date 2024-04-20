Super League: Warrington Wolves 16-14 Leigh Leopards - Wire earn thrilling comeback win

Betfred Super League Warrington (6) 16 Tries: Fitzgibbon, Dufty, Nicholson Goals: Thewlis 2 Leigh (10) 14 Tries: Charnley, McNamara, Leutele Goal: Moylan

Matty Nicholson's late try helped Warrington come from behind to beat Leigh in a thrilling Super League contest.

The Leopards led at half-time thanks to Josh Charnley and Ben McNamara's tries, either side of Lachlan Fitzgibbon's first try for Warrington.

Ricky Leutele's 48th-minute try put Leigh 14-6 up but The Wire responded through Matt Dufty in the 64th minute.

Nicholson then finished a breakaway try to seal the win with 10 minutes left.

The win moves Sam Burgess' side up to third on 12 points - level with St Helens and Wigan above them, although Catalans Dragons can go top if they beat Hull KR in Saturday's late kick-off.

A minute's applause was held before kick-off in memory of former Warrington chairman and president Lord Doug Hoyle, who died aged 98 on 6 April.

Leigh took the lead after only two minutes when the ball was moved wide to Charnley to dot down in the corner on his 350th career appearance but Matt Moylan sliced his kick wide.

The Wire responded quickly and after Fitzgibbon had been tackled just short of the line he was not to be denied soon after as he collected a kick in behind to score his first try for the club and Josh Thewlis' conversion gave the hosts a 21st-minute lead.

Leigh went back in front on 32 minutes when Umyla Hanley did well to catch a high kick in Wolves territory before offloading to Zak Hardaker who kicked on for McNamara to score.

Wolves thought they had hit back again four minutes before the break as Connor Wrench looked to be streaking in before a try-saving tackle from Oliver Holmes ensured Leigh led 10-6 at the break.

They stretched their lead eight minutes into the second period when some great link-up play between Moylan and Charnley led to an inside pass for Leutele who crashed over.

The Wire reduced the arrears with 15 minutes remaining when Fitzgibbon's powerful burst and offload to Dufty saw the full-back go over and Thewlis converted to make it 14-12 going into the closing stages.

Dufty then turned from scorer to creator as his fine footwork created space for Thewlis to race away and find Nicholson to give the hosts a 16-14 lead in the 71st minute.

Leigh kept battling and almost found a winner but when the ball was moved wide to Hardaker in space he was unable to hold on to the pass.

His struggling side stay in ninth, after a sixth defeat in seven Super League games this season.

Warrington: Dufty, Thewlis, Wrench, King, Ashton, Williams, Hayes, Harrison, Walker, Philbin, Nicholson, Fitzgibbon, Crowther.

Interchanges: Ratchford, Vaughan, Bullock, Powell.

Leigh: Moylan, Hanley, Hardaker, Leutele, Charnley, McNamara, Lam, Amone, Davis, Mulhern, O'Donnell, Halton, Trout.

Interchanges: Hughes, Norman, Holmes, Dwyer.

Referee: Liam Moore