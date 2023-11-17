Super Football Conference announces 2023 All-Division teams. See them here

Here are the Super Football Conference All-Division teams, as selected by the coaches.

United Red

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB- Dominic Campanile, Bergen Catholic, junior

Skill Pos- Quincy Porter, Bergen Catholic, junior

Skill Pos- Yasin Willis, St. Joseph, senior

Skill Pos- Michael Dunmore, Seton Hall Prep, senior

Skill Pos- Bobby Mays, Don Bosco, senior

OL- Marcus Linder, Bergen Catholic, senior

OL- Tyler Dunn, Seton Hall Prep, senior

OL- Cooper LaFond, St. Peter’s Prep, senior

OL- Christian Alvarez, St. Joseph, sophomore

OL- Kevin Garcia, Don Bosco, senior

At-Large- Nate Bailey, St. Joseph, sophomore

TE- Casey O’Sullivan, Seton Hall Prep, senior

DEFENSE

DL- Elijah Kinsler, Bergen Catholic, senior

DL- Jordan Thomas, Don Bosco, senior

DL- Lamont Lester, Don Bosco, senior

DL- Joe Asiain, St. Peter’s Prep, senior

LB- Christian Gonzalez, Bergen Catholic, senior

LB- Christian Black, Seton Hall Prep, senior

LB- Jayden Brown, Don Bosco, senior

LB- Ricky Anastassi, St. Joseph, senior

DB- Kaj Sanders, Bergen Catholic, senior

DB- Jaylen McClain, Seton Hall Prep, senior

DB- Jahmir Joseph, St. Joseph, junior

At-Large- Ethan Cohall, Bergen Catholic, junior

SPECIAL TEAMS

K- Jack Catchpole, Seton Hall Prep, senior

P- Brandon Appicilar, Bergen Catholic, senior

Returner- Conor Cosgrove, Don Bosco, senior

Coach of the Year- Vito Campanile, Bergen Catholic

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB- Pat Grusser, St. Joseph, senior

Skill Pos- Julius Vicari, Seton Hall Prep, senior

Skill Pos- Anthony Perrotti, Bergen Catholic

Skill Pos- Jovon Williams, St. Joseph, junior

Skill Pos- Dallas Reece, St. Peter’s Prep, senior

OL- Steven Lizama, St. Peter’s Prep, senior

OL- Declan McKiernan, Seton Hall Prep, senior

OL- Owen Fernandez, Bergen Catholic, senior

OL- Trey Nightingale, St. Joseph, senior

OL- Amori Francis, Don Bosco, senior

At-Large- Nyier Daniels, Bergen Catholic, senior

DEFENSE

DL- Anthony Morales, Bergen Catholic, senior

DL- Jack Tierney, Seton Hall Prep, senior

DL- Xavier Miles, St. Peter’s Prep, senior

DL- Vin Ferrara, St. Joseph, junior

LB- Spencer Devila, St. Joseph, senior

LB- Sahmad Bailey, St. Peter’s Prep, senior

LB- Justin Cook, Seton Hall Prep, junior

LB- Kaden Irby-Mason, Bergen Catholic, junior

DB- Hassan Moore, St. Peter’s Prep, senior

DB- Jordan Thomas, Bergen Catholic, sophomore

DB- Naiim Parrish, Bergen Catholic, junior

HONORABLE MENTION

Vincent Bertone, Don Bosco, senior

Marvell Davis, St. Peter’s Prep, senior

Michael DelPome, Bergen Catholic, senior

Liam Londergan, Seton Hall Prep, senior

Jimmy Montesano, St. Joseph, senior

United White

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB- Chris Dietrich, Pope John, senior

Skill Pos- Ryan Trafford, Delbarton, senior

Skill Pos- Dez Jones, DePaul, junior

Skill Pos- Kenyon Massey, Paramus Catholic, senior

Skill Pos- Tylik Hill, Pope John, junior

OL- Malachi Goodman, Paramus Catholic, junior

OL- Justin Platt, Pope John, senior

OL- Jake Macce, Delbarton, senior

OL- Ryan Cregan, Delbarton, senior

OL- Triquil Monroe, DePaul, senior

TE- Philip Folmar, Delbarton, junior

At-Large- Nolan James, DePaul, junior

DEFENSE

DL- Connor Martin, Delbarton, senior

DL- Sir Paris Jones, Pope John, senior

DL- Kyle Checchio, Delbarton, junior

DL- Macai Moore, Paramus Catholic, senior

LB- Anthony Natoli, DePaul, junior

LB- Dallas Hurley, Delbarton, senior

LB- Johnny Riley, Delbarton, senior

LB- Tyler Houser, Pope John, junior

DB- Tyler Dasilva, Delbarton, senior

DB- Will McGinty, Delbarton, senior

DB- Austin Quandt, Delbarton, senior

At-Large- Xavier Williams, Paramus Catholic, junior

SPECIAL TEAMS

K- Jack Morgese, Pope John, senior

P- Joseph Cunningham, DePaul, senior

Returner-James Dely, Paramus Catholic, junior

Coach of the Year- Brian Bowers, Delbarton; Dom Gaston, Pope John

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB- Derek Zammit, DePaul, sophomore

Skill Pos- Elijah Burress, DePaul, junior

Skill Pos- Austin Kivler, Delbarton, senior

Skill Pos- Charlie Mulligan, Pope John, senior

Skill Pos- Jadin Johnson, Paramus Catholic, senior

OL- Juan Minaya, Paramus Catholic, senior

OL- Frank Fehrenbach, Delbarton, senior

OL- Andy Covello, Delbarton, junior

OL- Mike Troutman, DePaul, junior

OL- Dan O’Leary, Pope John, junior

At-Large- Christian Zebrowski, Delbarton, senior

DEFENSE

DL- Luca Lopez, Delbarton, junior

DL- Chris Dadas, Delbarton, sophomore

DL- Joe Pappas, Pope John junior

DL- Derion Johnson, Paramus Catholic, sophomore

LB- Wes Johnston, Pope John, junior

LB- Jeremy Lopez, DePaul, senior

LB- Joe Walton, Pope John, senior

LB- Meikhi Cuttino, Paramus Catholic, senior

DB- Troy Bailey, Delbarton, junior

DB- Adrian Laing, Paramus Catholic, senior

DB- Deshawn Stewart, DePaul, junior

HONORABLE MENTION

Alex Estey, Delbarton, senior

Nazario Ramos, DePaul, senior

Jon Camacho, Paramus Catholic

Jarrod Cofransesco, Pope John, senior

American Blue

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB- Brian Gruber, Sussex Tech, junior

Skill Pos- Jacob Savage, Kittatinny, senior

Skill Pos- Ryan Stricchiola, Lenape Valley, senior

Skill Pos- Demarius Posey, Newton, senior

OL- Jhett Laurie, Lenape Valley, senior

OL- Billy Greenhaugh, Newton, senior

OL- Pat Teets, Newton, senior

OL- Michael Hudson, Newton, senior

OL- Giovanni Galacio, Hackettstown, senior

TE- Jaiden McNeil, Wallkill Valley, senior

At-Large- Zack Clarken, Wallkill Valley, junior

DEFENSE

DL- Joel Cano, Lenape Valley, senior

DL- Max Faye, Newton, sophomore

DL- Shawn Garrison, Sussex Tech, senior

DL- Louis Todaro, Hackettstown, senior

LB- Nick Kurilko, Newton, sophomore

LB- Anthony Tudda, Newton, junior

LB- Cole Phillips, Sussex Tech, senior

LB- Cole Davis, Kittatinny, senior

DB- Tanner Gaboda, Lenape Valley, junior

DB- Brendan Lynch, Newton, senior

DB- Anthony Sgroi, Wallkill Valley, senior

At-Large- Daniel Fahey, Kittatinny, senior

SPECIAL TEAMS

K- Mason McLean, Lenape Valley, senior

P- Tyler Scarpone, Kittatinny, senior

Returner- Kevin Guisti, Lenape Valley, sophomore

Coach of the Year- Brian Stellingwerf, Sussex Tech

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB- Matt Ellsworth, Newton, sophomore

