Super Cooper Kupp grab gives Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl 56 victory

The Los Angeles Rams lost Odell Beckham Jr. to a knee injury. The pressure then all went to Triple Crown winner Cooper Kupp.

The 2021 Triple Crown winner caught a 1-yard pass from Matthew Stafford with 1:29 left in Super Bowl LVI Sunday at SoFi Stadium to give the Rams a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The victory was the Los Angeles Rams’ first Super Bowl triumph. The franchise had previously won a Super Bowl as the St. Louis Rams.

The pass from Stafford to Kupp capped a 15-play, 79-yard drive that ate up almost 5 minutes.

Earlier, it appeared as if Kupp had caught a TD pass but it was nullified by penalties on both teams on the play.

The Bengals’ final drive ended when Aaron Donald nearly sacked Joe Burrow and forced a wild throw that Semaje Perine could not grab for a first down.

Kupp had 8 catches for 92 yards and a pair of touchdowns.