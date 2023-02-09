Super Bowl: Will Travis Kelce go off? Here are 3 Kansas City prop bets worth considering

Patrick Mahomes is one win away from capturing his second Super Bowl in only his fifth year as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes' unprecedented start to his career, which includes a 10-3 playoff record and four consecutive years of at least two postseason wins, already has the world throwing up its hands and conceiting that he's on a trajectory to unseating Tom Brady as the greatest quarterback of all time. A win on Sunday will further push the conversation.

Mahomes' last Super Bowl appearance, a 31-9 loss to Brady's Buccaneers, was a reminder that football is still a team game, and even the most dynamic players can't do it alone. Kansas City responded to that loss by reshaping the talent around its mega-star quarterback, and those shrewd decisions have led them back to the promised land.

Since I spent most of the week backing the Eagles and breaking down why I bet Kansas City comes up short, I wanted to find a way to show some love to Chiefs Kingdom. The best way was to put together my top three props for Kansas City, highlighting some key players who can help Mahomes continue to build his legacy at Super Bowl LVII.

Jerick McKinnon - Over 20.5 receiving yards

It's hard not to root for McKinnon, who was a member of the 49ers team that helplessly watched Patrick Mahomes steal Super Bowl LIV with a 21-point fourth-quarter comeback. He couldn't beat him, so he joined him and now has the opportunity to carve out a significant role on Sunday. The best way to counter aggression is with the screen game, and if I were Jonathan Gannon, I would have my eyes on the shifty McKinnon at all times. McKinnon's reliable pass protection should make him a perfect candidate for more snaps and targets, considering Mahomes must get the ball out fast before the Eagles' defensive line gets home. Philadelphia is far from the best open-field tacking team in the league, so I'm confident McKinnon will make a few defenders miss, helping this bet hit.

Story continues

Travis Kelce - Multiple Touchdowns +310

The odds at this price imply a slightly under 25% chance Kelce hauls in two touchdowns. I'm willing to bet that's too low. In his last game on the big stage, the Chiefs tight end grabbed 10 receptions for 133 yards in a losing effort. The Chiefs offense is much more reliant on Kelce this time, and a high-powered Eagles offense on the other side should force them to play with urgency. The Chiefs team total is currently 24.5, implying at least three touchdowns. Kelce already compiled one two-touchdown game this postseason, and the gap between him and the other red zone targets is big enough to bet on him getting his second.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling - Longest Reception Over 19.5 (-110)

Scantling is coming off a monster performance in the AFC championship game against Cincinnati, where he scorched the Bengals defense for 119 yards. Scantling averaged 19.3 yards per reception his last time on the field, and now we are getting a similar number for his longest reception. He would have cashed this bet at his number in 10 games this season, but Mahomes' willingness to go back to him in big spots signals there is more to come. The Eagles have a solid secondary, but nobody generates explosive plays like Mahomes. Kansas City led all teams in the regular season with 73 completions of 20 yards or more. I will bet MVS is the recipient of one more.