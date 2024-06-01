Super Challenge leads Battlehawks to 13-12 win over Brahmas, home field advantage in playoffs

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Battlehawks win a nailbiter over the San Antonio Brahmas in their regular season finale with help from a late-game Super Challenge.

The Battlehawks beat the Brahmas by a score of 13-12, clinching home-field advantage in their playoff rematch next weekend.

The Super Challenge came within the final two minutes of the fourth quarter on a play that would have given San Antonio the lead. Before it was issued, the Brahmas appeared to have taken a 14-13 lead on a two-point PAT conversion. That was ultimately reversed.

According to the UFL, a Super Challenge “allows the head coach to identify and challenge any officiating decision on the field as long as they have a timeout remaining.” Battlehawks head coach Anthony Becht used his Super Challenge not on the ruling of the PAT, but rather an ineligible wide receiver who was downfield during the play.

Officials determined there was indeed a violation. This led San Antonio to a five-yard penalty and to re-attempt a two-point play on a from the seven-yard line. The Brahmas were unsuccessful, and the Battlehawks held on from there.

St. Louis quarterback A.J. McCarron returned to action after missing the last two weeks with an ankle injury. He seemed a bit rusty, but weathered through challenges, completing 10 of 24 passing attempts for 115 yards and one touchdown.

The game was relatively slow-paced for both teams in terms of scoring. The Battlehawks didn’t score until the second quarter, and the Brahmas until the third quarter.

The Battlehawks and Brahmas both closed the 2024 UFL regular season with 7-3 records. Because the Battlehawks won both of their head-to-head matchups in the regular season against the Brahmas, they ultimately clinched home-field advantage on a tiebreaker.

St. Louis and San Antonio had clinched both playoff spots for the XFL division of the United Football League playoffs prior to the matchup, which proved pivotal in seeding. The winner in next weekend’s matchup will play the winner of the USFL division, either the Birmingham Stallions of Michigan Panthers.

Where does this all lead us? Next weekend’s Battlehawks-Brahams matchup is set for Sunday, June 9 at 6 p.m. at the Dome At America’s Center.

If the Battlehawks win that one, they essentially close out the UFL season with three games on home grounds. The Dome will host the UFL Championship one week after the conference championships on June 16.

