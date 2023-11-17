Super Football Conference announces 2023 All-Division teams. See them here
Here are the Super Football Conference All-Division teams, as selected by the coaches.
United Red
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB- Dominic Campanile, Bergen Catholic, junior
Skill Pos- Quincy Porter, Bergen Catholic, junior
Skill Pos- Yasin Willis, St. Joseph, senior
Skill Pos- Michael Dunmore, Seton Hall Prep, senior
Skill Pos- Bobby Mays, Don Bosco, senior
OL- Marcus Linder, Bergen Catholic, senior
OL- Tyler Dunn, Seton Hall Prep, senior
OL- Cooper LaFond, St. Peter’s Prep, senior
OL- Christian Alvarez, St. Joseph, sophomore
OL- Kevin Garcia, Don Bosco, senior
At-Large- Nate Bailey, St. Joseph, sophomore
TE- Casey O’Sullivan, Seton Hall Prep, senior
DEFENSE
DL- Elijah Kinsler, Bergen Catholic, senior
DL- Jordan Thomas, Don Bosco, senior
DL- Lamont Lester, Don Bosco, senior
DL- Joe Asiain, St. Peter’s Prep, senior
LB- Christian Gonzalez, Bergen Catholic, senior
LB- Christian Black, Seton Hall Prep, senior
LB- Jayden Brown, Don Bosco, senior
LB- Ricky Anastassi, St. Joseph, senior
DB- Kaj Sanders, Bergen Catholic, senior
DB- Jaylen McClain, Seton Hall Prep, senior
DB- Jahmir Joseph, St. Joseph, junior
At-Large- Ethan Cohall, Bergen Catholic, junior
SPECIAL TEAMS
K- Jack Catchpole, Seton Hall Prep, senior
P- Brandon Appicilar, Bergen Catholic, senior
Returner- Conor Cosgrove, Don Bosco, senior
Coach of the Year- Vito Campanile, Bergen Catholic
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB- Pat Grusser, St. Joseph, senior
Skill Pos- Julius Vicari, Seton Hall Prep, senior
Skill Pos- Anthony Perrotti, Bergen Catholic
Skill Pos- Jovon Williams, St. Joseph, junior
Skill Pos- Dallas Reece, St. Peter’s Prep, senior
OL- Steven Lizama, St. Peter’s Prep, senior
OL- Declan McKiernan, Seton Hall Prep, senior
OL- Owen Fernandez, Bergen Catholic, senior
OL- Trey Nightingale, St. Joseph, senior
OL- Amori Francis, Don Bosco, senior
At-Large- Nyier Daniels, Bergen Catholic, senior
DEFENSE
DL- Anthony Morales, Bergen Catholic, senior
DL- Jack Tierney, Seton Hall Prep, senior
DL- Xavier Miles, St. Peter’s Prep, senior
DL- Vin Ferrara, St. Joseph, junior
LB- Spencer Devila, St. Joseph, senior
LB- Sahmad Bailey, St. Peter’s Prep, senior
LB- Justin Cook, Seton Hall Prep, junior
LB- Kaden Irby-Mason, Bergen Catholic, junior
DB- Hassan Moore, St. Peter’s Prep, senior
DB- Jordan Thomas, Bergen Catholic, sophomore
DB- Naiim Parrish, Bergen Catholic, junior
HONORABLE MENTION
Vincent Bertone, Don Bosco, senior
Marvell Davis, St. Peter’s Prep, senior
Michael DelPome, Bergen Catholic, senior
Liam Londergan, Seton Hall Prep, senior
Jimmy Montesano, St. Joseph, senior
United White
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB- Chris Dietrich, Pope John, senior
Skill Pos- Ryan Trafford, Delbarton, senior
Skill Pos- Dez Jones, DePaul, junior
Skill Pos- Kenyon Massey, Paramus Catholic, senior
Skill Pos- Tylik Hill, Pope John, junior
OL- Malachi Goodman, Paramus Catholic, junior
OL- Justin Platt, Pope John, senior
OL- Jake Macce, Delbarton, senior
OL- Ryan Cregan, Delbarton, senior
OL- Triquil Monroe, DePaul, senior
TE- Philip Folmar, Delbarton, junior
At-Large- Nolan James, DePaul, junior
DEFENSE
DL- Connor Martin, Delbarton, senior
DL- Sir Paris Jones, Pope John, senior
DL- Kyle Checchio, Delbarton, junior
DL- Macai Moore, Paramus Catholic, senior
LB- Anthony Natoli, DePaul, junior
LB- Dallas Hurley, Delbarton, senior
LB- Johnny Riley, Delbarton, senior
LB- Tyler Houser, Pope John, junior
DB- Tyler Dasilva, Delbarton, senior
DB- Will McGinty, Delbarton, senior
DB- Austin Quandt, Delbarton, senior
At-Large- Xavier Williams, Paramus Catholic, junior
SPECIAL TEAMS
K- Jack Morgese, Pope John, senior
P- Joseph Cunningham, DePaul, senior
Returner-James Dely, Paramus Catholic, junior
Coach of the Year- Brian Bowers, Delbarton; Dom Gaston, Pope John
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB- Derek Zammit, DePaul, sophomore
Skill Pos- Elijah Burress, DePaul, junior
Skill Pos- Austin Kivler, Delbarton, senior
Skill Pos- Charlie Mulligan, Pope John, senior
Skill Pos- Jadin Johnson, Paramus Catholic, senior
OL- Juan Minaya, Paramus Catholic, senior
OL- Frank Fehrenbach, Delbarton, senior
OL- Andy Covello, Delbarton, junior
OL- Mike Troutman, DePaul, junior
OL- Dan O’Leary, Pope John, junior
At-Large- Christian Zebrowski, Delbarton, senior
DEFENSE
DL- Luca Lopez, Delbarton, junior
DL- Chris Dadas, Delbarton, sophomore
DL- Joe Pappas, Pope John junior
DL- Derion Johnson, Paramus Catholic, sophomore
LB- Wes Johnston, Pope John, junior
LB- Jeremy Lopez, DePaul, senior
LB- Joe Walton, Pope John, senior
LB- Meikhi Cuttino, Paramus Catholic, senior
DB- Troy Bailey, Delbarton, junior
DB- Adrian Laing, Paramus Catholic, senior
DB- Deshawn Stewart, DePaul, junior
HONORABLE MENTION
Alex Estey, Delbarton, senior
Nazario Ramos, DePaul, senior
Jon Camacho, Paramus Catholic
Jarrod Cofransesco, Pope John, senior
American Blue
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB- Brian Gruber, Sussex Tech, junior
Skill Pos- Jacob Savage, Kittatinny, senior
Skill Pos- Ryan Stricchiola, Lenape Valley, senior
Skill Pos- Demarius Posey, Newton, senior
OL- Jhett Laurie, Lenape Valley, senior
OL- Billy Greenhaugh, Newton, senior
OL- Pat Teets, Newton, senior
OL- Michael Hudson, Newton, senior
OL- Giovanni Galacio, Hackettstown, senior
TE- Jaiden McNeil, Wallkill Valley, senior
At-Large- Zack Clarken, Wallkill Valley, junior
DEFENSE
DL- Joel Cano, Lenape Valley, senior
DL- Max Faye, Newton, sophomore
DL- Shawn Garrison, Sussex Tech, senior
DL- Louis Todaro, Hackettstown, senior
LB- Nick Kurilko, Newton, sophomore
LB- Anthony Tudda, Newton, junior
LB- Cole Phillips, Sussex Tech, senior
LB- Cole Davis, Kittatinny, senior
DB- Tanner Gaboda, Lenape Valley, junior
DB- Brendan Lynch, Newton, senior
DB- Anthony Sgroi, Wallkill Valley, senior
At-Large- Daniel Fahey, Kittatinny, senior
SPECIAL TEAMS
K- Mason McLean, Lenape Valley, senior
P- Tyler Scarpone, Kittatinny, senior
Returner- Kevin Guisti, Lenape Valley, sophomore
Coach of the Year- Brian Stellingwerf, Sussex Tech
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB- Matt Ellsworth, Newton, sophomore
Skill Pos- Dylan Cotter, Newton, senior
Skill Pos- Connor Hoebee, Wallkill Valley, sophomore
Skill Pos- Matthew Guenther, Hackettstown, junior
OL- Drew Grant, Lenape Valley, senior
OL- Matt Finn, Newton, senior
OL- Alano Festa, Newton, senior
OL- Aaron Smolinski, Sussex Tech, senior
OL/TE- Shawn Dehagra, Sussex Tech, senior
At-Large- Jordan Pflugfelder, Kittatinny, junior
DEFENSE
DL- Andrew Bicher, Lenape Valley, senior
DL- Nick Reo, Kittatinny, senior
DL- Sam Fara, Sussex Tech, senior
DL- Gavin Mericle, Sussex Tech, sophomore
LB- Trey Moodie, Lenape Valley, junior
LB- Tommy Carroll, Newton, senior
LB- Nick Mendoza, Wallkill Valley, senior
LB/DL- Andrew Stoffels, Sussex Tech, junior
DB- Aidan Durna, Hackettstown, senior
DB- Kevin O’Keefe, Kittatinny, sophomore
At-Large- David Manzi, Lenape Valley, senior
HONORABLE MENTION
Samson Burke, Hackettstown, senior; Niko Martinez, Kittatinny, sophomore; Eddie Church, Lenape Valley, senior; Matt Teets, Newton, senior; Marco Castro, Sussex Tech, sophomore; Kellen Brown, Wallkill Valley, sophomore.