Skill Pos- Dylan Cotter, Newton, senior

Skill Pos- Connor Hoebee, Wallkill Valley, sophomore

Skill Pos- Matthew Guenther, Hackettstown, junior

OL- Drew Grant, Lenape Valley, senior

OL- Matt Finn, Newton, senior

OL- Alano Festa, Newton, senior

OL- Aaron Smolinski, Sussex Tech, senior

OL/TE- Shawn Dehagra, Sussex Tech, senior

At-Large- Jordan Pflugfelder, Kittatinny, junior

DEFENSE

DL- Andrew Bicher, Lenape Valley, senior

DL- Nick Reo, Kittatinny, senior

DL- Sam Fara, Sussex Tech, senior

DL- Gavin Mericle, Sussex Tech, sophomore

LB- Trey Moodie, Lenape Valley, junior

LB- Tommy Carroll, Newton, senior

LB- Nick Mendoza, Wallkill Valley, senior

LB/DL- Andrew Stoffels, Sussex Tech, junior

DB- Aidan Durna, Hackettstown, senior

DB- Kevin O’Keefe, Kittatinny, sophomore

At-Large- David Manzi, Lenape Valley, senior

HONORABLE MENTION

Samson Burke, Hackettstown, senior; Niko Martinez, Kittatinny, sophomore; Eddie Church, Lenape Valley, senior; Matt Teets, Newton, senior; Marco Castro, Sussex Tech, sophomore; Kellen Brown, Wallkill Valley, sophomore.

American Gold

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB- Louie Anemone, Caldwell, senior

Skill Pos- Joey Marinello, Caldwell, senior

Skill Pos- Greg Randall, Madison, senior

Skill Pos- Ian Redzepagic, Mountain Lakes, senior

Skill Pos- Kevin Loparnos, Hanover Park, senior

OL- Cole Bazerman, Caldwell, junior

OL- James Amorosi, Madison, senior

OL- Shane Costigan, Verona, senior

OL- Aidan Hartney, Caldwell, junior

OL- Luke Riordan, Hanover Park, senior

TE- Marco Dzamba, Mountain Lakes, senior

At-Large- Zach Garmont, Verona, senior

DEFENSE

DL- Cosmo Fusco, Mountain Lakes, senior

DL- Erik Edelman, Morris Catholic, junior

DL- Nick Fayo, Mountain Lakes, senior

DL- Brandon Quintero, Madison, senior

LB- Hector Lopez, Hanover Park, junior

LB- Julian Casale, Caldwell, senior

LB- Giacomo Bevacqua, Mountain Lakes, senior

LB- Bodie Maisano, Verona, sophomore

DB- Jake Gruzas, Caldwell, senior

DB- Joey Filippone, Hanover Park, junior

DB- Jason Grzymala, Hanover Park, senior

At-Large- Mike Mignone, Caldwell, junior

SPECIAL TEAMS

K- Ryan Roberts, Hanover Park, senior

P- Kieran Patel, Verona, senior

Returner- Nick Mignone, Caldwell, sophomore

Coach of the Year- Kevin Batty, Verona

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB- Ben Miniter, Mountain Lakes, senior

Skill Pos- Dom Velardi, Caldwell, senior

Skill Pos- Jordan Hernando, Mountain Lakes, senior

Skill Pos- Luke D’Ambola, Madison, senior

Skill Pos- PJ DiMaiolo, Hanover Park, junior

OL- Charlie Male, Caldwell, senior

OL- Chris Dowling, Mountain Lakes, senior

OL- Aidan Cifaretto, Verona, senior

OL- Michael Mucci, Mountain Lakes, senior

OL- Danny MacDougal, Hanover Park, junior

At-Large- Connor DeMasi, Verona, junior

DEFENSE

DL- Andrew Fonseca, Caldwell, junior

DL- Nick Williams, Hanover Park, senior

DL- Jonathan Erickson, Madison, junior

DL- Mike Farrell, Hanover Park, senior

LB- Finn Kenney, Hanover Park, senior

LB- Sean Murtagh, Caldwell, junior

LB- Matt Lahoe, Morris Catholic, senior

LB- Chris Carfano, Madison, junior

DB- Nick Moyano, Caldwell, sophomore

DB- Joey Tantawi, Hanover Park, junior

DB- Justin Brennfleck, Mountain Lakes, senior

HONORABLE MENTION

Robert Davis, Hanover Park, senior; Elvis Nikollaj, Caldwell, sophomore; Jack O’Donnell, Madison, senior; James Conigliaro, Morris Catholic, senior; Aidan Malnati, Mountain Lakes, senior; Ethan Fersch, Verona, senior.

American Red

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB- Robbie Carcich, Westwood, senior

Skill Pos- Joe Klein, Westwood, senior

Skill Pos- Joseph DeMarco, Mahwah, senior

Skill Pos- Preston Duffy, Mahwah, junior

Skill Pos- Aidan Dugan, Westwood, junior

OL- Logan Bahn, Ramsey, senior

OL- Luke Biello, Westwood, junior

OL- Andrew Ohnegian, Ramsey, senior

OL- AJ Rosenberger, Dumont, senior

OL- Alec Kasperian, Mahwah, senior

TE- Tommy Bussanich, Westwood, junior

At-Large- David Kobobel, Mahwah, senior

DEFENSE

DL- Dario Mathurin, Westwood, junior

DL- RJ Ussher, Westwood, senior

DL- Braiden Mattesich, Mahwah, senior

DL- Andrew McDade, Ramsey, junior

LB- Luca Gemma, Ramsey, senior

LB- Michael Carcich, Westwood, senior

LB- Rich Redfern, Dumont, junior

LB- Ben Kerschner, Mahwah, senior

DB- Shea Losino, Ridgefield Park, senior

DB- Aidan Carrazana, Westwood, senior

DB- Steve Klein, Westwood, sophomore

At-Large- Josiah Guzman, Dumont, senior

SPECIAL TEAMS

K- Sean Morrison, Westwood, junior

P- Ethan Chiaramonte, Dumont, senior

Returner- Eli Tavares, Westwood, junior

Coach of the Year- Bobby Guy, Westwood

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB- Aidan Sweeney, Ramsey, senior

Skill Pos- Bryan Paul, Ramsey, senior

Skill Pos- Daniel McClanahan, Mahwah, senior

Skill Pos- Jacob Pla, Dumont, junior

Skill Pos- Joe Papp, Dumont, junior

OL- Jordan Twiss, Tenafly, senior

OL- Max Ingerman, Mahwah, senior

OL- Tyler Roberts, Westwood, senior

OL- Braeden Roberts, Westwood, senior

OL- Dante Downey, Westwood, junior

At-Large- Francisco Then, Ridgefield Park, sophomore

DEFENSE

DL- Alex DeDios, Mahwah, senior

DL- Cole Mogenson, Tenafly, senior

DL- Dave Gaboardi, Westwood, senior

DL- Tyler Rivera, Dumont, senior

LB- Elijah Dickson, Mahwah, sophomore

LB- Owen Delgado, Ramsey, senior

LB- Jamie Garguilo, Dumont, junior

LB- Luke Bussanich, Westwood, junior

DB- Mike Rainaldi, Westwood, junior

DB- Rocco Velluzzi, Dumont

DB- Devin Knause, Tenafly

HONORABLE MENTION

Michael Gil, Dumont, sophomore; Ryon Arsala, Mahwah, senior; Van Schoening, Ramsey, senior; Miles Green, Ridgefield Park, senior; Asher Zorn, Tenafly, senior; Charles Sarlo, Westwood, sophomore.

