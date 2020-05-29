Super Bowl week coming on NBC, NBCSN

The first week of June will be Super on the networks of NBC. Seven of the most memorable Super Bowls in NFL history will be shown on NBC and NBCSN, capping with perhaps the most famous of all on Sunday night. A Super Bowl schedule on NBCSN should be ideal for fans eagerly awaiting the return of sports.

The slate includes Joe Namath’s legendary guarantee game, a last-minute interception on the goal-line, a Super Bowl shuffle and a John Elway helicopter run, not to mention hearing the original broadcast team that called each game (John Madden alert!).

Fans also can watch each game on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app.

Liam McHugh will introduce each night’s matchup on NBCSN and NBC, and, as an added fan bonus, he’ll also speak to former players from each game. That inlcudes Super Bowl MVPs Namath, Jerry Rice, Lynn Swann, Terrell Davis, and Santonio Holmes, Pro Football Hall of Famers Mike Singletary and Dan Hampton, and closing-second interceptor Malcolm Butler

Super Bowl week schedule on NBCSN, NBC

Monday, June 1

Super Bowl XIII: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Time: 8 pm ET

Network: NBCSN

Broadcast Team: Curt Gowdy, John Brodie and Merlin Olsen

Tuesday, June 2

Super Bowl XLIX: New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks

Time: 8 pm ET

Network: NBCSN

Broadcast Team: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya

Wednesday, June 3

Super Bowl XLIII: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Arizona Cardinals

Time: 7 pm ET

Network: NBCSN

Broadcast Team: Al Michaels, John Madden, Andrea Kremer and Alex Flanagan

Thursday, June 4

Super Bowl XXXII: Denver Broncos vs. Green Bay Packers

Time: 8 pm ET

Network: NBCSN

Broadcast Team: Dick Enberg, Phil Simms, Paul Maguire, Jim Gray, and John Dockery

Friday, June 5

Super Bowl XXIII: San Francisco vs. Cincinnati

Time: 8 pm ET

Network: NBCSN

Broadcast Team: Dick Enberg and Merlin Olsen

Sunday, June 7

Super Bowl XX: Chicago vs. New England (NBC)

Time: 3 pm ET

Network: NBC

Broadcast Team: Dick Enberg, Merlin Olsen and Bob Griese

Sunday, June 7

Super Bowl III: New York Jets vs. Baltimore Colts

Time: 8 pm ET

Network: NBCSN

Broadcast Team: Curt Gowdy, Al DeRogatis and Kyle Rote