American Gold
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB- Louie Anemone, Caldwell, senior
Skill Pos- Joey Marinello, Caldwell, senior
Skill Pos- Greg Randall, Madison, senior
Skill Pos- Ian Redzepagic, Mountain Lakes, senior
Skill Pos- Kevin Loparnos, Hanover Park, senior
OL- Cole Bazerman, Caldwell, junior
OL- James Amorosi, Madison, senior
OL- Shane Costigan, Verona, senior
OL- Aidan Hartney, Caldwell, junior
OL- Luke Riordan, Hanover Park, senior
TE- Marco Dzamba, Mountain Lakes, senior
At-Large- Zach Garmont, Verona, senior
DEFENSE
DL- Cosmo Fusco, Mountain Lakes, senior
DL- Erik Edelman, Morris Catholic, junior
DL- Nick Fayo, Mountain Lakes, senior
DL- Brandon Quintero, Madison, senior
LB- Hector Lopez, Hanover Park, junior
LB- Julian Casale, Caldwell, senior
LB- Giacomo Bevacqua, Mountain Lakes, senior
LB- Bodie Maisano, Verona, sophomore
DB- Jake Gruzas, Caldwell, senior
DB- Joey Filippone, Hanover Park, junior
DB- Jason Grzymala, Hanover Park, senior
At-Large- Mike Mignone, Caldwell, junior
SPECIAL TEAMS
K- Ryan Roberts, Hanover Park, senior
P- Kieran Patel, Verona, senior
Returner- Nick Mignone, Caldwell, sophomore
Coach of the Year- Kevin Batty, Verona
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB- Ben Miniter, Mountain Lakes, senior
Skill Pos- Dom Velardi, Caldwell, senior
Skill Pos- Jordan Hernando, Mountain Lakes, senior
Skill Pos- Luke D’Ambola, Madison, senior
Skill Pos- PJ DiMaiolo, Hanover Park, junior
OL- Charlie Male, Caldwell, senior
OL- Chris Dowling, Mountain Lakes, senior
OL- Aidan Cifaretto, Verona, senior
OL- Michael Mucci, Mountain Lakes, senior
OL- Danny MacDougal, Hanover Park, junior
At-Large- Connor DeMasi, Verona, junior
DEFENSE
DL- Andrew Fonseca, Caldwell, junior
DL- Nick Williams, Hanover Park, senior
DL- Jonathan Erickson, Madison, junior
DL- Mike Farrell, Hanover Park, senior
LB- Finn Kenney, Hanover Park, senior
LB- Sean Murtagh, Caldwell, junior
LB- Matt Lahoe, Morris Catholic, senior
LB- Chris Carfano, Madison, junior
DB- Nick Moyano, Caldwell, sophomore
DB- Joey Tantawi, Hanover Park, junior
DB- Justin Brennfleck, Mountain Lakes, senior
HONORABLE MENTION
Robert Davis, Hanover Park, senior; Elvis Nikollaj, Caldwell, sophomore; Jack O’Donnell, Madison, senior; James Conigliaro, Morris Catholic, senior; Aidan Malnati, Mountain Lakes, senior; Ethan Fersch, Verona, senior.
American Red
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB- Robbie Carcich, Westwood, senior
Skill Pos- Joe Klein, Westwood, senior
Skill Pos- Joseph DeMarco, Mahwah, senior
Skill Pos- Preston Duffy, Mahwah, junior
Skill Pos- Aidan Dugan, Westwood, junior
OL- Logan Bahn, Ramsey, senior
OL- Luke Biello, Westwood, junior
OL- Andrew Ohnegian, Ramsey, senior
OL- AJ Rosenberger, Dumont, senior
OL- Alec Kasperian, Mahwah, senior
TE- Tommy Bussanich, Westwood, junior
At-Large- David Kobobel, Mahwah, senior
DEFENSE
DL- Dario Mathurin, Westwood, junior
DL- RJ Ussher, Westwood, senior
DL- Braiden Mattesich, Mahwah, senior
DL- Andrew McDade, Ramsey, junior
LB- Luca Gemma, Ramsey, senior
LB- Michael Carcich, Westwood, senior
LB- Rich Redfern, Dumont, junior
LB- Ben Kerschner, Mahwah, senior
DB- Shea Losino, Ridgefield Park, senior
DB- Aidan Carrazana, Westwood, senior
DB- Steve Klein, Westwood, sophomore
At-Large- Josiah Guzman, Dumont, senior
SPECIAL TEAMS
K- Sean Morrison, Westwood, junior
P- Ethan Chiaramonte, Dumont, senior
Returner- Eli Tavares, Westwood, junior
Coach of the Year- Bobby Guy, Westwood
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB- Aidan Sweeney, Ramsey, senior
Skill Pos- Bryan Paul, Ramsey, senior
Skill Pos- Daniel McClanahan, Mahwah, senior
Skill Pos- Jacob Pla, Dumont, junior
Skill Pos- Joe Papp, Dumont, junior
OL- Jordan Twiss, Tenafly, senior
OL- Max Ingerman, Mahwah, senior
OL- Tyler Roberts, Westwood, senior
OL- Braeden Roberts, Westwood, senior
OL- Dante Downey, Westwood, junior
At-Large- Francisco Then, Ridgefield Park, sophomore
DEFENSE
DL- Alex DeDios, Mahwah, senior
DL- Cole Mogenson, Tenafly, senior
DL- Dave Gaboardi, Westwood, senior
DL- Tyler Rivera, Dumont, senior
LB- Elijah Dickson, Mahwah, sophomore
LB- Owen Delgado, Ramsey, senior
LB- Jamie Garguilo, Dumont, junior
LB- Luke Bussanich, Westwood, junior
DB- Mike Rainaldi, Westwood, junior
DB- Rocco Velluzzi, Dumont
DB- Devin Knause, Tenafly
HONORABLE MENTION
Michael Gil, Dumont, sophomore; Ryon Arsala, Mahwah, senior; Van Schoening, Ramsey, senior; Miles Green, Ridgefield Park, senior; Asher Zorn, Tenafly, senior; Charles Sarlo, Westwood, sophomore.
