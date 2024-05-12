Super League: London Broncos 34-18 Hull FC - Broncos end 10-game winless run

Alex Walker scored London Broncos first try from full-back [SW PIX]

Betfred Super League

London Broncos (16) 34

Tries: Walker, Meadows, Storey, Bassett, Kershaw, Leyland Goals: Leyland (5)

Hull FC (12) 18

Tries: Ese'ese, Trueman, Aydin Goals: Charles (3)

Super League's bottom side London Broncos beat Hull FC 34-18 to end a 10-game winless run and achieve their first win of the season at Plough Lane.

The visitors took the lead when Herman Ese'ese raced clear to score following a cagey start, but Broncos reacted brilliantly as Alex Walker dived down moments later.

Broncos went in front for the first time just before the hooter as Robbie Storey crept over in the corner to leave them with a 16-12 advantage.

The second half was marred by a head injury for the hosts' captain Will Lovell, but his side - helped by Jordan Lane's yellow card - scored three more times to wrap up the victory.

More to follow.

London Broncos: Walker; Kershaw, Storey, Bassett, Miloudi; Leyland, Meadows, Adebiyi, Tison, Kennedy, Lovell, Natoli, Stock.

Interchanges: Makin, Bienek, Jones, Butler.

Hull FC: Walker; Briscoe, Scott, Sutcliffe, Martin; Trueman, Charles; Ese'ese, Houghton, Aydin, Lane, Sao, Cator.

Interchanges: Chan, Jebson, Pele, Smith.

Sin-bin: Lane (53)

Referee: Chris Kendall.