American White

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB- Collin Sabric, Lakeland, junior

Skill Pos- Logan Pych, Vernon, senior

Skill Pos- Mason Mericle, High Point, senior

Skill Pos- Jeremy O’Hernandez, Lakeland, junior

Skill Pos- Jake Spear, Lakeland, senior

OL- Tahg Herbison, Sparta, senior

OL- Duke Staley, Vernon, senior

OL- Declan Monaghan, Sparta, senior

OL- Spencer Ribitzki, West Milford, senior

OL- Logan Kerr, Jefferson, senior

TE- Franco Luna, Vernon, senior

At-Large- Josh Brancy, Sparta, senior

DEFENSE

DL- Jack Auston, Vernon, senior

DL- Chad Quaranta, Vernon, senior

DL- Andrew Ganci, Lakeland, senior

DL- Brody McCormack, Lakeland, junior

LB- Syrus Castanaga, Vernon, junior

LB- Greg Peters, Sparta, senior

LB- Hunter Chlodnicki, Sparta, junior

DB- Kyle Keyes, Lakeland, senior

DB- Ryan Moran, Jefferson, senior

DB- Cade Martress, High Point, senior

At-Large- Tyler Genuardi, West Milford, senior

SPECIAL TEAMS

K- Luca Vizzini, Vernon, junior

P- Chase Tyburczy, West Milford, sophomore

Returner- Nate Ford, West Milford, senior

Coach of the Year- Stephen Down, Vernon

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB- Aydin Deane, West Milford, sophomore

Skill Pos- Jayden Quintero, Vernon, junior

Skill Pos- John Elko, High Point, junior

Skill Pos- Jake Kelshaw, West Milford, junior

Skill Pos- Mike VanderMeullin, Jefferson, senior

OL- Connor Dyk, Vernon, senior

OL- Damon Greenwood, Vernon, senior

OL- Liam Harrington, Lakeland, junior

OL- Tim Connolly, Jefferson, senior

OL- Ty Woods, High Point, senior

At-Large- Eydan Linares, Lakeland, senior

DEFENSE

DL- Ryan Groves, Vernon, senior

DL- Shane Stiansen, Sparta, senior

DL- Cooper Struble, Lakeland, senior

DL- John Calderon, Sparta, senior

LB- Antonio Santora, Lakeland, senior

LB- Lucas Brown, Sparta, junior

LB- Christian Rodriguez, Sparta, senior

LB- Brett Provenzano, West Milford, senior

DB- Matt Baumann, Vernon, junior

DB- Jake Del Rosario, Vernon, junior

DB- Sean Walker, Lakeland, senior

HONORABLE MENTION

Junior Guzman, High Point, senior; Jeff Evans, Jefferson, senior; Aidan Thacker, Lakeland, junior; Shane Hoover, Sparta, sophomore; Jake Schwarzlow, West Milford, senior; Colin Dignan, Vernon, senior.

Freedom Blue

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB - Ma'Kao Taylor, Passaic Tech, senior

Skill - Devan Strobel, Clifton, senior

Skill - Trashon Dye, Passaic Tech, senior

Skill - Jamar Reynolds, Eastside, junior

Skill - Justin Griffin, Passaic, sophomore

O-line - Trumaine Lawson, Clifton, senior

O-line - Camare Watson, Kennedy, senior

O-line - Justin Kimutai, Eastside, junior

O-line - Owen Westcott, Passaic Tech, senior

O-line - James Brown, Passaic, junior

O-line - Kaiden Rex, Passaic Tech, senior

O-line - Cashmere Jones, Passaic Tech, senior

DEFENSE

D-line - Nehemiah Green, Eastside, senior

D-line - Yahzier Lennon, Kennedy, junior

D-line - Justin Gaviria, Clifton, junior

D-line - Travon Dye, Passaic Tech, senior

LB - Kyano Jimenez, Clifton, senior

LB - Zaire Belton, Eastside, senior

LB - Jordan Alston, Passaic Tech, senior

LB - Zaiden Hughes, Clifton, sophomore

DB - Jovan Tyrell, Passaic Tech, senior

DB - Amir Richardson, Kennedy, senior

DB - Exavier Cuevas, Eastside, junior

At-large - Michael Clark, Passaic, senior

SPECIAL TEAMS

K - Efrain Sanchez, Passaic Tech, senior

P - Ahmed Ahmed, Kennedy, senior

Returner - Nate Cenari, Clifton, senior

Coach of the Year - Matt Demarest, Passaic Tech

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB - Nigel Jennings, Eastside, senior

Skill - Owen Juskiewicz, Passaic Tech, senior

Skill - Jordan Reames, Eastside, senior

Skill - Zahir Weatherington, Clifton, sophomore

Skill - Anthony Thomas, Kennedy, senior

O-line - Aiden Romero, Clifton, sophomore

O-line - Isiaiah Oquerido, Eastside, senior

O-line - Nathan Elony, Passaic Tech, senior

O-line - Jacob Blunt, Passaic Tech, sneior

O-line - Alvaro Uribe, Kennedy, junior

At-large - Marilon Torres, Passaic, senior

DEFENSE

D-line - Isaac Cazimoski, Clifton, junior

D-line - Rayvon Jackson, Eastside, senior

D-line - LaDainian Pless, Passaic Tech, senior

D-line - Aarom Mendoza, Passaic Tech, junior

LB - Adrian Ribera, Eastside, sophomore

LB - David Chavez, Clifton, senior

LB - Damion Rosario, Passaic Tech, senior

LB - Zaire Battle, Passaic, senior

DB - Alex Franco, Clifton, senior

DB - Messiah McCullom, Eastside, senior

DB - Joel Perez, Passaic Tech, junior

HONORABLE MENTION

Marvin Bailey, Clifton, senior; Jabier Kitchen, Eastside, junior; Isaiah Marshall, Kennedy, junior; Ahmire Foster, Passaic Tech, senior; Reyli Gonzalez, Passaic, sophomore.

Freedom Red

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Kyree Fisher, East Orange, senior

Skill – Adonis White, West Orange, senior

Skill – Tyrell Wilfong, West Orange, junior

Skill – Shakur Taylor, East Orange, junior

Skill – Rakir Brown, Barringer, senior

OL – Will Cordero, Bloomfield, senior

OL – Jake Jeffay, West Orange, senior

OL – Jontae Walters, East Orange, senior

OL – Ricardo Camacho, West Orange, senior

OL – Alvins Collins, East Orange, junior

TE – Elijah Valentin, Bloomfield, senior

At-large – Adonis Akande, Barringer, junior

DEFENSE

DL – Darrell James, East Orange, junior

DL – DJ Coltenback, Bloomfield, junior

DL – Gabe McCulloch, Bloomfield, junior

DL – Zekai Wimberly, West Orange, senior

LB – Myles Snead, West Orange, senior

LB – Corey Woolridge, East Orange, senior

LB – Jonathan Nichol, Bloomfield, senior

LB – Seth Reyes, Dickinson, senior

DB – Chaas McCoy, West Orange, senior

DB – Tyshawn Young, Barringer, senior

DB – Sebastian Urena, Bloomfield, junior

At-large – Eahjay McAdams, West Orange, junior

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Samuel Adekolu, East Orange, junior

P – Dante Davis, Bloomfield, senior

Returner – Quamain Young, Barringer, senior

Coach of the Year: Michael Carter, Bloomfield

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Trevor Frantantoni, Bloomfield, senior

Skill – Alex Hanks, East Orange, sophomore

Skill – Justin Laniyan, West Orange, senior

Skill – Jashawn Rogers, Dickinson, senior

Skill – Nyzir Kearney, Barringer, junior

OL – Miles Adams, West Orange, senior

OL – Alonzo Nesbitt, Bloomfield, senior

OL – Wazyn King, East Orange, junior

OL – Eric Sanabria, West Orange, junior

OL – Gabe Chavarria, Dickinson, senior

At-large – Charles LaMorte, West Orange, junior

DEFENSE

DL – Davohn Abrams, Barringer, senior

DL – Darius Brown, West Orange, junior

DL – Justin Guzman, Dickinson, senior

DL – Romario Aime, Bloomfield, senior

LB – Anthony Pope, Bloomfield, junior

LB – Demetrius Penn, Barringer, junior

LB – Christopher Barrino, West Orange, junior

LB – Mekhi Field, Bloomfield, junior

DB – Raza Stanley, West Orange, senior

DB – Darius Williams, Dickinson, junior

DB – Ali Wilson, Barringer, junior

HONORABLE MENTION

Alex Feliciano, Barringer, senior; Wayne Oliphant, Bloomfield, senior; Bryce Oliver, Dickinson, senior; Ernst Jeune, East Orange, junior; Rayel Hunter, West Orange, senior.

Freedom White

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Bubba Lewis, Montclair, junior

Skill – Kareem Corey, Irvington, senior

Skill – Mark Boyd, Union City, junior

Skill – David Thom Rodgers, Montclair, senior

Skill – Stevenson Memo, Columbia, senior

OL – Anthony Crawford, Union City, senior

OL – Tyler James, Irvington, senior

OL – Harry Miller, Montclair, junior

OL – Kevin Rosario, Union City, junior

OL – Wesley Mathis, Montclair, senior

TE – Damian Rosario, Union City, senior

At-large – Elijah Rose, Union City, senior

DEFENSE

DL – Jahide Lesaine, Irvington, senior

DL – Maraad Watson, Irvington, senior

DL – Manny Cantillo, Union City, senior

DL – Omar Tillman, Union City, junior

LB – DJ Mangan, Irvington, senior

LB – Jachai Littlejohn, Irvington, junior

LB – Manny Robinson, Montclair, senior

LB – Christian Giordano, Livingston, sophomore

DB – Vaboue Toure, Irvington, senior

DB – Jasin Shiggs, Irvington, senior

DB – Denzel Chavis, Union City, senior

At-large – Zhamir Rowan, Columbia, senior

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Henry Aaron, Columbia, senior

Specialist – Oscar Crosbie Smyth, Montclair, sophomore

Returner – Zakaa Brown, Irvington, senior

Coach of the Year – Will Valdez, Union City

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Marc Molina, Union City, senior

Skill – Alex Holland, Livingston, senior

Skill – Tyler Koffa, Union City, senior

Skill – Jace Auletta, Montclair, junior

Skill – Jayden Lee, Montclair, junior

OL – Dwayne Sterling, Irvington, senior

OL – Danny McClees, Irvington, senior

OL – Adrian Billalta, Union City, sophomore

OL – Moises Diaz, Union City, junior

OL – Max Archer, Columbia, senior

At-large – Jayden Herron, Irvington, sophomore

DEFENSE

DL – Jarous Davis, Montclair, junior

DL – Ishmail Shabazz, Irvington, senior

DL – Mustafa Green, Montclair, junior

DL – Kal Wilson, Montclair, senior

LB – Jerimiah Hayes, Union City, junior

LB – Rashaad Williams, Irvington, senior

LB – Richard Williams, Montclair, junior

LB – Massimo Depaola, Livingston, senior

DB – Cam’Ron Richardson, Irvington, senior

DB – Jayshei Rosario, Union City, senior

DB – Ja-Khi Chance, Montclair, junior

HONORABLE MENTION

Yassan Fields, Columbia, senior; Ashton Martin, Irvington, senior; Aiden Healy, Livingston, senior; Tyler Porter, Montclair, senior; Daniel Vargas, Union City, senior.

Ivy Red

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Anthony Trongone, Dover, senior

Skill – Jordan Morrell, Pascack Hills, senior

Skill – Adriel Perez, Teaneck, senior

Skill – Joe Cortese, Indian Hills, senior

Skill – Owen Caufield, Indian Hills, senior

OL – Travis Brown-Miller, Teaneck, senior

OL – Tyler Duffy, Pascack Hills, senior

OL – Grant Asgarian, Indian Hills, senior

OL – Josiah Ware, Teaneck, junior

OL – Connor Dowling, Hopatcong, senior

TE – Jailil Timothy, Teaneck, senior

At-large – Connor Ohnikian, Pascack Hills, junior

DEFENSE

DL – Brendan Singleton, Pascack Hills, senior

DL – Zachary Strickland, Teaneck, senior

DL – Michael Reddick, Teaneck, senior

DL – Dylan Asgarian, Indian Hills, senior

LB – Alex Chambers, Dover, junior

LB – Devon Buonanno, Pascack Hills, senior

LB – Daniel Elias, Fair Lawn, senior

LB – Jeremiah Harmitt, Teaneck, senior

DB – Emilio Mendez, Dover, junior

DB – Quenton Frazier, Teaneck, senior

DB – Michael Certo, Hopatcong, sophomore

At-large – Jonathan Delacruz, Indian Hills, junior

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Calen Aherne, Pascack Hills, junior

P – Tyler Martin, Fair Lawn, senior

Returner – Alexander Vargas, Fair Lawn, junior

Coach of the Year – Harold Clark, Teaneck

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Cooper Peck, Fair Lawn, senior

Skill – Brandon Flynn, Dover, senior

Skill – Issac Combs, Teaneck, junior

Skill – Eddie Guy, Fair Lawn, junior

Skill – Ryan White, Hopatcong, senior

OL – Edguardo Rivera, Dover, senior

OL – Josh Moore, Teaneck, junior

OL – Gyumin Kwon, Bergen Tech, sophomore

OL – Lucas Zeinhefer, Indian Hills, senior

OL – De-Jilt Kennedy, Hopatcong, senior

At-large – Luke Baldwin, Bergen Tech, senior

DEFENSE

DL – Josh Wright, Pascack Hills, junior

DL – Austin Van Why, Fair Lawn, senior

DL – Jesus Zayas, Dover, junior

DL – Jonathan Reid, Teaneck, senior

LB – Cole Brenniser, Pascack Hills, senior

LB – Chris Carranza, Dover, senior

LB – Anthony Franchina, Indian Hills, senior

LB – Tyler Coban, Fair Lawn, senior

DB – Luke Festa, Indian Hills, junior

DB – Abdallah Alkhatib, Bergen Tech, senior

DB – Ty Christianson, Fair Lawn, junior

HONORABLE MENTON

Aiden Peterson, Bergen Tech, junior; Anderson Daza, Dover, junior; Matt Dunn, Fair Lawn, senior; Jaysin Burgos, Hopatcong, senior; Matthew Albora, Indian Hills, senior; Sam Lundgren, Pascack Hills, junior; Kevin Randolph, Teaneck, sophomore.

