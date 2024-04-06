Super League: Catalans Dragons 14-8 St Helens - Hosts edge thriller against title rivals

Betfred Super League Catalans (6) 14 Tries: McMeeken, Ikuvalu Goals: Mourgue 3 St Helens (8) 8 Tries: Welsby, Makinson

Catalans Dragons went top of Super League as they edged past title rivals St Helens in Perpignan, thanks to Matt Ikuvalu's second-half score.

Jack Welsby and Tommy Makinson tries gave Saints a half-time lead, scoring either side of Mike McMeeken's converted effort for Catalans.

There was little between the two teams as they repelled each other defensively in a brutal affair.

Ikuvalu raced across for the crucial score as Catalans sealed the win.

This was a battle of two sides built on defence, and it showed on a night where tackles were ferocious, and both sides saw players feeling the pace towards the end.

Catalans lost Jordan Abdull to a leg injury and Tom Johnstone following a head clash with team-mate Tariq Sims, while Saints saw Daryl Clark withdrawn after a shuddering rib shot.

Saints were alert and alive to take the lead when Welsby danced across with Catalans clocked off from a scrum-play.

McMeeken's try was a result of route-one power for Catalans, running over the top of the visitors' defence, but they found themselves behind after Makinson found a gap to touch down before the hooter.

The second half was an attritional battle between the two teams, but Catalans had the composure to make their score count.

Lewis Dodd was held out by a magnificent Mourgue tackle, after a beautiful pass by James Bell put Jake Wingfield in to offload.

By contrast, Australian Ikuvalu took a pass as Catalans pushed wide, cut back inside amid Saints cries of obstruction, and after a lengthy review the score was given.

Saints kept battling to the last, but the home side did enough to stem their flow and consign them to a second defeat of the season.

Catalans: Mourgue; Davies, Ikuvalu, Romano, Johnstone; Abdull, Fages; McMeeken, Da Costa, Navarrete, Sims, Seguier, Garcia.

Interchanges: Laguerre, Rouge, Satae, Maria

St Helens: Welsby; Makinson, Hurrell, Mata'utia, Bennison; Lomax, Dodd; Walmsley, Clark, Delaney, Sironen, Whitley, Knowles

Interchanges: Batchelor, Mbye, Bell, Wingfield

Referee: Liam Moore