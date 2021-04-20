Super League news LIVE: Boris Johnson plans to drop ‘legislative bomb’ as clubs consider U-turn
Gianni Infantino, the president of Fifa, has said he and his organisation “strongly disapprove” of the new Super League project and warned clubs involved in the breakaway plot that they cannot be “half in, half out”.
Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid could be expelled from the Champions League by the end of the week, according to a Uefa member, as the fallout from the announcement of the controversial European Super League continues. The trio are among the semi-finalists in Uefa’s flagship competition but have signalled their intention to breakaway and form a new league, and Danish FA head Jesper Moller said yesterday: ““The clubs must go, and I expect that to happen on Friday. Then we have to find out how to finish (this season’s) Champions League tournament.”
It would likely mean the same punishment for Manchester United and Arsenal, who also are part of the 12 clubs breaking away from Uefa and are currently in the Europa League semi-finals, due to face Roma and Villarreal. Uefa is threatening to ban players of clubs in the newly proposed Super League from playing in Euro 2020 as well as the World Cup and Champions League, as president Aleksander Ceferin hit out at those behind the breakaway competition in an explosive press conference, calling Manchester United executive Ed Woodward a “snake”.
The backlash has been fierce, with leagues, football associations, governments, pundits and players all condemning the manoeuvre, its effects on football’s long-standing competitive pyramid and the owners’ brazen disregard for the cultural, social and sporting history of the clubs they purport to represent. The government have also responded forcefully and have announced a fan-led review into football governance, while the Premier League’s ‘other 14’ are set to meet today to discuss the crisis.
Could growing pressure see the entire project collapse? Follow all the latest below as we will bring breaking news, reaction and analysis through the day on this seismic story for European football.