Ivy White

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Damani Williams, Dwight Morrow, junior

Skill – Jordan Moorer, Dwight Morrow, senior

Skill – Lenny Colon, Fort Lee, senior

Skill – Jakem Brown, Newark East Side, junior

Skill – Jaquise McKever, Newark East Side, senior

OL – Richard Duque, Dwight Morrow, sophomore

OL – Demetri Vonderlinden, Fort Lee, junior

OL – Arsham Bayrami, Fort Lee, senor

OL – David Guzman, Memorial, junior

OL – Arthur DeLima, Newark East Side, senior

TE – Jaeda Boykins, Memorial, senior

At-large – QB- Jason Marasciulo, Cliffside Park, junior

DEFENSE

DL – Maurice Williams, Dwight Morrow, junior

DL – Camil Gil, Memorial, senior

DL – Kwabena Abrokwa, East Side, senior

DL – Joel Rodriguez, Fort Lee, senior

LB – Michael Ramirez, Dwight Morrow, senior

LB – Emmanuel Mingo, East Side, senior

LB – Gabe Jimenez, Fort Lee, senior

LB – Eddie Schaefer, Cliffside Park, junior

DB – Arieyon Wiliams, Dwight Morrow, sophomore

DB – Malichi West-Williams, East Side, junior

DB – Safety-Jaden Lugo, Fort Lee, senior

At-Large – Jun Best, Fort Lee, senior

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Las Darboe, Cliffside Park, senior

P – Joel Ramsey, Kearney, sophomore

Returner – Isa Thomas, Newark East Side, freshman

Coach of the Year – Damon Harrison, East Side

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Xavier Smith, Newark East Side, sophomore

Skill – Gershom Thompson, Newark East Side, junior

Skill – Chris Gregory, Cliffside Park, junior

Skill – Danny Caceres, Memorial, junior

Skill – Jalen Balbuena, Fort Lee, junior

OL – Shaquille Creary, Dwight Morrow, junior

OL – Stan Davis, Dwight Morrow, senior

OL – Yostin Gonzalez, Newark East Side, senior

OL – Javon Tyler, Newark East Side, sophomore

OL – Thomas Smith, Memorial, senior

At-large – Isiah Gonzales, Ferris, junior

DEFENSE

DL – Terrance McDonald, Dwight Morrow, senior

DL – Marquis Castleberry, Ferris, senior

DL – Fareed Peregrino, Fort Lee, junior

DL – Elisher Ardolino, Kearny, junior

LB – Kendry Peralta, Fort Lee, senior

LB – Abraham Ramadan, Kearny, freshman

LB – Divon Moore, Newark East Side, sophomore

LB – Gabe Solares, Memorial, senior

DB – Aaron Tinsley, Dwight Morrow, junior

DB – Ameen Jackson, Ferris, sophomore

DB – Carl Martins III, Newark East Side, junior

HONORABLE MENTION

Drake Lewis, Cliffside Park, senior; Eddie Tedesco, Dwight Morrow, junior; Brandon Ortiz, Newark East Side, senior; Luke Senatore, Fort Lee, sophomore; Isiah Gonzalez, Ferris, junior; Julian Franco, Kearny, sophomore; Aiden Rios, Memorial, senior.

Liberty Blue

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Josh Smith, Parsippany Hills, senior

Skill – Julio Tatis, Parsippany Hills, senior

Skill – Anthony Feaster, Montville, junior

Skill – Joey Ciccotelli, Parsippany Hills, senior

Skill – Kevin King, Mendham, junior

OL – Brady Gaeb, Morris Hills, senior

OL – Brandon Kimball, Montville, junior

OL – Christian Imbriano, Parsippany Hills, senior

OL – Chris Nevin, Chatham, senior

OL – Paul Hamas, Warren Hills, senior

TE – Anthony Ferroni, Warren Hills, senior

At-large – Sha-Kim Hicks, Montville, senior

DEFENSE

DL – Giovanni Collins, Parsippany Hills, senior

DL – Dante Palladino, Montville, sophomore

DL – Nick Riess, Warren Hills, sophomore

DL – Declan Higgins, Mendham, junior

LB – Rocco Guglielmo, Parsippany Hills, senior

LB – Kevin Maass, Parsippany Hills, senior

LB – Isaam Gaber, Montville, senior

LB – Brock Duerring, Warren Hills, junior

DB – Mike Vito, Montville, junior

DB – Dylan Duerring, Warren Hills, junior

DB – Manny Ospina, Morris Hills, junior

At-large – Owen Bedell, Chatham, senior

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Matt Martino, Montville, senior

P – John Gogerty, Mendham, senior

Returner – Mike McGrath, Montville, senior

Coach of the Year – Dave Albano, Parsippany Hills

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Mike Ciullo, Montville, junior

Skill – Cole Capuzzi, Mendham, junior

Skill – Corey Wang, Montville, junior

Skill – Jackson Hodges, Chatham, senior

Skill – Jacob Bitar, Chatham, senior

OL – Sam Heath, Morris Hills, senior

OL – Tristan Caminiti, Mendham, senior

OL – Jake Lukasko, Mendham, senior

OL – Ronald Ellerbee, Parsippany Hills, junior

OL – Luke Abilio, Montville, senior

At-large – Dom Graziano, Morris Hills, junior

DEFENSE

DL – Ralph Langone, Mendham, sophomore

DL – Rafael Lindsay, Parsippany Hills, junior

DL – Sean Elsmore, Montville, junior

DL – Ethan Roberts, Warren Hills, senior

LB – Jared Colon, Montville, junior

LB – Joe Levato, Chatham, junior

LB – Omaldy Ferreira, Morris Hills, junior

LB – Steven Lomelo, Mendham, junior

DB – Mason Jobst, Parsippany Hills, senior

DB – Mike Vespi, Montville, junior

DB – Josh Lee, Warren Hills, senior

HONORABLE MENTION

John Tunny, Chatham, senior; Joe Trizinski, Montville, senior; Nick Rex, Morris Hills, junior; Tyler Hanenberg, Parsippany Hills, senior; TJ Kachala, Warren Hills, senior; Harrison Spence, Mendham, junior.

Liberty Red

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Landon DePrima, Ramapo, senior

Skill – Ayden Jones, Hackensack, senior

Skill – Zach Schnorrbusch, Ramapo, senior

Skill – Freddie Kanning, Northern Highlands, senior

Skill – John Mongelli, Wayne Hills, junior

OL – Lucas Ricci, Wayne Hills, senior

OL – David Barrantes, Northern Highlands, senior

OL – Jack D’Avanzo, Ramapo, senior

OL – AJ Caruso, Ridgewood, junior

OL – Ethan Mejia, Hackensack, senior

TE – Charlie Wingfield, Ramapo, junior

At-large – Nate Johnson, Northern Highlands, junior

DEFENSE

DL – Blake Taranto, Northern Highlands, senior

DL – Jay Andersen, Hackensack, senior

DL – Max Messineo, Ridgewood, senior

DL – Parker Johnson, Wayne Hills, junior

LB – Gavin Soares, Northern Highlands, senior

LB – Brandon Del Valle, Ramapo, senior

LB – Joe Farrington, Hackensack, senior

LB – John Aboussleman, Northern Highlands, senior

DB – Danny Smiechowski, Northern Highlands, senior

DB – James Magerko, Ramapo, senior

DB – Sal Cifalino, Wayne Hills, senior

At-large – Matt Boydell, Northern Highlands, junior

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Matt Schwindt, Ridgewood, senior

