Super League: London Broncos 6-26 Huddersfield Giants - Giants fight back to snatch win

Betfred Super League London (6) 6 Tries: Leyland Goals: Leyland Huddersfield (12) 26 Tries: Bibby, Marsters, Swift, Clune, Halsall Goals: Lolohea 3

Huddersfield shook off a slow start to claim their third away win of the season and leave the Broncos still seeking a first Super League point.

The Giants looked sluggish as Oli Leyland's penalty try gave bottom side London a surprise lead.

But the visitors fought back to register five unanswered tries and secure victory at Plough Lane.

Jake Bibby, Esan Marsters, Adam Swift, Adam Clune and Sam Halsall were all on the Giants' scoresheet.

London, who have not recorded a Super League victory over the Giants since 2008 - when they played under the Harlequins banner - looked sharp with a series of interceptions enabling Dean Parata and James Meadows to put the visitors' back line under pressure.

The Broncos' opening score was fully deserved as Leyland raced on to his own grubber kick, winning a sprint against Kevin Naiqama and benefiting from an off-ball tackle that prompted referee Tom Grant to award a penalty try.

It took Huddersfield a while to gain a foothold in the contest, but Tui Lolohea's excellent kicking enabled them to score three times in quick succession and secure a 12-6 lead at the interval.

Bibby, making his first start of the season, surged through a gap in the London defence and stand-in full-back Marsters added the Giants' second before Lolohea's looping pass set up Swift to go over in the corner.

With none of the three conversion opportunities taken by Harvey Livett, all from wide positions, Huddersfield remained within their hosts' reach at half-time - but that soon changed after the turnaround.

London surrendered possession 20 metres out and Clune forced his way across the line, with Lolohea replacing Livett on kicking duties and immediately landing his side's first extras of the afternoon.

Lolohea followed that with a penalty after the Broncos' error at a goal-line drop out and then supplied a high kick for Halsall to soar in the air, pluck out the ball two-handed and whip it over the line.

The home side kept battling and might have pulled back a consolation score through Jarred Bassett, but he was felled by a superb challenge from Giants skipper Luke Yates, back in the line-up after concussion.

Huddersfield remain eighth in the table but are now only two points behind third-placed Warrington Wolves.

London Broncos director of rugby Mike Eccles said:

"The way we started the second half is the way we got blown away in most of the first halves earlier in the year.

"Whereas this week, we're finally getting to grips with the starts of games and the intensity required. Then it's just about reproducing that.

"[Huddersfield] starved us of any territory. They were very good in that second half."

Huddersfield Giants head coach Ian Watson told BBC Radio Leeds:

"It seemed like Esan (Marsters) was going to score on one of those last tackles, from there we just lost our way a little bit in terms of intensity in defence and we threw about three interceptions in the space of four sets, which gave London a bit of a leg-up.

"We weren't completing sets in those first 20 minutes and one thing London do is to have a dig - they work really hard.

"I thought the game was 50-50 in the first half but then second half we corrected what we'd spoken about and we were a hell of a lot better.

"Once they got back to doing what they do, they were very good. I thought we left a few points out there in the second half but I'm pleased overall with what we've dished up."

London Broncos: Walker, Kershaw, Storey, Bassett, Macani, Leyland, Meadows, Kennedy, Davis, Stock, Lovell, Jones, Parata.

Interchanges: Butterworth, Butler, Makin, Williams.

Huddersfield Giants: Marsters, Halsall, Bibby, Naiqama, Swift, Lolohea, Clune, Yates, Deakin, Wilson, Murchie, Livett, Cudjoe.

Interchanges: Golding, Greenwood, Ikahihifo, Rushton.

Referee: Tom Grant