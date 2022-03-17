A Super Bowl win with the Bills would give Von Miller a unique place in NFL history

Von Miller was Super Bowl 50 Most Valuable Player with the Broncos. Then he had two sacks for the Rams in Super Bowl LVI. Now he has signed with the Bills, and he has an opportunity to earn a unique place in NFL history.

If Miller plays in a winning Super Bowl with Buffalo, he’ll become the first player in NFL history to have played on the winning team in three Super Bowls, with three different franchises.

Matt Millen won Super Bowl rings with the Raiders, 49ers and Washington, but he didn’t actually play in Washington’s Super Bowl. No other player has rings with three different franchises.

Miller’s presence may make the Bills Super Bowl favorites: Several sports books now list the Bills as the betting favorites to win Super Bowl LVII.

