COVID-19 impacted everyone, including the NFL, for two years. It has not had and will not have an affect on the league this season.

NFL executive Peter O’Reilly said during the owners meetings in New York that Super Bowl LVII will return to a “normal” Super Bowl.

Teams will arrive Sunday or Monday and spend the week in Arizona, participating in Opening Night with press conferences and events all week.

Kickoff is set for Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

The pandemic shortened Super Bowl week each of the past two years.

This year, the Bengals flew to Los Angeles the Tuesday before the game but had few obligations once they arrived. They had a typical practice week schedule in L.A. while getting ready for the Rams, who practiced at their home training facility all week.

Super Bowl week returns to “normal,” pre-COVID Super Bowl week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk