Super champion Rams fall to Cardinals, lose Cooper Kupp to ankle injury

The season after winning the Super Bowl is proving cruel to the champion Los Angeles Rams.

They went into Sunday’s game with the Arizona Cardinals minus quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion protocol).

During the game, they lost elite wideout, Cooper Kupp, to an ankle injury.

Cooper Kupp is grabbing his leg after the last play. pic.twitter.com/daG0LtZsBT — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 13, 2022

Kupp showing emotions on the sideline after being injured. 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/HBh0zKAtwd — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 13, 2022

And, they are now 3-6 after losing to Colt McCoy and the Cardinals, 27-17.

The Rams are in last place in the NFC West.

