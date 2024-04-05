Super League: Leeds Rhinos 8-34 Warrington Wolves - Wire go top of table

Betfred Super League Leeds (4) 8 Tries: Newman, Roberts Warrington (16) 34 Tries: Nicholson, Williams, Bullock, Walker, Dufty, Thewlis Goals: Ratchford 5

Warrington Wolves went top of Super League with a fine second-half performance to blow away Leeds Rhinos.

Leeds went ahead through Harry Newman but Warrington responded with scores from Matty Nicholson, George Williams and Joe Bullock.

Luis Roberts got Leeds back in it after the break but then the floodgates opened for Warrington.

Danny Walker, Matt Dufty and Josh Thewlis crossed to pull the Wire clear as they go top on points difference.

Although they top the tightest of tables, Catalans or St Helens will overhaul them when they meet in Saturday's big encounter in the south of France.

This was a perfect return to form for Warrington as they bounced back from their loss to Catalans last weekend to put on a flurry of points.

Leeds have been a tough nut to crack defensively even if their scoring has sometimes stuttered, and for long periods that was the case, but eventually some deft crafting took advantage of tiring home defence.

Newman's soaring take from a Matt Frawley chip gave Leeds the perfect start, but unlike last week where Catalans swiftly racked up points, Warrington wrested back control of their own.

Matty Ashton had to be at his best to hold up and hold out Ash Handley - who was later withdrawn injured - on an intercept, and having done their defensive duty Warrington attacked with menace.

They took advantage of field position smartly, with Nicholson, Williams and Bullock all crossing from close range.

Walker's score against some tame defence, after Roberts had tracked Brodie Croft's kick for Leeds' second, re-established some order for the visitors and seemingly quashed a fightback.

Finally the pressure was telling as Dufty finished off in the corner to all but seal it and Thewlis' intercept score sparked celebrations for the travelling support on the western terrace as the hooter loomed.

Leeds: Miller; Roberts, Newman, Momirovski, Handley; Croft, Frawley; Oledzki, Ackers, Holroyd, McDonnell, Martin, C. Smith.

Interchanges: Lisone, McCormack, O'Connor, Goudemand.

Warrington: Dufty; J. Thewlis, Wrench, Ratchford, Ashton; Williams, Hayes; Harrison, Walker, Crowther, Nicholson, Fitzgibbon, Currie

Interchanges: Powell, Bullock, Holroyd, Wood.

Referee: Aaron Moore