American White
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB- Collin Sabric, Lakeland, junior
Skill Pos- Logan Pych, Vernon, senior
Skill Pos- Mason Mericle, High Point, senior
Skill Pos- Jeremy O’Hernandez, Lakeland, junior
Skill Pos- Jake Spear, Lakeland, senior
OL- Tahg Herbison, Sparta, senior
OL- Duke Staley, Vernon, senior
OL- Declan Monaghan, Sparta, senior
OL- Spencer Ribitzki, West Milford, senior
OL- Logan Kerr, Jefferson, senior
TE- Franco Luna, Vernon, senior
At-Large- Josh Brancy, Sparta, senior
DEFENSE
DL- Jack Auston, Vernon, senior
DL- Chad Quaranta, Vernon, senior
DL- Andrew Ganci, Lakeland, senior
DL- Brody McCormack, Lakeland, junior
LB- Syrus Castanaga, Vernon, junior
LB- Greg Peters, Sparta, senior
LB- Hunter Chlodnicki, Sparta, junior
DB- Kyle Keyes, Lakeland, senior
DB- Ryan Moran, Jefferson, senior
DB- Cade Martress, High Point, senior
At-Large- Tyler Genuardi, West Milford, senior
SPECIAL TEAMS
K- Luca Vizzini, Vernon, junior
P- Chase Tyburczy, West Milford, sophomore
Returner- Nate Ford, West Milford, senior
Coach of the Year- Stephen Down, Vernon
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB- Aydin Deane, West Milford, sophomore
Skill Pos- Jayden Quintero, Vernon, junior
Skill Pos- John Elko, High Point, junior
Skill Pos- Jake Kelshaw, West Milford, junior
Skill Pos- Mike VanderMeullin, Jefferson, senior
OL- Connor Dyk, Vernon, senior
OL- Damon Greenwood, Vernon, senior
OL- Liam Harrington, Lakeland, junior
OL- Tim Connolly, Jefferson, senior
OL- Ty Woods, High Point, senior
At-Large- Eydan Linares, Lakeland, senior
DEFENSE
DL- Ryan Groves, Vernon, senior
DL- Shane Stiansen, Sparta, senior
DL- Cooper Struble, Lakeland, senior
DL- John Calderon, Sparta, senior
LB- Antonio Santora, Lakeland, senior
LB- Lucas Brown, Sparta, junior
LB- Christian Rodriguez, Sparta, senior
LB- Brett Provenzano, West Milford, senior
DB- Matt Baumann, Vernon, junior
DB- Jake Del Rosario, Vernon, junior
DB- Sean Walker, Lakeland, senior
HONORABLE MENTION
Junior Guzman, High Point, senior; Jeff Evans, Jefferson, senior; Aidan Thacker, Lakeland, junior; Shane Hoover, Sparta, sophomore; Jake Schwarzlow, West Milford, senior; Colin Dignan, Vernon, senior.
Freedom Blue
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB - Ma'Kao Taylor, Passaic Tech, senior
Skill - Devan Strobel, Clifton, senior
Skill - Trashon Dye, Passaic Tech, senior
Skill - Jamar Reynolds, Eastside, junior
Skill - Justin Griffin, Passaic, sophomore
O-line - Trumaine Lawson, Clifton, senior
O-line - Camare Watson, Kennedy, senior
O-line - Justin Kimutai, Eastside, junior
O-line - Owen Westcott, Passaic Tech, senior
O-line - James Brown, Passaic, junior
O-line - Kaiden Rex, Passaic Tech, senior
O-line - Cashmere Jones, Passaic Tech, senior
DEFENSE
D-line - Nehemiah Green, Eastside, senior
D-line - Yahzier Lennon, Kennedy, junior
D-line - Justin Gaviria, Clifton, junior
D-line - Travon Dye, Passaic Tech, senior
LB - Kyano Jimenez, Clifton, senior
LB - Zaire Belton, Eastside, senior
LB - Jordan Alston, Passaic Tech, senior
LB - Zaiden Hughes, Clifton, sophomore
DB - Jovan Tyrell, Passaic Tech, senior
DB - Amir Richardson, Kennedy, senior
DB - Exavier Cuevas, Eastside, junior
At-large - Michael Clark, Passaic, senior
SPECIAL TEAMS
K - Efrain Sanchez, Passaic Tech, senior
P - Ahmed Ahmed, Kennedy, senior
Returner - Nate Cenari, Clifton, senior
Coach of the Year - Matt Demarest, Passaic Tech
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB - Nigel Jennings, Eastside, senior
Skill - Owen Juskiewicz, Passaic Tech, senior
Skill - Jordan Reames, Eastside, senior
Skill - Zahir Weatherington, Clifton, sophomore
Skill - Anthony Thomas, Kennedy, senior
O-line - Aiden Romero, Clifton, sophomore
O-line - Isiaiah Oquerido, Eastside, senior
O-line - Nathan Elony, Passaic Tech, senior
O-line - Jacob Blunt, Passaic Tech, sneior
O-line - Alvaro Uribe, Kennedy, junior
At-large - Marilon Torres, Passaic, senior
DEFENSE
D-line - Isaac Cazimoski, Clifton, junior
D-line - Rayvon Jackson, Eastside, senior
D-line - LaDainian Pless, Passaic Tech, senior
D-line - Aarom Mendoza, Passaic Tech, junior
LB - Adrian Ribera, Eastside, sophomore
LB - David Chavez, Clifton, senior
LB - Damion Rosario, Passaic Tech, senior
LB - Zaire Battle, Passaic, senior
DB - Alex Franco, Clifton, senior
DB - Messiah McCullom, Eastside, senior
DB - Joel Perez, Passaic Tech, junior
HONORABLE MENTION
Marvin Bailey, Clifton, senior; Jabier Kitchen, Eastside, junior; Isaiah Marshall, Kennedy, junior; Ahmire Foster, Passaic Tech, senior; Reyli Gonzalez, Passaic, sophomore.