P – Dylan Rosano, Ramapo, junior

Returner – Shane Hanlon, Northern Highlands, junior

Coach of the Year – Mike DeFazio, Ramapo

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Mike Fitzsimmons, Wayne Hills, sophomore

Skill – George O’Keefe, Northern Highlands, senior

Skill – Colin Burns, Ridgewood, junior

Skill – Bobby Kunzeler, Ridgewood, senior

Skill – Jack Monisera, Wayne Hills, junior

OL – Tom Kick, Wayne Hills, senior

OL – Ben Vander Eems, Ramapo, junior

OL – Mike Nieves, Hackensack, junior

OL – Max Caruso, Ridgewood, junior

OL – John Golden, Northern Highlands, senior

At-large – Dylan Thornton Hackensack, junior

DEFENSE

DL – Jesse DeNobile, Northern Highlands, junior

DL – Brendan Latz, Ramapo, senior

DL – Joe Ross, Ridgewood, senior

DL – Nehemiah Burleson, Ramapo, senior

LB – Sean Meier, Ridgewood, senior

LB – JR Walley, Northern Highlands, senior

LB – Zak Darwish, Rampao, senior

LB – Jo’Vanny Mora, Hackensack, senior

DB – Charlie Merrick, Ridgewood, senior

DB – Zach Kranz, Ridgewood, senior

DB – Vasili Vasilopolous, Wayne Hills, sophomore

HONORABLE MENTION

Shawn Sowah, Hackensack, senior; Chuck Drysten, Northern Highlands, senior; Gavin Taylor, Ramapo, senior; Harrison Cariddi, Ridgewood, junior; Luke Bacchioni, Wayne Hills, sophomore.

Liberty White

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Anthony Skawinski, Roxbury, senior

Skill – Jahmani Miller, Roxbury, senior

Skill – Tyler Cumming, Mount Olive, junior

Skill – Jesse Wilfong, Randolph, senior

Skill – Tyler Brooks, Morris Knolls, senior

OL – Aidan Lynch, Mount Olive, senior

OL – Matt Collins, Roxbury, senior

OL – Richie Vanatta, Mount Olive, junior

OL – Anthony Giammanco, Mount Olive, sophomore

OL – Bryce Cammarata, West Morris, senior

TE – James Kleiven, Randolph, senior

At-large – Kyle Hardie, Morris Knolls, senior

DEFENSE

DL – Collin Cronin, West Morris, senior

DL – Kyle Schiller, Mount Olive, senior

DL – Jadon DeRosa, Roxbury, senior

DL – Giakoby Hills, Morristown, senior

LB – Matt Rattay, Roxbury, senior

LB – Lincoln Youtz, Mount Olive, junior

LB – Bobby Brickner, Morris Knolls, junior

LB – Josh Rivera, Roxbury, senior

DB – Colin Richter, Roxbury, senior

DB – Adam DeCristofaro, Mount Olive, senior

DB - Gavin Drown, West Morris, senior

At-large – Tom Borgia, West Morris, sophomore

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Jake Merlucci, Morris Knolls, junior

P – Gunnar Hilsinger, Roxbury, senior

Returner – Jack Mullery, Mount Olive, senior

Coach of the Year: Brian O’Connor, Mount Olive

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Jake Asbury, Mount Olive, junior

Skill – Jasiah Brown, Morristown, sophomore

Skill – Vin Carpini, Mount Olive, junior

Skill – Garrett Crisp, West Morris, senior

Skill – Jekori Zapata, Mount Olive, junior

OL – Conor Richardson, Morristown, senior

OL – Jeremiah Medina, Mount Olive, senior

OL – Jack Manolis, Randolph, junior

OL – Connor Smyth, Mount Olive, junior

OL – Justin Desbiens, Morris Knolls, senior

At-large – Connor Patton, Roxbury, senior

DEFENSE

DL – Dean Mangiocavallo, Randolph, junior

DL – Sam Frendo, Morris Knolls, senior

DL – Mike Nolan, Morristown, senior

DL – Sam Fallon, Morris Knolls, senior

LB – Dan McGarry, Mount Olive, junior

LB – Lucas Reza, Morristown, junior

LB – Jack Defusco, West Morris, senior

LB – Jake Carlo, Mount Olive, senior

DB – Jared Irwin, Roxbury, senior

DB – Tyler Wu, West Morris, senior

DB – Braden Van Zile, Morristown, senior

HONORABLE MENTION

Mason Blood, Morris Knolls, senior; Reed Donegan, Morristown, junior; Rondell Derrick, Mount Olive, junior; Josh Anderson, Randolph, senior; Elijah Kali, Roxbury, senior; Sam Rizzuto, West Morris, senior.

National Blue

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Zach Grande, Kinnelon, junior

Skill – Landen White, North Warren, senior

Skill – Mikey Horgan, Pequannock, senior

Skill – Sylas White, Boonton, junior

Skill – Dylan Roemmele, Pequannock, sophomore

OL – Pete Urato, Whippany Park, senior

OL – Dylan Cannizzaro, Boonton, senior

OL – Michael Zuercher, Boonton, senior

OL – Matt Hoffman, Kinnelon, senior

OL – Justin Gryszkin, Pequannock, junior

TE – Soren Porada, Kinnelon, sophomore

At-large – Malik Alzubi, Parsippany, senior

DEFENSE

DL – James Bonner, Pequannock, senior

DL – Andrew Stickley, Kinnelon, junior

DL – Tyler Frame, Pequannock, junior

DL – Will Irwin, Pequannock, junior

LB – Jayden Gulick, North Warren, junior

LB – Mitch Fahmie, Whippany Park, senior

LB – Nick Graziano, Parsippany, junior

LB – Drew Cabalar, Boonton, junior

DB – Miykael Barnes, North Warren, senior

DB – Andrew Deehan, Whippany Park, senior

DB – Evan Relovsky, Kinnelon, senior

At-large – Andrew Rivera, Pequannock, senior

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Shane Norvis, Kinnelon, senior

P – Lucas Csezmadia, North Warren, senior

Returner – Alex Regan, Kinnelon, senior

Coach of the Year – Michael Moschella, Pequannock

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Brandon Giangeruso, Whippany Park, sophomore

Skill – Metin Ahmedi, Boonton, junior

Skill – Dylan Morgenroth, Whippany Park, junior

Skill – Nick Zuccala, Pequannock, junior

Skill – Tyler DeNaples, Pequannock, senior

OL – Jason Scocozzo, Boonton, senior

OL – Dom Sette, Whippany Park, junior

OL – Jarrett Behnke, Parsippany, senior

OL – Ryan McCormick, Kinnelon, senior

OL – Henry Struble, Pequannock, junior

At-large – Luke Stefankiewicz, North Warren, senior

DEFENSE

DL – Sam Cobane, Whippany Park, junior

DL – Owen Honey, North Warren, junior

DL – Landon Smith, Kinnelon, sophomore

DL – Sal Vitale, Boonton, junior

LB – Shane Skow, North Warren, senior

LB – Wyatt Sisco, Kinnelon, sophomore

LB – Dylan DeNaples, Pequannock, senior

LB – Nick Pownall, Pequannock, junior

DB – Jordan Kleckla, North Warren, senior

DB – Anthony Facchino, Whippany Park, junior

DB – Eddie Shalongo, Pequannock, junior

HONORABLE MENTION

Adem Qose, Boonton, senior; Matt Goldstein, Kinnelon, junior; Rowan Kessler, North Warren, senior; Lukas Grippo, Parsippany, junior; Patrick Unger, Pequannock, senior; Lucas D’Addozio, Whippany Park, senior.

