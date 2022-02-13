Super Bowl weather 2022: Will Rams vs. Bengals be the hottest Super Bowl ever in NFL history?

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams are set to face off against each other tomorrow for a chance to win the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LVI. The game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California at 6:00 p.m. ET. With LA experiencing high temperatures in the days before the Super Bowl, how hot will it get on Sunday? Tune into the game on NBC and Peacock for up-to-date information. Pregame coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. ET.

According to Accuweather, the Los Angeles area has been experiencing unusual heat for this time of year in February. Temperature highs have continued to rise and, as a result, the National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Watch for Southern California areas. According to the Washington Post, the heat advisories issued were the first in California’s history to come in February.

Everyone's looking forward to the @SuperBowl, but #PlayItSafe when attending events in the open sun. #BeatTheHeat by following these tips: pic.twitter.com/nGbaFOI6kT — Ready Los Angeles County (@ReadyLACounty) February 11, 2022

Heading into tomorrow’s game, the warmest Super Bowls on record happened in 1973 and 2003 with temperature highs reaching 84 and 81 degrees respectively. According to The Weather Channel, the temperature may reach a high of 85 degrees today around kickoff. Should that be the case, Super Bowl LVI would become the warmest Super Bowl played in NFL history.