Freedom Red
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Kyree Fisher, East Orange, senior
Skill – Adonis White, West Orange, senior
Skill – Tyrell Wilfong, West Orange, junior
Skill – Shakur Taylor, East Orange, junior
Skill – Rakir Brown, Barringer, senior
OL – Will Cordero, Bloomfield, senior
OL – Jake Jeffay, West Orange, senior
OL – Jontae Walters, East Orange, senior
OL – Ricardo Camacho, West Orange, senior
OL – Alvins Collins, East Orange, junior
TE – Elijah Valentin, Bloomfield, senior
At-large – Adonis Akande, Barringer, junior
DEFENSE
DL – Darrell James, East Orange, junior
DL – DJ Coltenback, Bloomfield, junior
DL – Gabe McCulloch, Bloomfield, junior
DL – Zekai Wimberly, West Orange, senior
LB – Myles Snead, West Orange, senior
LB – Corey Woolridge, East Orange, senior
LB – Jonathan Nichol, Bloomfield, senior
LB – Seth Reyes, Dickinson, senior
DB – Chaas McCoy, West Orange, senior
DB – Tyshawn Young, Barringer, senior
DB – Sebastian Urena, Bloomfield, junior
At-large – Eahjay McAdams, West Orange, junior
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Samuel Adekolu, East Orange, junior
P – Dante Davis, Bloomfield, senior
Returner – Quamain Young, Barringer, senior
Coach of the Year: Michael Carter, Bloomfield
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Trevor Frantantoni, Bloomfield, senior
Skill – Alex Hanks, East Orange, sophomore
Skill – Justin Laniyan, West Orange, senior
Skill – Jashawn Rogers, Dickinson, senior
Skill – Nyzir Kearney, Barringer, junior
OL – Miles Adams, West Orange, senior
OL – Alonzo Nesbitt, Bloomfield, senior
OL – Wazyn King, East Orange, junior
OL – Eric Sanabria, West Orange, junior
OL – Gabe Chavarria, Dickinson, senior
At-large – Charles LaMorte, West Orange, junior
DEFENSE
DL – Davohn Abrams, Barringer, senior
DL – Darius Brown, West Orange, junior
DL – Justin Guzman, Dickinson, senior
DL – Romario Aime, Bloomfield, senior
LB – Anthony Pope, Bloomfield, junior
LB – Demetrius Penn, Barringer, junior
LB – Christopher Barrino, West Orange, junior
LB – Mekhi Field, Bloomfield, junior
DB – Raza Stanley, West Orange, senior
DB – Darius Williams, Dickinson, junior
DB – Ali Wilson, Barringer, junior
HONORABLE MENTION
Alex Feliciano, Barringer, senior; Wayne Oliphant, Bloomfield, senior; Bryce Oliver, Dickinson, senior; Ernst Jeune, East Orange, junior; Rayel Hunter, West Orange, senior.
Freedom White
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Bubba Lewis, Montclair, junior
Skill – Kareem Corey, Irvington, senior
Skill – Mark Boyd, Union City, junior
Skill – David Thom Rodgers, Montclair, senior
Skill – Stevenson Memo, Columbia, senior
OL – Anthony Crawford, Union City, senior
OL – Tyler James, Irvington, senior
OL – Harry Miller, Montclair, junior
OL – Kevin Rosario, Union City, junior
OL – Wesley Mathis, Montclair, senior
TE – Damian Rosario, Union City, senior
At-large – Elijah Rose, Union City, senior
DEFENSE
DL – Jahide Lesaine, Irvington, senior
DL – Maraad Watson, Irvington, senior
DL – Manny Cantillo, Union City, senior
DL – Omar Tillman, Union City, junior
LB – DJ Mangan, Irvington, senior
LB – Jachai Littlejohn, Irvington, junior
LB – Manny Robinson, Montclair, senior
LB – Christian Giordano, Livingston, sophomore
DB – Vaboue Toure, Irvington, senior
DB – Jasin Shiggs, Irvington, senior
DB – Denzel Chavis, Union City, senior
At-large – Zhamir Rowan, Columbia, senior
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Henry Aaron, Columbia, senior
Specialist – Oscar Crosbie Smyth, Montclair, sophomore
Returner – Zakaa Brown, Irvington, senior
Coach of the Year – Will Valdez, Union City
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Marc Molina, Union City, senior
Skill – Alex Holland, Livingston, senior
Skill – Tyler Koffa, Union City, senior
Skill – Jace Auletta, Montclair, junior
Skill – Jayden Lee, Montclair, junior
OL – Dwayne Sterling, Irvington, senior
OL – Danny McClees, Irvington, senior
OL – Adrian Billalta, Union City, sophomore
OL – Moises Diaz, Union City, junior
OL – Max Archer, Columbia, senior
At-large – Jayden Herron, Irvington, sophomore
DEFENSE
DL – Jarous Davis, Montclair, junior
DL – Ishmail Shabazz, Irvington, senior
DL – Mustafa Green, Montclair, junior
DL – Kal Wilson, Montclair, senior
LB – Jerimiah Hayes, Union City, junior
LB – Rashaad Williams, Irvington, senior
LB – Richard Williams, Montclair, junior
LB – Massimo Depaola, Livingston, senior
DB – Cam’Ron Richardson, Irvington, senior
DB – Jayshei Rosario, Union City, senior
DB – Ja-Khi Chance, Montclair, junior
HONORABLE MENTION
Yassan Fields, Columbia, senior; Ashton Martin, Irvington, senior; Aiden Healy, Livingston, senior; Tyler Porter, Montclair, senior; Daniel Vargas, Union City, senior.
Ivy Red
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Anthony Trongone, Dover, senior
Skill – Jordan Morrell, Pascack Hills, senior
Skill – Adriel Perez, Teaneck, senior
Skill – Joe Cortese, Indian Hills, senior
Skill – Owen Caufield, Indian Hills, senior
OL – Travis Brown-Miller, Teaneck, senior
OL – Tyler Duffy, Pascack Hills, senior
OL – Grant Asgarian, Indian Hills, senior
OL – Josiah Ware, Teaneck, junior
OL – Connor Dowling, Hopatcong, senior
TE – Jailil Timothy, Teaneck, senior
At-large – Connor Ohnikian, Pascack Hills, junior
DEFENSE
DL – Brendan Singleton, Pascack Hills, senior
DL – Zachary Strickland, Teaneck, senior
DL – Michael Reddick, Teaneck, senior
DL – Dylan Asgarian, Indian Hills, senior
LB – Alex Chambers, Dover, junior
LB – Devon Buonanno, Pascack Hills, senior
LB – Daniel Elias, Fair Lawn, senior
LB – Jeremiah Harmitt, Teaneck, senior
DB – Emilio Mendez, Dover, junior
DB – Quenton Frazier, Teaneck, senior
DB – Michael Certo, Hopatcong, sophomore
At-large – Jonathan Delacruz, Indian Hills, junior
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Calen Aherne, Pascack Hills, junior
P – Tyler Martin, Fair Lawn, senior
Returner – Alexander Vargas, Fair Lawn, junior
Coach of the Year – Harold Clark, Teaneck
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Cooper Peck, Fair Lawn, senior
Skill – Brandon Flynn, Dover, senior
Skill – Issac Combs, Teaneck, junior
Skill – Eddie Guy, Fair Lawn, junior
Skill – Ryan White, Hopatcong, senior
OL – Edguardo Rivera, Dover, senior
OL – Josh Moore, Teaneck, junior
OL – Gyumin Kwon, Bergen Tech, sophomore
OL – Lucas Zeinhefer, Indian Hills, senior
OL – De-Jilt Kennedy, Hopatcong, senior
At-large – Luke Baldwin, Bergen Tech, senior
DEFENSE
DL – Josh Wright, Pascack Hills, junior
DL – Austin Van Why, Fair Lawn, senior
DL – Jesus Zayas, Dover, junior
DL – Jonathan Reid, Teaneck, senior
LB – Cole Brenniser, Pascack Hills, senior
LB – Chris Carranza, Dover, senior
LB – Anthony Franchina, Indian Hills, senior
LB – Tyler Coban, Fair Lawn, senior
DB – Luke Festa, Indian Hills, junior
DB – Abdallah Alkhatib, Bergen Tech, senior
DB – Ty Christianson, Fair Lawn, junior
HONORABLE MENTON
Aiden Peterson, Bergen Tech, junior; Anderson Daza, Dover, junior; Matt Dunn, Fair Lawn, senior; Jaysin Burgos, Hopatcong, senior; Matthew Albora, Indian Hills, senior; Sam Lundgren, Pascack Hills, junior; Kevin Randolph, Teaneck, sophomore.
Ivy White
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Damani Williams, Dwight Morrow, junior
Skill – Jordan Moorer, Dwight Morrow, senior
Skill – Lenny Colon, Fort Lee, senior
Skill – Jakem Brown, Newark East Side, junior
Skill – Jaquise McKever, Newark East Side, senior
OL – Richard Duque, Dwight Morrow, sophomore
OL – Demetri Vonderlinden, Fort Lee, junior
OL – Arsham Bayrami, Fort Lee, senor
OL – David Guzman, Memorial, junior
OL – Arthur DeLima, Newark East Side, senior
TE – Jaeda Boykins, Memorial, senior
At-large – QB- Jason Marasciulo, Cliffside Park, junior
DEFENSE
DL – Maurice Williams, Dwight Morrow, junior
DL – Camil Gil, Memorial, senior
DL – Kwabena Abrokwa, East Side, senior
DL – Joel Rodriguez, Fort Lee, senior
LB – Michael Ramirez, Dwight Morrow, senior
LB – Emmanuel Mingo, East Side, senior
LB – Gabe Jimenez, Fort Lee, senior
LB – Eddie Schaefer, Cliffside Park, junior
DB – Arieyon Wiliams, Dwight Morrow, sophomore
DB – Malichi West-Williams, East Side, junior
DB – Safety-Jaden Lugo, Fort Lee, senior
At-Large – Jun Best, Fort Lee, senior
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Las Darboe, Cliffside Park, senior
P – Joel Ramsey, Kearney, sophomore
Returner – Isa Thomas, Newark East Side, freshman
Coach of the Year – Damon Harrison, East Side
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Xavier Smith, Newark East Side, sophomore
Skill – Gershom Thompson, Newark East Side, junior
Skill – Chris Gregory, Cliffside Park, junior
Skill – Danny Caceres, Memorial, junior
Skill – Jalen Balbuena, Fort Lee, junior
OL – Shaquille Creary, Dwight Morrow, junior
OL – Stan Davis, Dwight Morrow, senior
OL – Yostin Gonzalez, Newark East Side, senior
OL – Javon Tyler, Newark East Side, sophomore
OL – Thomas Smith, Memorial, senior
At-large – Isiah Gonzales, Ferris, junior
DEFENSE
DL – Terrance McDonald, Dwight Morrow, senior
DL – Marquis Castleberry, Ferris, senior
DL – Fareed Peregrino, Fort Lee, junior
DL – Elisher Ardolino, Kearny, junior
LB – Kendry Peralta, Fort Lee, senior
LB – Abraham Ramadan, Kearny, freshman
LB – Divon Moore, Newark East Side, sophomore
LB – Gabe Solares, Memorial, senior
DB – Aaron Tinsley, Dwight Morrow, junior
DB – Ameen Jackson, Ferris, sophomore
DB – Carl Martins III, Newark East Side, junior
HONORABLE MENTION
Drake Lewis, Cliffside Park, senior; Eddie Tedesco, Dwight Morrow, junior; Brandon Ortiz, Newark East Side, senior; Luke Senatore, Fort Lee, sophomore; Isiah Gonzalez, Ferris, junior; Julian Franco, Kearny, sophomore; Aiden Rios, Memorial, senior.
Liberty Blue
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Josh Smith, Parsippany Hills, senior
Skill – Julio Tatis, Parsippany Hills, senior
Skill – Anthony Feaster, Montville, junior
Skill – Joey Ciccotelli, Parsippany Hills, senior
Skill – Kevin King, Mendham, junior
OL – Brady Gaeb, Morris Hills, senior
OL – Brandon Kimball, Montville, junior
OL – Christian Imbriano, Parsippany Hills, senior
OL – Chris Nevin, Chatham, senior
OL – Paul Hamas, Warren Hills, senior
TE – Anthony Ferroni, Warren Hills, senior
At-large – Sha-Kim Hicks, Montville, senior
DEFENSE
DL – Giovanni Collins, Parsippany Hills, senior
DL – Dante Palladino, Montville, sophomore
DL – Nick Riess, Warren Hills, sophomore
DL – Declan Higgins, Mendham, junior
LB – Rocco Guglielmo, Parsippany Hills, senior
LB – Kevin Maass, Parsippany Hills, senior
LB – Isaam Gaber, Montville, senior
LB – Brock Duerring, Warren Hills, junior
DB – Mike Vito, Montville, junior
DB – Dylan Duerring, Warren Hills, junior
DB – Manny Ospina, Morris Hills, junior
At-large – Owen Bedell, Chatham, senior
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Matt Martino, Montville, senior
P – John Gogerty, Mendham, senior
Returner – Mike McGrath, Montville, senior
Coach of the Year – Dave Albano, Parsippany Hills
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Mike Ciullo, Montville, junior
Skill – Cole Capuzzi, Mendham, junior
Skill – Corey Wang, Montville, junior
Skill – Jackson Hodges, Chatham, senior
Skill – Jacob Bitar, Chatham, senior
OL – Sam Heath, Morris Hills, senior
OL – Tristan Caminiti, Mendham, senior
OL – Jake Lukasko, Mendham, senior
OL – Ronald Ellerbee, Parsippany Hills, junior
OL – Luke Abilio, Montville, senior
At-large – Dom Graziano, Morris Hills, junior
DEFENSE
DL – Ralph Langone, Mendham, sophomore
DL – Rafael Lindsay, Parsippany Hills, junior
DL – Sean Elsmore, Montville, junior
DL – Ethan Roberts, Warren Hills, senior
LB – Jared Colon, Montville, junior
LB – Joe Levato, Chatham, junior
LB – Omaldy Ferreira, Morris Hills, junior
LB – Steven Lomelo, Mendham, junior
DB – Mason Jobst, Parsippany Hills, senior
DB – Mike Vespi, Montville, junior
DB – Josh Lee, Warren Hills, senior
HONORABLE MENTION
John Tunny, Chatham, senior; Joe Trizinski, Montville, senior; Nick Rex, Morris Hills, junior; Tyler Hanenberg, Parsippany Hills, senior; TJ Kachala, Warren Hills, senior; Harrison Spence, Mendham, junior.
