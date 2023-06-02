Super Bowl XLIV-winning CB Jabari Greer up for Saints Hall of Fame

Congrats to @Jabari_Greer on heading to the #Saints Hall of Fame! ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/btcq9fQV9m — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 1, 2023

Congratulations are in order for Jabari Greer, who will be inducted to New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame this year, the team announced. A well-traveled Milwaukee native, Greer played college football at Tennessee and started his pro career as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills, but rose to prominence with New Orleans after signing a lucrative free agent contract in 2009.

Greer made an immediate impact in the Saints’ secondary in 2009, returning from a midseason injury to play a critical role in their Super Bowl XLIV playoff run. A 2013 knee injury forced him into an early retirement, but Greer hung up his cleats ranked 3rd in passes defensed (tracked since 1999) in the Saints’ record books, tying for the 20th-most interceptions (9) despite having played in just 63 games over four years.

“I am in awe and in gratitude and utmost humility of what God has done in my life,” Greer said during a Thursday press conference celebrating the occasion. “I came to the best place on earth to play football. To be on the center stage in front of 90,000 people when ‘Stand Up and Get Crunk’ comes on is something that is so special. This became home.”

Additionally, the Saints named videographers Steve Paretti and Bob Parkinson as the recipients of this year’s Joe Gemelli “Fleur de Lis” award, recognizing “their vast contributions to the organization.” Here’s a round of congratulations to all involved.

