Super Cooper Kupp powers Rams to victory over 49ers, Super Bowl berth

The Los Angeles Rams are going to the Super Bowl. They are going to be the road team on their home field, SoFi Stadium, on Feb. 13 but that’s all right by them.

Matt Gay kicked a 30-yard field goal to give the Rams a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The Rams were down 10 entering the fourth quarter. They got a touchdown and two field goals to score 13 points and take a three-point lead.

The largest deficit to comeback in championship game history before the Rams’ rally was 9 points when the Seattle Seahawks clipped the Packers.

Gay’s field goal was the difference but the star of the game was Cooper Kupp.

The incomparable wide receiver caught 11 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

Cooper Kupp has converted SIX 3rd downs into 1st downs. Baller. 📺: #SFvsLAR on FOX

📱: https://t.co/zODLp08MJJpic.twitter.com/HwYAvIrLti — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 31, 2022

Jimmy Garoppolo threw an interception while under pressure by Aaron Donald in the waning minutes. It was an ill-advised throw and wound up in the arms of Travin Howard.