National Red

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Stephen Paradiso, Cedar Grove, junior

Skill - Nayad Walker, Shabazz, senior

Skill – Nick Iannacone, Cedar Grove, senior

Skill – David Kelly, Glen Ridge, senior

Skill – Rahmir Jackson, Shabazz, senior

OL – Judah Pruitt, Shabazz, senior

OL – Laquan Gaddy, Shabazz, senior

OL – Nick Genuario, Cedar Grove, senior

OL – Jesse Gibbs, Glen Ridge, senior

OL – Nerif Simpson, Newark Collegiate Academy, senior

TE – Nick Russo, Cedar Grove, junior

At-large – Davion Young-Felder, Newark Collegiate Academy, sophomore

DEFENSE

DL – Zaiden MacDonald, Shabazz, sophomore

DL – Jake Liloia, Glen Ridge, junior

DL – Nick Droge, Cedar Grove, senior

DL – Jaleim Chisolm, Shabazz, senior

LB – Benogo Diaby, Newark Collegiate Academy, senior

LB – Bobby Kelly, Cedar Grove, senior

LB – Lennox Bonsu, Shabazz, senior

LB – Will Horan, Glen Ridge, senior

DB – Jackson Morrice, Cedar Grove, junior

DB – Omari Gaines, Shabazz, junior

DB – Brad Foster, Glen Ridge, junior

At-large – Kezah Hall, Shabazz, senior

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Sebastian Kovacs, Cedar Grove, sophomore

P – Dylan O’Neil, Glen Ridge, senior

Returner – Bishay Sanders, Shabazz, senior

Coach of the Year: Naz Oliver, Shabazz

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Nazir Smith, Shabazz, senior

Skill – Anthony Tronio, Cedar Grove, junior

Skill – Gianluca Targia, Cedar Grove, senior

Skill – Jeffery White, Shabazz, senior

Skill – Kymel Gibson, Newark Collegiate Academy, junior

OL – Yasim Collins, Shabazz, senior

OL – Jean-Carlo Gonzalez, Cedar Grove, senior

OL – Thomas Barton, Glen Ridge, sophomore

OL – Keshon Newsome, Newark Collegiate Academy, senior

OL – Felix Santiago, Shabazz, junior

At-large – Dylan O’Neil, Glen Ridge, senior

DEFENSE

DL – Cyree Collins-Jackson, Newark Collegiate Academy, senior

DL – Jake Jordan, Cedar Grove, junior

DL – John Leone, Glen Ridge, sophomore

DL – Javion Henderson, Newark Collegiate Academy, sophomore

LB – Lucas Droge, Cedar Gove, senior

LB – Griffin Looney, Glen Ridge, junior

LB – Davion Porter, Shabazz, junior

LB – Connor Kerney, Cedar Grove, junior

DB – Rayquan Clark, Shabazz, sophomore

DB – Ben DiChiara, Cedar Grove, senior

DB – Morgan Horan, Glen Ridge, senior

HONORABLE MENTION

Santino Catalano, Cedar Grove, junior; Max Corradi, Glen Ridge, senior; Nasir Gaines, Shabazz, senior; Ali Hillman, Newark Collegiate Academy, junior.

National White

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Paul Jones, Weequahic, sophomore

Skill – Rashawn Marshall, Weequahic, senior

Skill – Anthony Brown, Immaculata, senior

Skill – Darryl Barrow, Weequahic, senior

Skill – Nahshon Brown, Central, junior

OL – Ollie Collier, Immaculata, senior

OL – Collin Billips, Immaculata, senior

OL – Sheick Swaray, Weequahic, senior

OL – Hashim Muhammad, Weequahic, senior

OL – Zamir Tutt, Central, senior

TE – Khahir Chancy, Weequahic, senior

At-large – Keyon Thorpe, Snyder, junior

DEFENSE

DL – Kevin Siddley, Snyder, senior

DL – Sajani Millwood, Weequahic, senior

DL – Muhammad Kamara, Weequahic, senior

DL – Aaron Melick, Immaculata, junior

LB – Luke Laub, Immaculata, junior

LB – Tyheed Simmons, Weequahic, senior

LB – Reynoldo Carter, Weequahic, junior

LB – DJ McClary, Snyder, junior

DB – Jahsyn Reid, Central, junior

DB – Elijah Motley, Weequahic, senior

DB – Zakai Armstrong, Weequahic, senior

At-large – Joe Fleming, Immaculata, senior

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Ibrihim Cisse, Weequahic, junior

P – Tyler Oram, Immaculata, junior

Returner – Cole Hayden, Immaculata, junior

Coach of the Year – Brian Logan, Weequahic

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Mason Geis, Immaculata, sophomore

Skill – Leroy Singleton, Weequahic, senior

Skill – Jayshawn Hayes, Weequahic, junior

Skill – Zahir Wilson, Central, junior

Skill – Maikal Muhammad, Immaculata, senior

OL – Nyrell Dommnye, Snyder, freshman

OL – Emmanuel Sales, Weequahic, senior

OL- Rances Martinez, Weequahic, senior

OL – Quashir Walker, Weequahic, senior

OL – Colin Papp, Immaculata, senior

At-large – Andrew Wheeler, Central, sophomore

DEFENSE

DL – Roland Akingbesote, Weequahic, senior

DL – Mike Reuben, Weequahic, senior

DL – Wakeel Balgoun, Central, junior

DL – Roscoe Davis, Immaculata, senior

LB – Basir Shivers, Snyder, junior

LB – Owen Blum, Immaculata, junior

LB – Emmanuel Asante, Weequahic, senior

LB – Tahir Davies, Weequahic, senior

DB – Jayden Worilds, Central, sophomore

DB – Andrew Jones, Weequahic, junior

DB – Shahib Abdul-Karim, Weequahic, senior

HONORABLE MENTION

Mohamed Geuye, Snyder, senior; Isaia Blanks, Hoboken, sophomore; Luke Gradley, Immaculata, junior; Dishon Jerman, Newark Central, freshman; Terrell Lowery, Weequahic, senior.

Patriot Blue

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Alex Orecchio, Old Tappan, junior

Skill – Adrian Caba, Paramus, senior

Skill – Ronan Malady, Old Tappan, junior

Skill – Kevin Regula, Pascack Valley, junior

Skill – RJ Weiss, River Dell, junior

OL – Dan Elyash, Paramus, senior

OL – Ennis Feratovic, Pascack Valley, senior

OL – Mike Gracey, Old Tappan, junior

OL – Isaac Moon, Paramus, senior

OL – Jack Small, Old Tappan, senior

TE – Liam Jones, Paramus, junior

At-large – Shane Burke, Pascack Valley, junior

DEFENSE

DL – Dennis Delaney, Old Tappan, senior

DL – Colin Krause, Pascack Valley, junior

DL – Ryan O’Neill, Old Tappan, senior

DL – Joey Von Tobel, Pascack Valley, senior

LB – Robert Agans, Old Tappan, junior

LB – Colin Foley, Pascack Valley, senior

LB – Gabe Perez, Bergenfield, senior

LB – Nick Rossi, Old Tappan, junior

DB – Evan Brooks, Old Tappan, senior

DB – Ashton Kazinci, Pascack Valley, junior

DB – Mike Micelli, Old Tappan, senior

At-large – Brandon Srebnik, Demarest, senior

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Nico Ottomanelli, Old Tappan, senior

