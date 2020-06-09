If you had to make a "Mount Rushmore" for all things Chicago, it would probably go something like: deep dish, the Willis (Sears) Tower, blues music and the 1985 Bears.

Mike Ditka, Walter Payton and co. are so entrenched in Chicago's culture it feels like the entire city was there cheering on Mike Singletary, Richard Dent and the rest of the team, even though many Bears fans were too young to remember-- or hadn't even been born yet.

We all know about William "Refrigerator" Perry's iconic touchdown, and the fact that Payton didn't score one. We all know that each Mike Ditka and Buddy Ryan were carried off the field on their players' shoulders. But what about the things that don't get mentioned about that glorious game in the Super Dome?

Super Bowl XX: 9 facts we forgot about the 1985 Bears championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago