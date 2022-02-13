Super Bowl XXXIV reunion! Dick Vermeil learns of Hall of Fame induction from Kurt Warner

Super Bowl XXXIV reunion! Former head coach Dick Vermeil learns of Hall of Fame induction from Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