P – Brandon Durrenburger, Paramus, junior

Returner – Chris Kelm, River Dell, junior

Coach of the Year – Brian Dunn, Old Tappan

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Adam Shaw, Pascack Valley, sophomore

Skill – Owen Deady, Pascack Valley, senior

Skill – Mike Fronzaglia, Pascack Valley, junior

Skill – Christian Greaney, Old Tappan, senior

Skill – Mason Merkle, Paramus, junior

OL – Liam Boyle, River Dell, senior

OL – Peter Kurys, Demarest, junior

OL – Lemar Lumsden, Bergenfield, sophomore

OL – Matthew Renaghan, Old Tappan, senior

At-large – Aidin Xheraj, Paramus, senior

DEFENSE

DL – Hansel Asmar, Paramus, senior

DL – Evan McIntyre, Pascack Valley, senior

DL – Francisco Valdez, Bergenfield, senior

DL – Connor Yeandle, River Dell, senior

LB – Chris Aykurt, Paramus, senior

LB – Jake Merlino, Pascack Valley, senior

LB – Devyn Radoian, Old Tappan, sophomore

LB – Dante Ricciardi, Pascack Valley, junior

DB – Dean Marucci, River Dell, junior

DB – Tim Rutigliano, Old Tappan, senior

DB – Kai Smith, Pascack Valley, sophomore

HONORABLE MENTION

Josh Hur, Bergenfield, junior; Juel Reyes, Demarest, senior; Zack Piccinich, Old Tappan, senior; Andrew Rennar, Paramus, junior; Marc Dellaquila, Pascack Valley, sophomore; Phil Doornheim, River Dell, senior.

Patriot Red

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Maurice Williams, Orange, senior

Skill – Rocky Rodriguez, Bayonne, senior

Skill – Rahmir Gosa, Lincoln, senior

Skill – Ma’khy Acey, Orange, senior

Skill – Zaire Williams, West Side, senior

OL – Justin Perry, Bayonne, senior

OL – Jahmeir Wright, Lincoln, senior

OL – Robert Mack, Lincoln, junior

OL – Christian Brewster, Orange, senior

OL – Malcolm Toure, West Side, junior

TE – King Atkins, Lincoln, senior

At-large – Nicholas Hinds, Lincoln, senior

DEFENSE

DL – Nyson Randolph, Lincoln, senior

DL – Julius Velasquez, Bayonne, senior

DL – Aaron Biart, Orange, sophomore

DL – Jordan David, North Bergen, junior

LB – Jamal Sanders, Lincoln, senior

LB – Shamar Myers, Orange, junior

LB – Jeremy George, Bayonne, senior

LB – Shawn Mohammed, Lincoln, senior

DB – Deon McKinnon, Bayonne, sophomore

DB – Mekhi Casseus, Lincoln, senior

DB – Kylil Golden, Lincoln, senior

At-large – Wazir Jenkins, West Side, junior

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Mike Tawfik, Bayonne, junior

P – Mark Bouchra, Bayonne, senior

Returner – Warren Barnett, Lincoln, junior

Coach of the Year – Robert Hampton, Lincoln

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Nico Sampson Jr., Bayonne, sophomore

Skill – Tyshaun Boyd, Orange, sophomore

Skill – Isiah Ross, Bayonne, sophomore

Skill – Adam Jaafar, North Bergen, junior

Skill – Warren Barnett, Lincoln, junior

OL – Darron Rosborough, Lincoln, senior

OL – Ahmad Dominick, Lincoln, junior

OL – James Fowler, Bayonne, junior

OL – Casious Velasquez, Bayonne, junior

OL – Khahil Nowline, West Side, junior

At-large – Samier Ward, Orange, junior

DEFENSE

DL – Elijah Dinkins, Lincoln, sophomore

DL – Antonio Andino, Lincoln, senior

DL – Fady Mansour, Bayonne, junior

DL – Rajani Munroe, Orange, senior

LB – Jerome Hayes Jr., Bayonne, sophomore

LB – Toure Conner, Lincoln, senior

LB – Abdou Mbengue, North Bergen, junior

LB – Derrick Henderson, West Side, freshman

DB – Jayden David, North Bergen, sophomore

DB – Daryl Smith, Bayonne, sophomore

DB – Omari Rotilu, Lincoln, senior

HONORABLE MENTION

Charcel Burgess, Lincoln, senior; Angel Cruz, Bayonne, senior; Avion Johnson, North Bergen, senior; Samir Wilkins, Orange, junior; Kishon Brown, West Side, senior.

Patriot White

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Damian Kribs, Passaic Valley, senior

Skill – Anthony Drago, West Essex, junior

Skill – Eric Allendinger, Passaic Valley, senior

Skill – Justin Mondestin, Wayne Valley, senior

Skill – Jeremiah Cook, Belleville, junior

OL – Chris Nigro, West Essex, senior

OL – Eldin Gashi, West Essex, senior

OL – Dom Farro, Nutley, junior

OL – Alex Marte, Wayne Valley, senior

OL – Kenny Van Winkle, Passaic Valley, junior

TE – Darrius Rivers, Wayne Valley, junior

At-large – Cooper Titan, Millburn, senior

DEFENSE

DL – Tyler Von Roth, Nutley, junior

DL – Riley Ruane, West Essex, senior

DL – Diego Cruz, Wayne Valley, junior

DL – Frankie Martino, Passaic Valley, senior

LB – Nick Sangillo, West Essex, junior

LB – Jake Goldman, Millburn, senior

LB – Brenden Immediato, Wayne Valley, junior

LB – Brandon Veneziano, Passaic Valley, senior

DB – Max Garcia, West Essex, junior

DB – Jorden Simeone, West Essex, senior

DB – Erik Davis, Millburn, senior

At-large – Brian Blake, Wayne Valley, senior

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Erik Thompson, Nutley, senior

P – John Moss, West Essex, senior

Returner – Karim Elsaadany, Passaic Valley, senior

Coach of the Year – Chris Benacquista, West Essex

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Danny Ferrauilo, Wayne Valley, sophomore

Skill – Ryan Lasher, West Essex, senior

Skill – Ralphie Cintron, Passaic Valley, junior

Skill – Sean McAloon, Nutley, senior

Skill – Quentin Kuehn, Millburn, senior

OL – Mike Cerisano, West Essex, junior

OL – Mercer Rosenbaum, Millburn, senior

OL – Michael Sanchez, Belleville, senior

OL – Alex Raymond, Passaic Valley, senior

OL – Nick Pavlikivskii, West Essex, senior

OL – Sam Long, West Essex, senior

DEFENSE

DL – Aiden Kindler, Wayne Valley, junior

DL – Jon Jon Kurtsoy, Millburn, senior

DL – Jake Long, West Essex, sophomore

DL – Ryan Schmitz, Wayne Valley, senior

LB – Aidan Rotbaum, Nutley, freshman

LB – Dante Benvenuti, Passaic Valley, sophomore

LB – Stavros Makrygiannis, Passaic Valley, senior

LB – Marc Meola, Passaic Valley, junior

DB – Tyler Gann, West Essex, senior

DB – Matt Chetirkin, Wayne Valley, senior

DB – Jeriah Cabrales, Wayne Valley, junior

HONORABLE MENTION

Khalil Bey, Belleville, senior; Brett Molka, Millburn, senior; Jalyn Caraballo, Ntuley, sophomore; Richie Breitwieser, Passaic Valley, sophomore; Corey Niethe, Wayne Valley, senior; Brady Phillips, West Essex, junior.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Super Football Conference: 2023 All-Division teams