Super Bowl Week Day 1 + Head Coach Hirings

Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) and Denny Carter (@CDCarter13) check in from radio row in Los Angeles, taking an initial look at Sunday's game before diving into this week's biggest news, including the head coach hirings of Mike McDaniel and Lovie Smith.

They then welcome in Bet The Edge's Drew Dinsick (@Whale_Capper) to talk some of their favorite Super Bowl props, including Drew and Denny's single-minded obsession that Evan McPherson will kick the game's longest field goal.

Listen at the link above, on Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