Liberty Red
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Landon DePrima, Ramapo, senior
Skill – Ayden Jones, Hackensack, senior
Skill – Zach Schnorrbusch, Ramapo, senior
Skill – Freddie Kanning, Northern Highlands, senior
Skill – John Mongelli, Wayne Hills, junior
OL – Lucas Ricci, Wayne Hills, senior
OL – David Barrantes, Northern Highlands, senior
OL – Jack D’Avanzo, Ramapo, senior
OL – AJ Caruso, Ridgewood, junior
OL – Ethan Mejia, Hackensack, senior
TE – Charlie Wingfield, Ramapo, junior
At-large – Nate Johnson, Northern Highlands, junior
DEFENSE
DL – Blake Taranto, Northern Highlands, senior
DL – Jay Andersen, Hackensack, senior
DL – Max Messineo, Ridgewood, senior
DL – Parker Johnson, Wayne Hills, junior
LB – Gavin Soares, Northern Highlands, senior
LB – Brandon Del Valle, Ramapo, senior
LB – Joe Farrington, Hackensack, senior
LB – John Aboussleman, Northern Highlands, senior
DB – Danny Smiechowski, Northern Highlands, senior
DB – James Magerko, Ramapo, senior
DB – Sal Cifalino, Wayne Hills, senior
At-large – Matt Boydell, Northern Highlands, junior
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Matt Schwindt, Ridgewood, senior
P – Dylan Rosano, Ramapo, junior
Returner – Shane Hanlon, Northern Highlands, junior
Coach of the Year – Mike DeFazio, Ramapo
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Mike Fitzsimmons, Wayne Hills, sophomore
Skill – George O’Keefe, Northern Highlands, senior
Skill – Colin Burns, Ridgewood, junior
Skill – Bobby Kunzeler, Ridgewood, senior
Skill – Jack Monisera, Wayne Hills, junior
OL – Tom Kick, Wayne Hills, senior
OL – Ben Vander Eems, Ramapo, junior
OL – Mike Nieves, Hackensack, junior
OL – Max Caruso, Ridgewood, junior
OL – John Golden, Northern Highlands, senior
At-large – Dylan Thornton Hackensack, junior
DEFENSE
DL – Jesse DeNobile, Northern Highlands, junior
DL – Brendan Latz, Ramapo, senior
DL – Joe Ross, Ridgewood, senior
DL – Nehemiah Burleson, Ramapo, senior
LB – Sean Meier, Ridgewood, senior
LB – JR Walley, Northern Highlands, senior
LB – Zak Darwish, Rampao, senior
LB – Jo’Vanny Mora, Hackensack, senior
DB – Charlie Merrick, Ridgewood, senior
DB – Zach Kranz, Ridgewood, senior
DB – Vasili Vasilopolous, Wayne Hills, sophomore
HONORABLE MENTION
Shawn Sowah, Hackensack, senior; Chuck Drysten, Northern Highlands, senior; Gavin Taylor, Ramapo, senior; Harrison Cariddi, Ridgewood, junior; Luke Bacchioni, Wayne Hills, sophomore.
Liberty White
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Anthony Skawinski, Roxbury, senior
Skill – Jahmani Miller, Roxbury, senior
Skill – Tyler Cumming, Mount Olive, junior
Skill – Jesse Wilfong, Randolph, senior
Skill – Tyler Brooks, Morris Knolls, senior
OL – Aidan Lynch, Mount Olive, senior
OL – Matt Collins, Roxbury, senior
OL – Richie Vanatta, Mount Olive, junior
OL – Anthony Giammanco, Mount Olive, sophomore
OL – Bryce Cammarata, West Morris, senior
TE – James Kleiven, Randolph, senior
At-large – Kyle Hardie, Morris Knolls, senior
DEFENSE
DL – Collin Cronin, West Morris, senior
DL – Kyle Schiller, Mount Olive, senior
DL – Jadon DeRosa, Roxbury, senior
DL – Giakoby Hills, Morristown, senior
LB – Matt Rattay, Roxbury, senior
LB – Lincoln Youtz, Mount Olive, junior
LB – Bobby Brickner, Morris Knolls, junior
LB – Josh Rivera, Roxbury, senior
DB – Colin Richter, Roxbury, senior
DB – Adam DeCristofaro, Mount Olive, senior
DB - Gavin Drown, West Morris, senior
At-large – Tom Borgia, West Morris, sophomore
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Jake Merlucci, Morris Knolls, junior
P – Gunnar Hilsinger, Roxbury, senior
Returner – Jack Mullery, Mount Olive, senior
Coach of the Year: Brian O’Connor, Mount Olive
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Jake Asbury, Mount Olive, junior
Skill – Jasiah Brown, Morristown, sophomore
Skill – Vin Carpini, Mount Olive, junior
Skill – Garrett Crisp, West Morris, senior
Skill – Jekori Zapata, Mount Olive, junior
OL – Conor Richardson, Morristown, senior
OL – Jeremiah Medina, Mount Olive, senior
OL – Jack Manolis, Randolph, junior
OL – Connor Smyth, Mount Olive, junior
OL – Justin Desbiens, Morris Knolls, senior
At-large – Connor Patton, Roxbury, senior
DEFENSE
DL – Dean Mangiocavallo, Randolph, junior
DL – Sam Frendo, Morris Knolls, senior
DL – Mike Nolan, Morristown, senior
DL – Sam Fallon, Morris Knolls, senior
LB – Dan McGarry, Mount Olive, junior
LB – Lucas Reza, Morristown, junior
LB – Jack Defusco, West Morris, senior
LB – Jake Carlo, Mount Olive, senior
DB – Jared Irwin, Roxbury, senior
DB – Tyler Wu, West Morris, senior
DB – Braden Van Zile, Morristown, senior
HONORABLE MENTION
Mason Blood, Morris Knolls, senior; Reed Donegan, Morristown, junior; Rondell Derrick, Mount Olive, junior; Josh Anderson, Randolph, senior; Elijah Kali, Roxbury, senior; Sam Rizzuto, West Morris, senior.
National Blue
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Zach Grande, Kinnelon, junior
Skill – Landen White, North Warren, senior
Skill – Mikey Horgan, Pequannock, senior
Skill – Sylas White, Boonton, junior
Skill – Dylan Roemmele, Pequannock, sophomore
OL – Pete Urato, Whippany Park, senior
OL – Dylan Cannizzaro, Boonton, senior
OL – Michael Zuercher, Boonton, senior
OL – Matt Hoffman, Kinnelon, senior
OL – Justin Gryszkin, Pequannock, junior
TE – Soren Porada, Kinnelon, sophomore
At-large – Malik Alzubi, Parsippany, senior
DEFENSE
DL – James Bonner, Pequannock, senior
DL – Andrew Stickley, Kinnelon, junior
DL – Tyler Frame, Pequannock, junior
DL – Will Irwin, Pequannock, junior
LB – Jayden Gulick, North Warren, junior
LB – Mitch Fahmie, Whippany Park, senior
LB – Nick Graziano, Parsippany, junior
LB – Drew Cabalar, Boonton, junior
DB – Miykael Barnes, North Warren, senior
DB – Andrew Deehan, Whippany Park, senior
DB – Evan Relovsky, Kinnelon, senior
At-large – Andrew Rivera, Pequannock, senior
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Shane Norvis, Kinnelon, senior
P – Lucas Csezmadia, North Warren, senior
Returner – Alex Regan, Kinnelon, senior
Coach of the Year – Michael Moschella, Pequannock
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Brandon Giangeruso, Whippany Park, sophomore
Skill – Metin Ahmedi, Boonton, junior
Skill – Dylan Morgenroth, Whippany Park, junior
Skill – Nick Zuccala, Pequannock, junior
Skill – Tyler DeNaples, Pequannock, senior
OL – Jason Scocozzo, Boonton, senior
OL – Dom Sette, Whippany Park, junior
OL – Jarrett Behnke, Parsippany, senior
OL – Ryan McCormick, Kinnelon, senior
OL – Henry Struble, Pequannock, junior
At-large – Luke Stefankiewicz, North Warren, senior
DEFENSE
DL – Sam Cobane, Whippany Park, junior
DL – Owen Honey, North Warren, junior
DL – Landon Smith, Kinnelon, sophomore
DL – Sal Vitale, Boonton, junior
LB – Shane Skow, North Warren, senior
LB – Wyatt Sisco, Kinnelon, sophomore
LB – Dylan DeNaples, Pequannock, senior
LB – Nick Pownall, Pequannock, junior
DB – Jordan Kleckla, North Warren, senior
DB – Anthony Facchino, Whippany Park, junior
DB – Eddie Shalongo, Pequannock, junior
HONORABLE MENTION
Adem Qose, Boonton, senior; Matt Goldstein, Kinnelon, junior; Rowan Kessler, North Warren, senior; Lukas Grippo, Parsippany, junior; Patrick Unger, Pequannock, senior; Lucas D’Addozio, Whippany Park, senior.
National Red
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Stephen Paradiso, Cedar Grove, junior
Skill - Nayad Walker, Shabazz, senior
Skill – Nick Iannacone, Cedar Grove, senior
Skill – David Kelly, Glen Ridge, senior
Skill – Rahmir Jackson, Shabazz, senior
OL – Judah Pruitt, Shabazz, senior
OL – Laquan Gaddy, Shabazz, senior
OL – Nick Genuario, Cedar Grove, senior
OL – Jesse Gibbs, Glen Ridge, senior
OL – Nerif Simpson, Newark Collegiate Academy, senior
TE – Nick Russo, Cedar Grove, junior
At-large – Davion Young-Felder, Newark Collegiate Academy, sophomore
DEFENSE
DL – Zaiden MacDonald, Shabazz, sophomore
DL – Jake Liloia, Glen Ridge, junior
DL – Nick Droge, Cedar Grove, senior
DL – Jaleim Chisolm, Shabazz, senior
LB – Benogo Diaby, Newark Collegiate Academy, senior
LB – Bobby Kelly, Cedar Grove, senior
LB – Lennox Bonsu, Shabazz, senior
LB – Will Horan, Glen Ridge, senior
DB – Jackson Morrice, Cedar Grove, junior
DB – Omari Gaines, Shabazz, junior
DB – Brad Foster, Glen Ridge, junior
At-large – Kezah Hall, Shabazz, senior
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Sebastian Kovacs, Cedar Grove, sophomore
P – Dylan O’Neil, Glen Ridge, senior
Returner – Bishay Sanders, Shabazz, senior
Coach of the Year: Naz Oliver, Shabazz
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Nazir Smith, Shabazz, senior
Skill – Anthony Tronio, Cedar Grove, junior
Skill – Gianluca Targia, Cedar Grove, senior
Skill – Jeffery White, Shabazz, senior
Skill – Kymel Gibson, Newark Collegiate Academy, junior
OL – Yasim Collins, Shabazz, senior
OL – Jean-Carlo Gonzalez, Cedar Grove, senior
OL – Thomas Barton, Glen Ridge, sophomore
OL – Keshon Newsome, Newark Collegiate Academy, senior
OL – Felix Santiago, Shabazz, junior
At-large – Dylan O’Neil, Glen Ridge, senior
DEFENSE
DL – Cyree Collins-Jackson, Newark Collegiate Academy, senior
DL – Jake Jordan, Cedar Grove, junior
DL – John Leone, Glen Ridge, sophomore
DL – Javion Henderson, Newark Collegiate Academy, sophomore
LB – Lucas Droge, Cedar Gove, senior
LB – Griffin Looney, Glen Ridge, junior
LB – Davion Porter, Shabazz, junior
LB – Connor Kerney, Cedar Grove, junior
DB – Rayquan Clark, Shabazz, sophomore
DB – Ben DiChiara, Cedar Grove, senior
DB – Morgan Horan, Glen Ridge, senior
HONORABLE MENTION
Santino Catalano, Cedar Grove, junior; Max Corradi, Glen Ridge, senior; Nasir Gaines, Shabazz, senior; Ali Hillman, Newark Collegiate Academy, junior.
National White
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Paul Jones, Weequahic, sophomore
Skill – Rashawn Marshall, Weequahic, senior
Skill – Anthony Brown, Immaculata, senior
Skill – Darryl Barrow, Weequahic, senior
Skill – Nahshon Brown, Central, junior
OL – Ollie Collier, Immaculata, senior
OL – Collin Billips, Immaculata, senior
OL – Sheick Swaray, Weequahic, senior
OL – Hashim Muhammad, Weequahic, senior
OL – Zamir Tutt, Central, senior
TE – Khahir Chancy, Weequahic, senior
At-large – Keyon Thorpe, Snyder, junior
DEFENSE
DL – Kevin Siddley, Snyder, senior
DL – Sajani Millwood, Weequahic, senior
DL – Muhammad Kamara, Weequahic, senior
DL – Aaron Melick, Immaculata, junior
LB – Luke Laub, Immaculata, junior
LB – Tyheed Simmons, Weequahic, senior
LB – Reynoldo Carter, Weequahic, junior
LB – DJ McClary, Snyder, junior
DB – Jahsyn Reid, Central, junior
DB – Elijah Motley, Weequahic, senior
DB – Zakai Armstrong, Weequahic, senior
At-large – Joe Fleming, Immaculata, senior
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Ibrihim Cisse, Weequahic, junior
P – Tyler Oram, Immaculata, junior
Returner – Cole Hayden, Immaculata, junior
Coach of the Year – Brian Logan, Weequahic
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Mason Geis, Immaculata, sophomore
Skill – Leroy Singleton, Weequahic, senior
Skill – Jayshawn Hayes, Weequahic, junior
Skill – Zahir Wilson, Central, junior
Skill – Maikal Muhammad, Immaculata, senior
OL – Nyrell Dommnye, Snyder, freshman
OL – Emmanuel Sales, Weequahic, senior
OL- Rances Martinez, Weequahic, senior
OL – Quashir Walker, Weequahic, senior
OL – Colin Papp, Immaculata, senior
At-large – Andrew Wheeler, Central, sophomore
DEFENSE
DL – Roland Akingbesote, Weequahic, senior
DL – Mike Reuben, Weequahic, senior
DL – Wakeel Balgoun, Central, junior
DL – Roscoe Davis, Immaculata, senior
LB – Basir Shivers, Snyder, junior
LB – Owen Blum, Immaculata, junior
LB – Emmanuel Asante, Weequahic, senior
LB – Tahir Davies, Weequahic, senior
DB – Jayden Worilds, Central, sophomore
DB – Andrew Jones, Weequahic, junior
DB – Shahib Abdul-Karim, Weequahic, senior
HONORABLE MENTION
Mohamed Geuye, Snyder, senior; Isaia Blanks, Hoboken, sophomore; Luke Gradley, Immaculata, junior; Dishon Jerman, Newark Central, freshman; Terrell Lowery, Weequahic, senior.
Patriot Blue
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Alex Orecchio, Old Tappan, junior
Skill – Adrian Caba, Paramus, senior
Skill – Ronan Malady, Old Tappan, junior
Skill – Kevin Regula, Pascack Valley, junior
Skill – RJ Weiss, River Dell, junior
OL – Dan Elyash, Paramus, senior
OL – Ennis Feratovic, Pascack Valley, senior
OL – Mike Gracey, Old Tappan, junior
OL – Isaac Moon, Paramus, senior
OL – Jack Small, Old Tappan, senior
TE – Liam Jones, Paramus, junior
At-large – Shane Burke, Pascack Valley, junior
DEFENSE
DL – Dennis Delaney, Old Tappan, senior
DL – Colin Krause, Pascack Valley, junior
DL – Ryan O’Neill, Old Tappan, senior
DL – Joey Von Tobel, Pascack Valley, senior
LB – Robert Agans, Old Tappan, junior
LB – Colin Foley, Pascack Valley, senior
LB – Gabe Perez, Bergenfield, senior
LB – Nick Rossi, Old Tappan, junior
DB – Evan Brooks, Old Tappan, senior
DB – Ashton Kazinci, Pascack Valley, junior
DB – Mike Micelli, Old Tappan, senior
At-large – Brandon Srebnik, Demarest, senior
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Nico Ottomanelli, Old Tappan, senior
P – Brandon Durrenburger, Paramus, junior
Returner – Chris Kelm, River Dell, junior
Coach of the Year – Brian Dunn, Old Tappan
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Adam Shaw, Pascack Valley, sophomore
Skill – Owen Deady, Pascack Valley, senior
Skill – Mike Fronzaglia, Pascack Valley, junior
Skill – Christian Greaney, Old Tappan, senior
Skill – Mason Merkle, Paramus, junior
OL – Liam Boyle, River Dell, senior
OL – Peter Kurys, Demarest, junior
OL – Lemar Lumsden, Bergenfield, sophomore
OL – Matthew Renaghan, Old Tappan, senior
At-large – Aidin Xheraj, Paramus, senior
DEFENSE
DL – Hansel Asmar, Paramus, senior
DL – Evan McIntyre, Pascack Valley, senior
DL – Francisco Valdez, Bergenfield, senior
DL – Connor Yeandle, River Dell, senior
LB – Chris Aykurt, Paramus, senior
LB – Jake Merlino, Pascack Valley, senior
LB – Devyn Radoian, Old Tappan, sophomore
LB – Dante Ricciardi, Pascack Valley, junior
DB – Dean Marucci, River Dell, junior
DB – Tim Rutigliano, Old Tappan, senior
DB – Kai Smith, Pascack Valley, sophomore
HONORABLE MENTION
Josh Hur, Bergenfield, junior; Juel Reyes, Demarest, senior; Zack Piccinich, Old Tappan, senior; Andrew Rennar, Paramus, junior; Marc Dellaquila, Pascack Valley, sophomore; Phil Doornheim, River Dell, senior.
Patriot Red
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Maurice Williams, Orange, senior
Skill – Rocky Rodriguez, Bayonne, senior
Skill – Rahmir Gosa, Lincoln, senior
Skill – Ma’khy Acey, Orange, senior
Skill – Zaire Williams, West Side, senior
OL – Justin Perry, Bayonne, senior
OL – Jahmeir Wright, Lincoln, senior
OL – Robert Mack, Lincoln, junior
OL – Christian Brewster, Orange, senior
OL – Malcolm Toure, West Side, junior
TE – King Atkins, Lincoln, senior
At-large – Nicholas Hinds, Lincoln, senior
DEFENSE
DL – Nyson Randolph, Lincoln, senior
DL – Julius Velasquez, Bayonne, senior
DL – Aaron Biart, Orange, sophomore
DL – Jordan David, North Bergen, junior
LB – Jamal Sanders, Lincoln, senior
LB – Shamar Myers, Orange, junior
LB – Jeremy George, Bayonne, senior
LB – Shawn Mohammed, Lincoln, senior
DB – Deon McKinnon, Bayonne, sophomore
DB – Mekhi Casseus, Lincoln, senior
DB – Kylil Golden, Lincoln, senior
At-large – Wazir Jenkins, West Side, junior
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Mike Tawfik, Bayonne, junior
P – Mark Bouchra, Bayonne, senior
Returner – Warren Barnett, Lincoln, junior
Coach of the Year – Robert Hampton, Lincoln
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Nico Sampson Jr., Bayonne, sophomore
Skill – Tyshaun Boyd, Orange, sophomore
Skill – Isiah Ross, Bayonne, sophomore
Skill – Adam Jaafar, North Bergen, junior
Skill – Warren Barnett, Lincoln, junior
OL – Darron Rosborough, Lincoln, senior
OL – Ahmad Dominick, Lincoln, junior
OL – James Fowler, Bayonne, junior
OL – Casious Velasquez, Bayonne, junior
OL – Khahil Nowline, West Side, junior
At-large – Samier Ward, Orange, junior
DEFENSE
DL – Elijah Dinkins, Lincoln, sophomore
DL – Antonio Andino, Lincoln, senior
DL – Fady Mansour, Bayonne, junior
DL – Rajani Munroe, Orange, senior
LB – Jerome Hayes Jr., Bayonne, sophomore
LB – Toure Conner, Lincoln, senior
LB – Abdou Mbengue, North Bergen, junior
LB – Derrick Henderson, West Side, freshman
DB – Jayden David, North Bergen, sophomore
DB – Daryl Smith, Bayonne, sophomore
DB – Omari Rotilu, Lincoln, senior
HONORABLE MENTION
Charcel Burgess, Lincoln, senior; Angel Cruz, Bayonne, senior; Avion Johnson, North Bergen, senior; Samir Wilkins, Orange, junior; Kishon Brown, West Side, senior.
Patriot White
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Damian Kribs, Passaic Valley, senior
Skill – Anthony Drago, West Essex, junior
Skill – Eric Allendinger, Passaic Valley, senior
Skill – Justin Mondestin, Wayne Valley, senior
Skill – Jeremiah Cook, Belleville, junior
OL – Chris Nigro, West Essex, senior
OL – Eldin Gashi, West Essex, senior
OL – Dom Farro, Nutley, junior
OL – Alex Marte, Wayne Valley, senior
OL – Kenny Van Winkle, Passaic Valley, junior
TE – Darrius Rivers, Wayne Valley, junior
At-large – Cooper Titan, Millburn, senior
DEFENSE
DL – Tyler Von Roth, Nutley, junior
DL – Riley Ruane, West Essex, senior
DL – Diego Cruz, Wayne Valley, junior
DL – Frankie Martino, Passaic Valley, senior
LB – Nick Sangillo, West Essex, junior
LB – Jake Goldman, Millburn, senior
LB – Brenden Immediato, Wayne Valley, junior
LB – Brandon Veneziano, Passaic Valley, senior
DB – Max Garcia, West Essex, junior
DB – Jorden Simeone, West Essex, senior
DB – Erik Davis, Millburn, senior
At-large – Brian Blake, Wayne Valley, senior
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Erik Thompson, Nutley, senior
P – John Moss, West Essex, senior
Returner – Karim Elsaadany, Passaic Valley, senior
Coach of the Year – Chris Benacquista, West Essex
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Danny Ferrauilo, Wayne Valley, sophomore
Skill – Ryan Lasher, West Essex, senior
Skill – Ralphie Cintron, Passaic Valley, junior
Skill – Sean McAloon, Nutley, senior
Skill – Quentin Kuehn, Millburn, senior
OL – Mike Cerisano, West Essex, junior
OL – Mercer Rosenbaum, Millburn, senior
OL – Michael Sanchez, Belleville, senior
OL – Alex Raymond, Passaic Valley, senior
OL – Nick Pavlikivskii, West Essex, senior
OL – Sam Long, West Essex, senior
DEFENSE
DL – Aiden Kindler, Wayne Valley, junior
DL – Jon Jon Kurtsoy, Millburn, senior
DL – Jake Long, West Essex, sophomore
DL – Ryan Schmitz, Wayne Valley, senior
LB – Aidan Rotbaum, Nutley, freshman
LB – Dante Benvenuti, Passaic Valley, sophomore
LB – Stavros Makrygiannis, Passaic Valley, senior
LB – Marc Meola, Passaic Valley, junior
DB – Tyler Gann, West Essex, senior
DB – Matt Chetirkin, Wayne Valley, senior
DB – Jeriah Cabrales, Wayne Valley, junior
HONORABLE MENTION
Khalil Bey, Belleville, senior; Brett Molka, Millburn, senior; Jalyn Caraballo, Ntuley, sophomore; Richie Breitwieser, Passaic Valley, sophomore; Corey Niethe, Wayne Valley, senior; Brady Phillips, West Essex, junior.
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Super Football Conference: 2023 All-Division teams