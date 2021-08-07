'Super-champion' Jrue Holiday caps 'hell of a summer' with Olympic gold medal

TOKYO — Somewhere in the bowels of Saitama Super Arena, where the U.S. men's basketball team had just won its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal with an 87-82 victory over France, Jayson Tatum found the "super-champion."

“This man is a super-champion,” Tatum said, slapping Jrue Holiday's shoulders, which have carried plenty over the last few months. “Super-champion. You feel me?”

July 20 in Milwaukee: Holiday and the Milwaukee Bucks win the franchise's first championship in 50 years.

Aug. 7 in Tokyo: Holiday scores 11 points in nearly 30 minutes to help the U.S. win gold.

Two days after the Bucks dispatched the Phoenix Suns in six games and hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy, Holiday, teammate Khris Middleton and the Suns' Devin Booker boarded a plane for Japan. The flight landed around 1 a.m. local time. That night, all three played against France in Olympics group play, an 83-76 loss that doubters of U.S. basketball supremacy used as an opportunity to pounce.

The Americans won every game since, with Holiday assuming a spot in the starting rotation and playing a key role along the way.

Kevin Durant and Jrue Holiday celebrate after Team USA's win over Japan in the gold medal game.

"I guess me thinking about it and me telling y’all that story," Holiday said minutes after the final buzzer, "that’s a hell of a summer."

By winning the NBA title and Olympic gold in the same calendar year, Holiday and Middleton joined an exclusive group. LeBron James did it in 2012; Kyrie Irving four years later. Holiday and Middleton became the first pair of teammates to accomplish the feat since Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan did it as part of the 1992 "Dream Team."

"He’s a NBA champion," Holiday said of Middleton. "He’s an Olympic gold medal winner. He’s my brother, you know, us over these last few months has been crazy and we’ve done it together. I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else."

Draymond Green mentioned the sacrifices every member of the roster made, especially the trio who stepped onto the court not even a full day removed from their plane touching down in Japan.

"Coming from the NBA Finals," Green said, "which is draining enough itself."

Playing together for the first time without significant practice, as Holiday, Middleton and Booker did against France two weeks ago, was difficult.

"We were going through practice every day, building that camaraderie," said Holiday, who finished with 11 points, five rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot in the gold-medal game. "Being able to meet (France) again in the gold-medal game was good for us."

Green called Holiday "probably the best on-ball defender that the NBA has to offer."

"Him coming to this team, keeping his commitment, was one of the main reasons we’re sitting here as gold-medalists," Green said. "When you got a guy like that you can put on every team’s best guard it makes it difficult for them."

Evan Fournier torched the U.S. for 28 points in the first matchup but went 5-for-15 from the field (16 points) in the championship. A lot of that had to do with the ball-pressure Holiday supplied, Green said.

"Everybody he guarded, he made them uncomfortable. When you got that type of guy at the point of attack, for the rest of us that’s behind him, it makes it a lot easier, because he’s essentially directing their guys where we want them to go," Green said. "So it was special for me as someone who loves defense. It was special to play with someone that’s at the level of defender that Jrue Holiday is."

Holiday stole a pass and had a fast-break dunk that extended the U.S. lead to seven points with about five minutes left after France had cut into the Americans' double-digit lead in the beginning of the quarter.

Green didn’t mean to underplay Holiday’s importance on offense, either. But he compared defense to bending a fence so the offense can knock the proverbial barrier down.

"(Holiday) bent every team’s fence from the time he stepped off the plane," he said. "We weren’t able to capitalize it in the first game, but we were able to capitalize on it for the rest of them. And so he was extremely special and we couldn’t have done this without him."

The husband of former U.S. women's national soccer team star Lauren Holiday, who won a World Cup and two Olympic gold medals, Jrue Holiday was asked if he has any leverage in household bragging rights now.

"No. No, I don’t," he was quick to say. "My wife has two gold medals."

Maybe the Holidays will both have a matching set in three years. First, Jrue Holiday can get some sleep.

