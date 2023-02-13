Super Bowl-winning Chiefs among Bears’ 2023 opponents

Here are the Bears' 2023 opponents originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears have a busy offseason ahead of them, with the most salary cap space and the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft currently in their possession, but we already know which teams will face the Monsters of the Midway in the coming year.

The Bears, who finished the season with the NFL’s worst record at 3-14, will not have an easy time making their way through their upcoming schedule, which includes a road date against the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

We deliberately use the term “road date” because it is unclear where that game will take place. The Chiefs will play one of their home games in Germany in the upcoming season, and the Bears could potentially find themselves heading overseas for a showdown between Justin Fields and Patrick Mahomes.

In addition to their traditional matchups against the NFC North, the Bears will also face teams from the NFC South and AFC West this season, including the Buccaneers and Chargers.

As their crossover game, which was implemented by the NFL when the league added a 17th game to the calendar, the Bears will travel to Cleveland to take on Deshaun Watson and the Browns.

Since the Bears finished in last place in the NFC North, they will face the other three NFC teams that finished in last place in their respective divisions, with the Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders filling those spots along with the Falcons.

Here is the Bears’ full list of opponents:

Home – Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders

Away – Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders

The schedule has not yet been released, but will likely be released just after the NFL Draft in early May. Primetime games and European games will likely be released in the days leading up to the full schedule’s reveal.



Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.