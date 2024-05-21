'Super competitive' Trimble picks Illinois

May 21—MT. ZION — Brayden Trimble has suited up on Friday nights the past three seasons roughly an hour's drive from Memorial Stadium.

Proximity matters. Illinois football coach Bret Bielema made recruiting the state a point of emphasis when he was hired in December 2020. Landing those in-state prospects the closest to Champaign? An even bigger priority.

Trimble was one of those targets. A breakout sophomore season at Mt. Zion made the 6-foot-2, 170-pound wide receiver a known commodity. Following that up with just as strong of a junior season saw the scholarship offers start to pour in.

Illinois offered Trimble last October and put on a full-court press for the three-sport Mt. Zion star the past seven months. The payoff came Monday when Trimble announced his verbal commitment to the Illini.

"Glad he found a place he fits in and likes and has built a relationship with the coaches there," Mt. Zion coach Patrick Etherton told The News-Gazette. "Illinois did a really good job of building that relationship."

Former Illini wide receivers coach George McDonald started that relationship, which continued with new wide receivers coach Justin Stepp this offseason.

"They continued to build that relationship with our coaches here and with Brayden and his family," Etherton said. "I think that was the ultimate thing. Brayden feels comfortable there and has a great relationship with them."

Six other Big Ten teams pursued Trimble during his recruitment. He had more than a dozen total offers, with four SEC teams also involved. A result both of his production as a sophomore and junior with the Braves — 145 catches for 2,115 yards and 24 touchdowns combined the past two seasons — and how he's performed at various camps. Trimble just earned MVP honors at a Rivals camp in Indianapolis this past weekend.

"The thing he understands and why he's gone to some of these Rivals camps is the ability to compete at the highest level," Etherton said.

That's where Trimble can fine tune his skill set, including route running, against similarly skilled opponents.

"When he's going against the four-star and five-star kids, those little things are what make a difference," Etherton continued. "I think he just wants to continue to become a better overall wide receiver. We do stuff and some of his athletic ability takes over."

Trimble's athletic ability is something Etherton said the Mt. Zion coaching staff spotted when he was still in JFL. Trimble was a day-one starter as a freshman before a broken collarbone wiped out most of his debut season in 2021. A season that still saw him haul in a pair of touchdowns on just eight total receptions.

"He's very fluid," Etherton said. "He's very smooth when he runs. When he has the football in his hands, it's almost like things are in slow motion for him. That's something we noticed when he was a freshman, and that's continued. He's got huge hands — great hands.

"He really has matured and really worked on his game and continues to get better and better. He had an unbelievable sophomore year and a really good junior year and hoping this year is even more productive. He's a super competitive kid. He wants to be the best. He does everything you ask. He does all the little things in practice. He pays attention to all the smallest details."

The only knock on Trimble now might be his size. He's got the height and length and 6-2, but it's a slight frame at roughly 170 pounds. That's something Etherton said can be addressed with a strength and conditioning program at the next level. For now, Trimble simply doesn't have the time as a three-sport athlete.

After helping Mt. Zion go 8-3 last fall, finish second in the Apollo Conference and reach the second round of the Class 4A playoffs, Trimble jumped right to basketball season. The Braves went 35-3 and placed fourth in the Class 3A state tournament, with Trimble averaging 7.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Trimble's full junior season will conclude this weekend in Charleston at the Class 2A state track meet. Trimble qualified in the 400-meter dash with the ninth-best seed time, will run on the Braves' 400-meter relay team and will also compete in the high jump.

"This kid has been going non-stop since football," Etherton said. "There was never a question of him not playing basketball and never a question of him not doing track. He wants to compete at the highest level, and he wants to be successful."

Trimble's commitment moves Illinois' 2025 recruiting class to 13th in the Big Ten and 42nd nationally, per 247Sports. The Illini's also includes Blue Island Eisenhower athlete Andre Lovett, Andrew offensive lineman Michael McDonough, Cardinal Ritter (Mo.) quarterback Carson Boyd, Stoughton (Wis.) offensive lineman Griffin Rousseau and Cardinal Newman (Fla.) safety Xanai Scott, who is the younger brother of Illini defensive back Xavier Scott.

All six play in Illinois' recruiting footprint. The state of Illinois, two connecting states and Florida where defensive coordinator and Florida native Aaron Henry spearhead those efforts. The Illini's efforts in Mt. Zion in particular won't wane following Trimble's commitment. Illinois has also offered four-star Class of 2026 tight end JC Anderson. The 6-7 sophomore had 30 catches for 307 yards and three touchdowns last fall.

"I think we're really lucky," Etherton said. "They're both great kids, and they're both really talented. For a school of 730 kids, we've got two Power Four kids. That doesn't happen very often. We're kind of in the middle of nowhere. It's been a great experience for our players and a great experience for our community."