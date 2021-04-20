Super League news LIVE: Boris Johnson plans to drop ‘legislative bomb’ as clubs consider U-turn

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lawrence Ostlere
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;The Champions League would be left behind by the major clubs&lt;/p&gt; (PA)

The Champions League would be left behind by the major clubs

(PA)

Gianni Infantino, the president of Fifa, has said he and his organisation “strongly disapprove” of the new Super League project and warned clubs involved in the breakaway plot that they cannot be “half in, half out”.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid could be expelled from the Champions League by the end of the week, according to a Uefa member, as the fallout from the announcement of the controversial European Super League continues. The trio are among the semi-finalists in Uefa’s flagship competition but have signalled their intention to breakaway and form a new league, and Danish FA head Jesper Moller said yesterday: ““The clubs must go, and I expect that to happen on Friday. Then we have to find out how to finish (this season’s) Champions League tournament.”

It would likely mean the same punishment for Manchester United and Arsenal, who also are part of the 12 clubs breaking away from Uefa and are currently in the Europa League semi-finals, due to face Roma and Villarreal. Uefa is threatening to ban players of clubs in the newly proposed Super League from playing in Euro 2020 as well as the World Cup and Champions League, as president Aleksander Ceferin hit out at those behind the breakaway competition in an explosive press conference, calling Manchester United executive Ed Woodward a “snake”.

The backlash has been fierce, with leagues, football associations, governments, pundits and players all condemning the manoeuvre, its effects on football’s long-standing competitive pyramid and the owners’ brazen disregard for the cultural, social and sporting history of the clubs they purport to represent. The government have also responded forcefully and have announced a fan-led review into football governance, while the Premier League’s ‘other 14’ are set to meet today to discuss the crisis.

Could growing pressure see the entire project collapse? Follow all the latest below as we will bring breaking news, reaction and analysis through the day on this seismic story for European football.

Read more:

Recommended Stories

  • Super League: Uefa president tells Premier League clubs ‘there’s still time to change your mind’

    Both Fifa and Uefa strongly oppose the Super League plans

  • Soccer-FIFA call for Super League clarity, Perez says proposal is 'saving football'

    FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Tuesday that breakaway Super League clubs cannot be "half in, half out" of the established soccer system, while Real Madrid supremo Florentino Perez insisted he is trying to "save football" with the move. European soccer's governing body UEFA has threatened to ban the 12 clubs, who include Manchester United and Real Madrid, from domestic and international competition, with Infantino adding his voice to the backlash. Infantino told UEFA's congress in Montreux, Switzerland.

  • Winners and losers in Super League plan for European soccer

    The plan for a Super League is shaping up as perhaps the most polarizing idea in European soccer in more than a generation. Share prices in Juventus and Manchester United rose more than 10% Monday. The 12 rebel clubs already have the highest revenues in world soccer, earning hundreds of millions of dollars from playing in domestic leagues and selling sponsorships globally.

  • UEFA president says European Super League clubs have made ‘huge mistake’

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson has offered the Government’s ‘unwavering support’ for attempts to prevent the breakaway.

  • European Super League: will it happen and can it be stopped?

    The 12 rebels behind the money-grabbing Super League launch have enraged the rest of football, the Prime Minister and even royalty - but will it really happen? Here Telegraph Sport explores the most likely scenarios in the tumultuous weeks ahead: 1. It happens as they want it to Telegraph Sport understands Chelsea and Manchester City had been reluctant to go ahead with the plans as recently as last week, but the remaining 10 clubs are said to be "utterly determined to get this done". Legal letters issued to Uefa on Monday were the clearest evidence that the breakaway announced the night before was more than a 11th hour idle threat over Champions League reforms. The plans will go ahead if domestic competitions do not have the nerve to kick them out of their competitions. The fear amongst the remaining 14 clubs in the Premier League will be that the so-called "big six" launch their own English league. The Super League gang backed by vast wealth is confident an expensively assembled legal team can win their day in court, and eventually persuade governments that the breakaway is non-negotiable. The announcement of a fan-led review led by the former sports minister Tracey Crouch will be countered by relentless lobbying by the new competition in the coming weeks - the sweetener on offer is £10billion in solidarity payments over 23 years. 2. It happens and they leave domestic football behind The 14 Premier League teams were being briefed by lawyers on Tuesday at a key meeting to decide the rebels' fate. A statement is set to be released by the end of the day explaining whether the clubs are willing to press the nuclear button and boot the so-called "big six" out for their treachery. Sources close to the Super League are bullish, given the Premier League is set to put its domestic TV rights out for tender within weeks. If clubs and the league do go ahead, however, the exiles would eventually attempt to lure bigger Championship clubs, and form their own domestic competition. The Football Association and Uefa has warned it will not sanction a breakaway, meaning that players and clubs could no longer compete in other official competitions. But such a move could cause the collapse of the Premier League and English Football League as we know it. Broadcast values of both would tumble, and the smaller top tier clubs who rejected Project Big Picture last October would end up with a fate even worse. 3. They're talked out of it and bargained with The Champions League reforms from 2024 have been signed off now, but sources close to talks say commercial details have yet to be finalised. The most radical bargaining chip for Uefa will be to turn to private investment like the 12 rebels have done. As it stands, all money European competitions generate is through television rights, leading to annual distribution of around £3billion. There is potential for Uefa to increase that fund, and executives are known to be in talks over a £5.2billion cash injection from a London-based private investment firm as part of efforts to undermine the Super League's JP Morgan-backed fund. Centricus Asset Management is said to be discussing a six billion euro financing package, which would allow further reforms that could go beyond the "Swiss-system". Insiders say talks are at a very early stage, however, and Uefa is unlikely to be moved immediately from its current non-negotiable stance. Domestically, the Premier League has a history of finding compromise positions to appease its biggest clubs. A model first offered up during Project Big Picture to give the clubs an even bigger slice of the current TV revenue system and a review of voting rights are options. The league is carrying out its own review of football governance, which could bring the rebels to the bargaining table.

  • Jurgen Klopp ‘destroyed Liverpool owners on national television’, claims Gary Neville

    The German manager hit out at plans for the breakaway European Super League, which has been led by the Reds’ owner John W Henry

  • Breakaway clubs ‘must live with consequences of their choice’ – Gianni Infantino

    Twelve clubs – including the Premier League’s so-called ‘big six’ – are part of proposals for a European Super League.

  • European Super League hands ‘Big Six’ owners chance to sell clubs at higher price

    The European Super League will allow the foreign owners of “Big Six” English football clubs to cash in their stakes for a higher price, as the threat of a financial hit from missing out on Champions League football is removed. Shareholders of the clubs will be able to safeguard income streams in the years to come, significantly boosting what their stakes are worth, according to sports business experts at accountancy firm Deloitte. Lucrative TV and other media rights will spike as the new league corners the demand to watch the world’s best players. Analysts from Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo estimated that the European Super League would generate more in TV rights than the €2bn (£1.7bn) made by the European Champions League each year. Tim Bridge, from Deloitte’s sports business group, said that the “driving factor” behind Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham joining the European Super League was to protect what the clubs were worth to the owners.

  • Report: Chelsea, Man City, Arsenal, Man United could be kicked out of Europe this week

    UEFA are expected to expel Manchester City and Chelsea from the Champions League and Manchester United and Arsenal from the Europa League.

  • Eastern Washington men's basketball star Tanner Groves transferring to Oklahoma

    Eastern Washington star Tanner Groves, who was named the 2020-21 Big Sky Conference MVP, announced he will be transferring to Oklahoma.

  • From Brendan Rodgers to Julian Nagelsmann – top contenders for the Tottenham job

    Spurs are looking for a new boss after sacking Jose Mourinho.

  • 2021 NFL Mock Draft

    Sports Pulse: Will the NFL draft coming up here are our predictions

  • Champions League teams could be kicked out of semifinals as Super League punishment

    Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea are set to play Champions League semifinals a week after announcing they'd break away from the Champions League in the future.

  • Florida Panthers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Florida Panthers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 04/19/2021

  • Alabama football players receive their 2020 championship rings

    Alabama football players received their 2020 championship rings Monday night at the team's annual steak-and-beans dinner.

  • Politics latest news: Boris Johnson warns 'no action is off the table' over European Super League

    Prince William: I share fans’ fears for the future of football PM defends top civil servants in wake of Greensill scandal Sir Keir Starmer ordered by furious landlord to ‘get out of my pub’ Coronavirus latest news: Covid deaths in over-80s fall by 97pc since second wave Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Boris Johnson has told a meeting of high-level football figures that “no action is off the table”, including new laws, in his bid to block the European Super League. The Prime Minister and Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary, met with representatives from the Football Association, the Premier League and football fan groups this morning to discuss potential action against the proposals, which have angered fans across the country. Fan groups of some of the big six - including Spurs, Manchester United and Liverpool - were in attendance. The Prime Minister told them “the Government will not stand by while a small handful of owners create a closed shop”, a spokesman said following the meeting. "He was clear that no action is off the table and the Government is exploring every possibility, including legislative options, to ensure these proposals are stopped.” Mr Johnson will be giving a Downing Street press conference at 5pm today. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Dwyane Wade buys ownership stake in Jazz, wants active role with team

    Dwyane Wade is close with Ryan Smith, who bought the Jazz in October.

  • Kelvin Gastelum has his new 'mind coach' to thank for renewed focus

    Gastelum has shown remarkable talent at times, but he’s the first to admit that consistency hasn’t been his strong suit.

  • Israel Adesanya-Robert Whittaker 2 the fight to make after UFC Vegas 24

    Marvin Vettori can wait.

  • UEFA chief's quiet rage ahead of 'fight to the end'

    There was an evident anger bristling inside UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin as he tried to deal with the aftermath of Sunday's shock breakaway Super League split by 12 of Europe's top clubs. The always cold stare of the Slovenian had an added element of rage and his body language indicated a man ready to wage the war of attrition that awaits European football. Italian Andrea Agnelli, president of Juventus and until Sunday head of the European Club Association, has been at the centre of the intrigue which led up to Sunday's shock breakaway announcement.