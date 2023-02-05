Super Bowl woes: NFC West struggles in the big game

The NFC West has had the reputation of being one of the more difficult divisions in football, yet for all the dominance from all four teams, they sure do have difficulty winning it all.

Since the division re-alignment in 2002, no division has sent more representatives to the Super Bowl than the NFC West. During this span, all four teams have been the conference standard-bearer in the big game. Eight of the last twenty Super Bowls have featured an NFC West team.

Unfortunately, this also means no division has lost the Super Bowl more than the NFC West, as the division has gone 2-6 in those showdowns. No other division has more than three losses, and the only other with a losing record is the AFC West at 2-3.

The Seahawks and 49ers have both lost two Super Bowls in this time frame, with the Rams and Cardinals losing one each. The only two teams to have claimed a title were the 2013 Legion of Boom Seahawks, and last year’s Rams.

