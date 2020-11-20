Super Bowl VII MVP, member of perfect Miami Dolphins, Jake Scott dies at 75

Barry Werner
Jake Scott, one of the mainstays of the No-Name Defense that led the Miami Dolphins to the NFL’s only perfect season has died at the age of 75.

Scott’s former teammate and fellow defensive back Dick Anderson told the Miami Herald that Scott had fallen and hurt his head, leading to his hospitalization in Atlanta and ultimately his death. The University of Georgia, where Scott played college football, also confirmed the death.

Scott was a seventh-round draft pick in 1970. He went on to play for Miami for six seasons before joining Washington for the final three seasons of his career. He had begun his professional career in 1969 as a flanker and kick returner with the BC Lions of the CFL.

With the Dolphins, he was named to the Pro Bowl five times and was an All-Pro two times. He recorded 49 interceptions in 126 career games between the Dolphins and the Redskins. He was a part of the 1972 undefeated Dolphins team and the 1973 team. Both teams won the Super Bowl.

Scott avoided the spotlight after his career and took being away from it to another level. Check out this amazing story by Dave Hyde, here.

Scott is the latest member of the 1972 Dolphins team to die this year. Legendary coach Don Shula passed away in May, Kiick died in June. Last year, Bob Kuechenberg, Nick Buoniconti, and Matt Langer all died.

Another Dolphins great of another generation offered condolences.

